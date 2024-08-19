Bad Bunny's tattoos: All his ink pieces and their symbolic significance

Tattoos have seen a remarkable evolution. Initially met with suspicion due to their links to gangs and prisons, they are now widely accepted. Recently, running into someone with a tattoo is more typical than not. This trend has grown even more in the music industry, where tattoos are highly sought after. One of the artists with an extensive collection of body art is Bad Bunny. Here is a list of Bad Bunny's tattoos to inspire you as his fan.

Bad Bunny's tattoos are iconic and meaningful. Photo: @ar.bel on Instagram (modified by author)

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, often known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and record producer. At first glance, the singer might not seem to have tattoos. However, the singer has many tattoos, and they are symbolic.

Bad Bunny's tattoos

The Boricua star is not one to put on a front on his appearance or looks. Alejandro Gonzalez Rodriguez, based in Las Vegas, is known to have been his tattoo artist. Here is a list of Bad Bunny's tattoos and their symbolic significance.

Heart and horse

Bad Bunny's heart tattoo is on his chest between two horses in a running motion. The heart has a long arrow cutting from the top to the bottom and two skeleton heads inside. Heart art symbolises desire and romance, while horse ink symbolises strength and freedom and represents power, intelligence, and bravery.

Pokemon logo

Bad Bunny got the Pokemon logo ink for his famous song Yonaguni. Photo: @AdrianGonzalezF (modified by author)

It is alleged that the Pokemon logo tattoo he got for his famous song Yonaguni was his first. The music video hints at Japanese culture, one of Bunny's greatest passions. In the video, he appears to be in a tattoo shop, getting the Pokemon logo ink permanently inked on one of his legs.

Many initially believed it to be only a sketch or a fake tattoo. Bunny disclosed that Pokemon Go is important to him, even if it may seem unimportant or like a fad from the 2016 game boom. He revealed many memorable experiences about playing it with his pals, often staying up until six or seven in the morning, "catching" Pokemon.

A planet with three 'B's

Bad Bunny's planet with three B's ink may represent the first letter of his name, Benito and his brothers Bernie and Bysael. Photo: @Los40UsaOficial (modified by author)

The rapper has a straightforward planet tattoo with three "Bs" underneath the palm tree. Though its exact significance is unknown, it is thought to represent Bernie, Bysael, and Benito, the singer's real name, and his two brothers, Bernie Martínez Ocasio and Bysael Martínez Ocasio. Some believe it means "Bad Bunny Baby." Bysael also has an identical tattoo on one of his legs.

Moon tarot card

Bad Bunny has a moon tarot card on his right thigh. The Moon card usually represents intuition and the unconscious mind. Since the Moon is a weaker reflector of the Sun's light, this card may represent enlightenment and a better understanding of oneself.

Palm tree, woman, and black cat

A cat and moon tattoo symbolises a beautiful union of mystery and enchantment. Photo: @badbunnypr (modified by author)

The singer has a tattoo on the right upper thigh of a black cat with a moon on its forehead right over the woman. This image seems to be the cat featured in Ñengo Flow's famous song, Gato de Noche. A cat and moon tattoo symbolises a beautiful union of mystery and enchantment.

He also has a palm tree tattoo and a sunset behind it. Although the tattoo reveals that he adores the beach, the sea, sunsets, and palm trees, it is noteworthy that Gabriela Berlingeri, his ex-partner, also has the same design behind her right arm. However, his tattoo, which is on his upper thigh, is difficult to see in photos.

Pair of eyes

Bunny's pair of eyes depicts two eyeballs of a woman allegedly to be his former girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. Photo: @Entre10PR (modified by author)

This Bad Bunny's eye tattoo is on the left forearm. It was noticed during the rapper's hit medley performance on 5 February at the 2023 Grammy Awards, where fans noticed a fresh tattoo on his arm.

Bad Bunny's eye ink depicts two eyeballs of a woman. Many speculated that it was a homage to Gabriela Berlingeri, his ex-partner, after noticing the striking similarity between her eyes and the ink.

Cactus and human skeleton

A cactus tattoo can symbolise resilience and adaptability. Photo: @badbunnypr (modified by author)

Bad Bunny's arm tattoo is a cactus and a skeleton holding it on his right arm. Though he has not said of its significance, a cactus tattoo can symbolise resilience and adaptability. It can be an ink to represent a person who never gives up and is a survivor.

A skeleton tattoo can remind you that life is short and you should make the most of it. It can also be deeply personal, reflecting your life experiences, losses, and transformations.

Rabbit/bunny

Rabbit tattoos are a symbol of luck and rebirth. Photo: @badbunnypr (modified by author)

The record producer has rabbit ink on his left arm, which is only visible when he wears sleeves. Rabbit tattoos have diverse meanings in different cultures. In many cultures, they are associated with abundance and fertility. They are also seen as a symbol of luck and rebirth.

Flower

A flower ink can symbolise renewal, hope, and new beginnings for the wearer. Photo: Rodrigo Varela (modified by author)

Bad Bunny also has a flower tattoo on his right arm. It is among the flower tattoo designs that represent love, enlightenment, and rebirth. They can symbolise renewal, hope, and new beginnings for the wearer of the ink.

Knight sword and an angel

The knight sword ink represents bravery and strength in facing tough times. Photo: @ar.bel (modified by author)

The singer has a knight's sword tattoo on his right arm near the flower art. This tattoo represents bravery and strength in facing tough times, embodying the wearer's resilience when facing life's battles.

He also has the ink of an angel and a star above the angel on his left upper arm. The tattoo represents freedom and protection. It also symbolises the need to be close to God, the presence of a guardian angel, or the memory of a loved one.

Butterfly, Rainbow, and spider web

Butterfly, rainbow, and spiderweb tats are among the Bad Bunny's new tattoos done on his tummy. Photo: @ar.bel (modified by author)

Butterfly, rainbow, and spiderweb tattoos are some of the Bad Bunny's new tattoos on his tummy. The butterfly symbolises life's cycles, hope, and the soul's rebirth. Like how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly, this tattoo design represents personal growth and change in life.

The rainbow is a symbol of new beginnings and diversity. This art can represent a personal journey through difficult times, signalling the end of a storm and the start of something bright and hopeful.

A web represents life itself and the sticky situations people find themselves in. A spider web ink can simply show that the wearer 'wants out' but struggles and cannot.

The singer has other tattoos. For instance, a circle, number 10, a man and a woman, a star and a woman sitting tattoos.

Does Bad Bunny have tattoos?

Yes, the rapper has several tattoos on his body. His tats include a flower, heart, horses, a circle, a cactus, a rainbow, an arm ring, and a rabbit.

How many tattoos does Bad Bunny have?

As of August 2024, the Puerto Rican singer has over twenty tattoos. Although he doesn't like to expose them as most rappers do, most are on his legs, chest and stomach.

Bad Bunny's tattoos are iconic and meaningful. The star is among the most followed celebrities in the music industry, and it is no surprise that fans are interested in his body art. As of this writing, he has over 20 known tattoos.

