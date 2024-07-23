20+ weaving hairstyles for natural hair to do without braids

There are several weaving hairstyles you can attempt on your natural hair. These styles differ and are regarded as the greatest protective styles for those who wish to keep their hair length, volume, and growth density. These hairstyles are simple to create at home, provided you have basic braiding skills.

Flat updo twists (L), medium cornrows (C) and side-styled cornrows (R). Photo: @rareessenceacademy on Instagram, @FRO Nation on Facebook, @hairfetishsuite on Instagram (modified by author)

Weaving hairstyles for natural hair keep the ends tucked and shield them from harsh damage. These styles are simple to maintain and inexpensive to create, and they healthily promote natural hair growth.

Best weaving hairstyles for natural hair

For those who like having their hair natural, there are plenty of easy weaving hairstyles for natural hair to try out. You can try some of the best weaving hairstyles for natural hair in Nigeria today.

1. Asymmetrical updo with chunky twists

Creative asymmetrical updo style. Photo: @transformedbyo on Instagram (modified by author)

This hairstyle can be done with or without hair extensions, depending on how long your hair is and how long you want the hairstyle to last. You can style it into a low bun or let it hang loose.

2. Updo weaving with a stylish ribbon

Updo weaving hairstyle with a stylish ribbon. Photo: @kids_hairstyles_inspo on Instagram (modified by author)

There are numerous kid's hairstyles, and this is one of the best weaving natural hair for Nigerian school girls. It is among the simple hairstyles that can be done on younger kids with shorter or longer hair lengths.

3. Zigzag feed-in cornraws

Feed-in cornrows are an attractive and easy-to-maintain hairdo. They work well with medium-length hair and allow you to experiment with different zigzag designs.

4. Two simple buns

A lady displays two simple buns made from the weaving hairstyle. Photo: @hairbyntshunxeko on Instagram (modified by author)

Natural hair can be fragile and prone to breakage with frequent manipulation. Two buns are a low-manipulation style, meaning they don't require daily combing or brushing, which helps maintain the hair's health.

5. Laid-back zigzag weaving

Zigzag weaving style. Photo: @Omolade Adesanya on Facebook (modified by author)

Looking for simplicity, you can try out these laidback zigzag weaving. This hairstyle allows easy access to the scalp, and you can easily apply oils or treatments to it, promoting overall hair health and growth.

6. Side-parted two chunky twists

You can try out these two side-parted chunky twists for a simple look. The good thing about this hairstyle is that both kids and adults can do it. Its maintenance is simple and needs more keen for it to last you long.

7. Creative cornrows

Creative thin cornrows. Photo: @hairbyntshunxeko on Instagram (modified by author)

Cornrow hairstyle is versatile and can be dressed up or down, making it suitable for various occasions. You can also accessorise with beads for kids, bands, or scarves to add a personal touch.

8. Heart-shaped design

Side-weaved cornrows with a heart-shaped design. Photo: @toddlerstangles on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a common school hairstyle for girls in Nigeria. They are simple to put up and take down. This style is ideal for children with long hair.

9. Flat twisted updo

Updos are suitable for a variety of events. The style is less stressful since you don't have to be concerned about it falling in your face. The look is appropriate for both informal and formal looks.

10. Junk feed-in flat twist

Feed-in flat twist on dense hair. Photo: @transformedbyo on Instagram (modified by author)

As a natural hairstyle lover, you should have tried this look before. The junk flat twist design will make you appear edgy and sassy. It is an excellent protective style for anyone concerned about their hair's development and care.

11. Simple zigzag

Weaving zigzag hairstyles. Photo: @fayglam_on Instagram (modified by author)

Weaving hairstyles offer a practical, stylish, and protective option for natural hair. It is a quick hairstyle that can be the easiest to make. You can use a styling jell for the edges to keep them intact.

12. Flawless side cornrows

These cornrows are incredible for girls who want to make a statement with their hairstyle. It's a simple look to achieve at home with no special tools required. It is an excellent approach to swiftly put your hair into a protective hairdo.

13. Updo flat twist

Stylish updo flat twists. Photo: @touchofheavenartistry on Instagram (modified by author)

A neatly twisted hairstyle is alluring for everyone. The bun creates a beautiful contrast that blends perfectly with your looks. It is a great style you can consider for a formal occasion.

14. Cornrows styled with beads

Weaved cornrows styled with beads. Photo: @toddlerstangles on Instagram (modified by author)

Cornrows are the way to go if you want your child to have the most up-to-date hairstyle that is pleasant and quick to install. Your daughter can have thin or thick cornrows. Adding beads can improve the overall appearance, leaving your younger one looking classy.

15. Creative mohawk

Combining twists with cornrows is an excellent technique to enhance appearance and texture. Styling them into a mohawk improves your appearance and keeps the hair intact and in place. With these, you can comfortably carry out your daily duties without distraction.

16. Kiddies freehand cornrows

Freehand cornrows for kids. Photo: @hairbyntshunxeko on Instagram (modified by author)

This cute protective style is low maintenance and temporary. You can go for thin cornrows or medium ones. Cornrow allow better airflow to your scalp and offers your hair time to grow out faster.

17. Side weaving

Stylish side weaving. Photo: @hairbyntshunxeko on Instagram (modified by author)

If all you seek is something natural, you may want to consider these beautiful cornrow hairstyles. It can be worn for casual outings with friends or formal meetings. It's one of the best side-weaving hairstyles for natural hair without attachment.

18. Side bun

This is one of the best hairstyles for kids with long hair. The hairstyle is best if you wish to save some money from constantly changing your hairstyles. It's also ideal for both children and adults.

19. Braided baldie

Stylish braided baldie. Photo: @slayedinbraids on Instagram (modified by author)

The braided baldie hairstyle requires minimal upkeep, making it convenient for those who prefer a low-maintenance look. The weaving can be done in various patterns and designs, allowing for creativity and personalisation. This versatility can suit different occasions and personal styles.

20. Regal rhythmic weaving

Regal rhythmic weaving for kids. Photo: @hairbyntshunxeko on Instagram (modified by author)

This is another simple weaving hairstyle for natural hair. This hairstyle can last up to a month, and you can use any beads you like to accessorise.

21. Cornrows and two strand twist

Natural cornrows with twisted ends and side parting. Photo: @hairstyle_for_kids on Instagram (modified by author)

This is a highly unique natural hairstyle. The cornrows start with a side-splitting at the front right and conclude in natural twists. It is a one-of-a-kind and natural protective style that will keep your daughter safe for up to three weeks.

How do you plait natural hair weaving?

To plait natural hair weaving, follow the steps below:

Start by washing and conditioning the hair to ensure it's clean and moisturised. Next, you divide the hair into sections using a comb, typically into three or four parts. Take one section and divide it into three smaller strands. Begin by crossing the right strand over the middle one, then the left over the new middle strand. Continue this pattern while adding hair from the scalp as you go along. Once you reach the end, secure the plaited hair with a small elastic band or hair clip. Repeat this process for the remaining sections, and finish by styling it however you want.

What is the best hairstyle for natural hair?

Some of the best protective hairstyles for natural hair include afro, twist out, bantu knots, pineapple updo and cornrows.

Does hair grow after weaving?

Hair weaving can increase hair growth if done correctly. It's a simple natural hairstyle that won't damage quickly and requires less regular styling, which can reduce breakage and stimulate growth.

Does hair weaving last?

Hair weaving can last for several weeks to a few months, depending on the type of weave, the quality of the hair extensions, and how well it's maintained.

What are the disadvantages of hair weaving?

While hair weaving offers versatility and protective benefits, it also has some disadvantages, such as tight weaving, which can cause scalp discomfort, itching, or even pain. Excessive tension from weaving can also lead to hair loss around the hairline.

Weaving hairstyles for natural hair can be bold and fashionable, appealing to those who like to stand out and make a statement. There are numerous options to try. You only need to choose a style that best fits your hair texture and type.

