100+ cute names for a boyfriend in your phone: Choose the best one
One of the definitive aspects of most relationships involves nicknaming. While coming up with the perfect nickname sounds extremely easy, it is often easier said than done. The ideal name must be catchy, mean something good, and appeal to the person to whom it is given. If you are looking for cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, this guide has got you covered.
While nicknames might often sound cheesy to those outside the relationship, they are typically essential aspects of healthy relationships.
Good nicknames for boys
Are you looking for the ideal nicknames for your crush or boyfriend? Here are some lovely, cute, flirty, pet-inspired, and food-inspired options.
Cute contact names for your boyfriend
Sometimes, the best nicknames for boyfriends are not even that hard to find. If you are okay using common options, you can never go wrong with these tried and tested cute names to call your boyfriend.
- Honey
- Sweetheart
- My Love
- My Heart
- Bae
- Baby
- My World
- Soulmate
- Snuggle Bug
- Champ
- Firecracker
- My person
- My one
- Babyboy
- Heartthrob
- Charmer
Food-related names to call your boyfriend
Food is among the items that have inspired nicknames for both men and women. If you are looking for the perfect cute names for a boyfriend in your phone with emojis, consider these food-inspired ones.
- Tasty Treat
- Sweets
- Sweet Pea
- Sugar
- Stud Muffin
- Sausage
- Pumpkin
- Pudding
- Pickle
- Peanut
- Milky Dream
- Meatball
- Muffin
- Marshmallow
- Jelly Tots
- Jelly Belly
- Hot Sauce
- Hot Pot
- Honey Pot
- Honey Bun
- Honey
- Dumpling
- Cutie Pie
- Cupcake
- Cookie
- Chocolate Pudding
- Cheesecake
- Candy
- Blueberry
Flirty nicknames for guys
A well-thought flirty name for your boyfriend reminds him how you love his company. If you are looking for flirty things to call your boyfriend, choose from these lovely options.
- Dreamboat
- Fuzzy B*tt
- Goober
- Prince
- Hunk
- Hot Lips
- Hottie
- Hubba Bubba
- Lover Boy
- Snuggles
- Sweet Cheeks
Pop culture-inspired contact names for a boyfriend
Pop culture has informed numerous societal issues, names and nicknames included. If you are looking for some cute names to save your boyfriend in your phone, why not consider those from pop culture. Here are some great options.
- Superman
- Romeo
- Prince Charming
- Padawan
- My Precious
- My Lobster
- My Knight
- Mr Big
- Meldo
- McDreamy
- Iron Man
- He-Man
- Drogo
- Daredevil
- Casanova
- Captain
Pet names for a boyfriend
Pets have always been one of the bases from which nicknames are derived. Pet names for men are usually meant to associate the pet’s attributes with the guy. These include bravery, great looks, authority, and strength. Here are some great pet names for guys.
- Tiger
- Stallion
- Puppy
- Love Bug
- Lion
- Honey Bunny
- Honeybee
- Foxy
- Ducky
- Chipmunk
- Doll
- Panda
- Duckie
- Birdie
- Dragon
- Bear
Cute boyfriends’ contact names from other languages
When considering some nice and cute nicknames for a boyfriend, you do not need to be limited to your language. Here are some excellent unique nicknames for a boyfriend in different languages.
- Rodnoy: Means ‘soul mate’ in Russian
- Mon petit chouchou: Means ‘my little cabbage’ in French
- Mon Ange: Means ‘my angel’ in French
- Mo Chuisle: Means ‘my pulse’ in Gaelic
- Mi rey: Means ‘my king’ in Spanish
- Liebling: Means ‘darling’ in German
- Kuschelbär: Means ‘cuddle bear’ in German
- Ke aloha: Means ‘beloved’ in Hawaiian
- Guapo: Means ‘handsome’ in Spanish
- Chang noi: Means ‘little elephant’ in Thai
- Cariño: Means ‘honey’ in Spanish
- Cara Mia: Means ‘my beloved’ in Italian
- Amorzinho: Means ‘sweetheart’ in Portuguese
Coming up with the perfect cute names for a boyfriend in your phone can be a bit daunting, considering the hundreds of options available. This guide has classified the options into various categories making it easier for one to choose a nickname.
