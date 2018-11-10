Global site navigation

100+ cute names for a boyfriend in your phone: Choose the best one
Guides

by  Olivia Kabir Jackline Wangare

One of the definitive aspects of most relationships involves nicknaming. While coming up with the perfect nickname sounds extremely easy, it is often easier said than done. The ideal name must be catchy, mean something good, and appeal to the person to whom it is given. If you are looking for cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, this guide has got you covered.

cute boyfriends' contact names
A lady using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro
Source: UGC

While nicknames might often sound cheesy to those outside the relationship, they are typically essential aspects of healthy relationships.

Good nicknames for boys

Are you looking for the ideal nicknames for your crush or boyfriend? Here are some lovely, cute, flirty, pet-inspired, and food-inspired options.

Cute contact names for your boyfriend

names to call your boyfriend
A lady smiling while using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Gustavo Fring
Source: UGC

Sometimes, the best nicknames for boyfriends are not even that hard to find. If you are okay using common options, you can never go wrong with these tried and tested cute names to call your boyfriend.

  • Honey
  • Sweetheart
  • My Love
  • My Heart
  • Bae
  • Baby
  • My World
  • Soulmate
  • Snuggle Bug
  • Champ
  • Firecracker
  • My person
  • My one
  • Babyboy
  • Heartthrob
  • Charmer

Food-related names to call your boyfriend

unique nicknames for a boyfriend
Assorted foodstuffs. Photo: pixabay.com, @RitaE
Source: UGC

Food is among the items that have inspired nicknames for both men and women. If you are looking for the perfect cute names for a boyfriend in your phone with emojis, consider these food-inspired ones.

  • Tasty Treat
  • Sweets
  • Sweet Pea
  • Sugar
  • Stud Muffin
  • Sausage
  • Pumpkin
  • Pudding
  • Pickle
  • Peanut
  • Milky Dream
  • Meatball
  • Muffin
  • Marshmallow
  • Jelly Tots
  • Jelly Belly
  • Hot Sauce
  • Hot Pot
  • Honey Pot
  • Honey Bun
  • Honey
  • Dumpling
  • Cutie Pie
  • Cupcake
  • Cookie
  • Chocolate Pudding
  • Cheesecake
  • Candy
  • Blueberry

Flirty nicknames for guys

things to call your boyfriend
A cute couple. Photo: pexels.com, @Jasmine Carter
Source: UGC

A well-thought flirty name for your boyfriend reminds him how you love his company. If you are looking for flirty things to call your boyfriend, choose from these lovely options.

  • Dreamboat
  • Fuzzy B*tt
  • Goober
  • Prince
  • Hunk
  • Hot Lips
  • Hottie
  • Hubba Bubba
  • Lover Boy
  • Snuggles
  • Sweet Cheeks

Pop culture-inspired contact names for a boyfriend

cute names for a boyfriend in your phone with emojis
A girl using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Uriel Mont
Source: UGC

Pop culture has informed numerous societal issues, names and nicknames included. If you are looking for some cute names to save your boyfriend in your phone, why not consider those from pop culture. Here are some great options.

  • Superman
  • Romeo
  • Prince Charming
  • Padawan
  • My Precious
  • My Lobster
  • My Knight
  • Mr Big
  • Meldo
  • McDreamy
  • Iron Man
  • He-Man
  • Drogo
  • Daredevil
  • Casanova
  • Captain

Pet names for a boyfriend

pet names for a boyfriend
A dog playing outdoors. Photo: pixabay.com, @huoadg5888
Source: UGC

Pets have always been one of the bases from which nicknames are derived. Pet names for men are usually meant to associate the pet’s attributes with the guy. These include bravery, great looks, authority, and strength. Here are some great pet names for guys.

  • Tiger
  • Stallion
  • Puppy
  • Love Bug
  • Lion
  • Honey Bunny
  • Honeybee
  • Foxy
  • Ducky
  • Chipmunk
  • Doll
  • Panda
  • Duckie
  • Birdie
  • Dragon
  • Bear

Cute boyfriends’ contact names from other languages

unique nicknames for a boyfriend
Lovers holding hands. Photo: pexels.com, @Git Stephen Gitau
Source: UGC

When considering some nice and cute nicknames for a boyfriend, you do not need to be limited to your language. Here are some excellent unique nicknames for a boyfriend in different languages.

  • Rodnoy: Means ‘soul mate’ in Russian
  • Mon petit chouchou: Means ‘my little cabbage’ in French
  • Mon Ange: Means ‘my angel’ in French
  • Mo Chuisle: Means ‘my pulse’ in Gaelic
  • Mi rey: Means ‘my king’ in Spanish
  • Liebling: Means ‘darling’ in German
  • Kuschelbär: Means ‘cuddle bear’ in German
  • Ke aloha: Means ‘beloved’ in Hawaiian
  • Guapo: Means ‘handsome’ in Spanish
  • Chang noi: Means ‘little elephant’ in Thai
  • Cariño: Means ‘honey’ in Spanish
  • Cara Mia: Means ‘my beloved’ in Italian
  • Amorzinho: Means ‘sweetheart’ in Portuguese

Coming up with the perfect cute names for a boyfriend in your phone can be a bit daunting, considering the hundreds of options available. This guide has classified the options into various categories making it easier for one to choose a nickname.

