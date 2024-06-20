Helix piercing cheat sheet: All you need to know before you get one

Helix piercing is considered one of the most beautiful ear piercings and is common among men and women. This type of piercing has become popular in recent years. Those who appreciate fashion and style go for helix piercing because it makes you look more fashionable and expressive as a person. Like different tattoos, they have different meanings to the wearers, which you will learn about in this article.

Helix piercings are located along the cartilage of the ear. Photo: @piercebewithyou_, @incity_nairobi, @moth_goth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Helix piercings are fun and make you feel more confident, especially when you match your outfits with the type of jewellery you prefer. Moreover, they create a beautiful shape of the ear. Before you opt for a helix piercing, research it thoroughly to understand healing timelines, pain levels, and the jewellery options available.

What is helix piercing?

A helix is the outermost curve of cartilage extending from the head to the ear lobe. So, helix piercing is the name of any piercing located along the cartilage of the ear. They are also called cartilage piercings.

Helix piercing dates back to ancient times and was done by some cultures as a form of spiritual and religious expression. Today, it has become popular for its aesthetic appeal and style. This piercing has different types, such as single, triple, forward, and double.

What does helix piercing symbolise?

There is no universal symbolic meaning to this piercing. However, in some cultures, this type of piercing signifies the individual's faithfulness and love.

In ancient times, Africans pierced their helix as a marker of identity, social standing, and marital status.

Today, helix piercings are popular as fashion statements and bold expressions of personal style because they allow a wide range of jewellery choices to express one's taste. They may also signify individuality and rebellion.

How a helix piercing is done

Choosing jewellery that is easy to clean can reduce the chances of getting an ear piercing infection. Photo:@nuken86,@piercings.bt.alana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is advisable to perform cartilage piercing using a needle rather than a gun. This is because cartilage is a sensitive area that requires extra care. Below are the steps to follow to ensure a safe and comfortable helix piercing. However, the protocol may vary from one artist to another.

Sterilize the ear equipment. Clean the ear using antibacterial soap. Place a stopper, such as a sterile cotton, behind the aer to avoid poking the scalp with the needle. Push the needle through the ear. Put the sterilised jewellery in the back of the hollow needle. Pull the needle out of the ear.

When the artist inserts the jewellery, they need to do it quickly and carefully because if they do it incorrectly, the whole process might require them to repeat it at a different site. That is why, before you get a helix piercing, you must choose your piercing site carefully to avoid the risks.

Helix piercing jewellery options

What jewellery is best for helix piercing? When choosing the best jewellery, you must consider the ones unlikely to cause an infection. The best ones should be 14k gold or implant-grade titanium. They are easy to clean and less likely to cause an infection. Moreover, some people are allergic to low-quality earrings.

If you are not allergic to other materials, you can switch to jewellery made of different materials besides 14k gold earrings once you are completely healed. You can choose the ones that help you feel bold and change your self-expression.

How painful is a helix piercing?

Helix piercing using a gun can be more painful. Photo: @morganarcadia, @uncutdiamondstore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Like any other piercings, these are painful, but not as much. This is because the cartilage is thinner on the upper ear. However, as mentioned earlier, the piercer can determine the pain you will feel during the process. If they are slow or make a slight mistake, they might be required to repeat the piercing process on a different part of the helix. Repeating the process can make you feel pain.

Piercing using a gun can make the pain more severe and can make your cartilage shatter, which can cause you problems in the future. So, to make the process less painful, avoid piercing using a gun and go for a needle instead.

Some people fear even the slightest pain that comes with a helix piercing. If you are one of them, you can ask the piercer to use numbing cream. This cream starts working about an hour after the application.

You can also make the process less painful by making yourself feel comfortable. You should stay relaxed during the whole process. When you stay calm, your piercer's work is easy, and the process will be quick and less painful.

Helix piercing healing time

How long until you can sleep on a helix piercing? You must be patient, as healing can take anywhere between 2 to 4 months. However, for it to heal completely, it can take 6 to 9 months.

Healing can depend upon factors such as an individual's immunity, stress levels, and aftercare procedures. These can include how often you clean your ear and change the jewellery. Below are things you should avoid if you want quick healing.

Avoid swimming during the healing process.

Don't sleep on the piercing, as this can cause irritations.

Do not use alcohol to clean.

Once you notice that there is no more discharge or redness in the region and the jewellery is loose and moves freely, you should know that you are entirely healed.

How to get rid of a piercing bump?

Cleaning piercings 2 to 3 times a day can help eliminate piercing bumps. Photo: @sushiballoonpiercing, @sogoldbk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Piercing bumps can be irritable and may make you feel disappointed, especially if you have been waiting for the piercing to heal quickly and suddenly notice a bump. They are itchy and ooze clear fluids. With proper proper care, they can go away. Below is what you need to do to get rid of bumps.

Always check your jewellery because those allow enough room for swelling.

Make sure that your piercing is clean. You can do this by using antibacterial soap.

Try salt soaks, which can help treat irritations. You can also apply a hot compress using a chamomile tea bag to the bump.

Reduce friction and bumping of the area.

Massage with oil.

Clean the area 2 to 3 times a day.

Apply diluted tea tree essential oil.

What does the helix piercing help with?

Some helix piercings, like the forward, have many health benefits. The forward helix piercing may stimulate specific acupressure points, which help relieve tense muscles, boost blood circulation, and release energy for healing. This piercing may also ease symptoms of anxiety.

When the cartilage is pierced or stimulated, it relieves allergy and quells symptoms of sore throat or congestion. Helix piercing may also help reduce insomnia. When nerves in this area are stimulated, they help relieve insomnia.

How long does it take for a helix piercing to heal?

Healing from a helix piercing can take 2 to 4 months. However, for some people, the piercing can take 6 to 9 months to heal completely.

Helix piercings are considered fashionable and allow individuals to express their fashion taste. With extra care and hygiene, the healing process may take between two and nine months.

