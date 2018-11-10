100+ cute names for a boyfriend in your phone: Choose the best one

One of the definitive aspects of most relationships involves nicknaming. While coming up with the perfect nickname sounds extremely easy, it is often easier said than done. The ideal name must be catchy, mean something good, and appeal to the person to whom it is given. If you are looking for cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, this guide has got you covered.

While nicknames might often sound cheesy to those outside the relationship, they are typically essential aspects of healthy relationships.

Good nicknames for boys

Are you looking for the ideal nicknames for your crush or boyfriend? Here are some lovely, cute, flirty, pet-inspired, and food-inspired options.

Cute contact names for your boyfriend

Sometimes, the best nicknames for boyfriends are not even that hard to find. If you are okay using common options, you can never go wrong with these tried and tested cute names to call your boyfriend.

Honey

Sweetheart

My Love

My Heart

Bae

Baby

My World

Soulmate

Snuggle Bug

Champ

Firecracker

My person

My one

Babyboy

Heartthrob

Charmer

Food-related names to call your boyfriend

Food is among the items that have inspired nicknames for both men and women. If you are looking for the perfect cute names for a boyfriend in your phone with emojis, consider these food-inspired ones.

Tasty Treat

Sweets

Sweet Pea

Sugar

Stud Muffin

Sausage

Pumpkin

Pudding

Pickle

Peanut

Milky Dream

Meatball

Muffin

Marshmallow

Jelly Tots

Jelly Belly

Hot Sauce

Hot Pot

Honey Pot

Honey Bun

Honey

Dumpling

Cutie Pie

Cupcake

Cookie

Chocolate Pudding

Cheesecake

Candy

Blueberry

Flirty nicknames for guys

A well-thought flirty name for your boyfriend reminds him how you love his company. If you are looking for flirty things to call your boyfriend, choose from these lovely options.

Dreamboat

Fuzzy B*tt

Goober

Prince

Hunk

Hot Lips

Hottie

Hubba Bubba

Lover Boy

Snuggles

Sweet Cheeks

Pop culture-inspired contact names for a boyfriend

Pop culture has informed numerous societal issues, names and nicknames included. If you are looking for some cute names to save your boyfriend in your phone, why not consider those from pop culture. Here are some great options.

Superman

Romeo

Prince Charming

Padawan

My Precious

My Lobster

My Knight

Mr Big

Meldo

McDreamy

Iron Man

He-Man

Drogo

Daredevil

Casanova

Captain

Pet names for a boyfriend

Pets have always been one of the bases from which nicknames are derived. Pet names for men are usually meant to associate the pet’s attributes with the guy. These include bravery, great looks, authority, and strength. Here are some great pet names for guys.

Tiger

Stallion

Puppy

Love Bug

Lion

Honey Bunny

Honeybee

Foxy

Ducky

Chipmunk

Doll

Panda

Duckie

Birdie

Dragon

Bear

Cute boyfriends’ contact names from other languages

When considering some nice and cute nicknames for a boyfriend, you do not need to be limited to your language. Here are some excellent unique nicknames for a boyfriend in different languages.

Rodnoy: Means ‘soul mate’ in Russian

Mon petit chouchou: Means ‘my little cabbage’ in French

Mon Ange: Means ‘my angel’ in French

Mo Chuisle: Means ‘my pulse’ in Gaelic

Mi rey: Means ‘my king’ in Spanish

Liebling: Means ‘darling’ in German

Kuschelbär: Means ‘cuddle bear’ in German

Ke aloha: Means ‘beloved’ in Hawaiian

Guapo: Means ‘handsome’ in Spanish

Chang noi: Means ‘little elephant’ in Thai

Cariño: Means ‘honey’ in Spanish

Cara Mia: Means ‘my beloved’ in Italian

Amorzinho: Means ‘sweetheart’ in Portuguese

Coming up with the perfect cute names for a boyfriend in your phone can be a bit daunting, considering the hundreds of options available. This guide has classified the options into various categories making it easier for one to choose a nickname.

