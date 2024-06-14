21 cool high, mid and low burst fade hairstyles to try this year
Do you want to enhance your appearance with a clean and trendy hairstyle? Burst fade is fast gaining popularity, and it can add a sharp and edgy look to your hairstyle. Interestingly, you can personalise your appearance with various burst fade designs. So, which cool high, mid, and low burst fade designs can you choose from?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Low burst fade hairstyles
- Mid-burst fade hairstyles
- High burst fade hairstyles
- Is a low fade attractive?
- What looks better, a high fade or a low fade?
- Is a burst fade a mullet?
Many men are increasingly opting for burst fades as their modern haircut style. This fade technique has numerous variations and is suitable for different hair types and head shapes to match any preference. It could be a high, mid, or low burst fade style that perfectly complements your hairstyle. With numerous cool burst fade hairstyles, you can never miss one that uplifts your style game.
Low burst fade hairstyles
What is a low burst fade? This haircut involves shaving hair on the head around the earlobes in a curved pattern. However, the fade is short and does not go high up the head, ending right above the earlobe. This is a versatile burst fade design that can complement various hairstyles to give a decent look.
1. Low burst fade with curly hair
If you want to showcase your natural hair with a clean and stylish shave, this hairstyle is perfect. It combines a low burst fade with natural curls on top of the head. The fade starts below the earlobe and disappears into natural curly hair that starts just above the earlobe.
2. Low burst fade with straight hair
The low burst fade features a gradual tapering near the neckline and ears. This results in a sharp contrast between the long hair on the head and the short hair on the sides and back. The low placement of the fade gives room for styling your hair into different designs.
3. Low burst fade with a mullet
This hairstyle combines a low burst fade with the classic mullet. Like in other styles, the fade starts at the base of the ear and ends right about the ear, giving way to the mullet hairstyle. The long hair on the head and back of the neck defines the mullet, and the gradual fade gives it a distinctive modern touch.
4. Low burst fade with spiky hair
This hairstyle design offers a sharp contrast between clean lines and textured volume. The fade begins at the base of the ear and shortens the hair on the sides of the head and back. You can create a spiky hair texture on the top of the head, leading to an edgy and playful appearance.
5. Low burst fade with textured crop
This blends a burst fade on the lower section of your head and a textured crop hairstyle on top of the head. The low burst fade begins near the ear with a gradual clean taper that disappears into longer hair on the head's upper section. To achieve a textured crop, shorten your hair and use a texturising technique to create volume and a bit of messiness.
6. Low burst fade with beard
A low burst fade with a beard will do if you are looking for a hairstyle that brings out your sophistication while showing your ruggedness. The burst fade on the lower section of the head creates a sharp contrast with the longer hair on top. The fade accentuates a well-groomed beard, producing a polished, masculine appearance.
7. Low burst fade with a buzz cut
A low burst fade with a buzz cut is the go-to style for minimalists who prefer simplicity. The buzz cut keeps your short hair neat and nicely trimmed on top of the head. On the other hand, the low burst fade creates a contrast between the shaved section and the section with longer hair. You can rock this hairstyle for any occasion.
Mid-burst fade hairstyles
A mid-burst fade features a gradual fade that begins at the middle section of the head. It is a versatile design that allows you to complement it with your desired hairstyle. It creates a clean and distinct polish between the shaved and top part with longer hair.
1. Mid-burst fade with a faux hawk
Mid-burst fade starts halfway up the head and blends with the hair on top. The style involves shaving the sides of the head with a gradual fade that disappears into long hair in the middle top section of the head. The hair on top is styled to form a faux hawk. It is an eye-catching hairstyle perfect for people who want to draw attention.
2. Mid-burst fade with waves
The burst fade starts above the earlobe at the middle section of the head and combines with a wavy hairstyle. The long natural hair on the top allows you to create short and neat or long voluminous waves. The faded sides highlight your waves, giving them dimension.
3. Mid-burst fade with slick back
This hairstyle gives you a sophisticated look with an edgy, contemporary touch. The fade starts at the head's crown area, focusing on the top section with long hair. The hair on the top section, which draws the most attention, is styled back using a product such as gel. Depending on your preference, you can either make it smooth or textured.
4. Mid fade with French crop
This fantastic hairstyle blends classic elements with modern designs. The main focus is the hair on top of the head, which is shaved shorts in a French crop style. The mid fade helps to highlight the hairstyle by making the sides clean and defining a line separating the top section from the bottom.
5. Mid fade with short sides
This is a perfect hairstyle for those who want clean lines and easy-to-maintain hair. The sharp mid fade creates a line separating the top hair and the fade area. The hair on the sides is kept shorter than the top, creating a distinctive contrast.
6. Mid burst fade with side part
A side part adds a sophisticated touch to this hairstyle, which some consider dramatic. The side part is created when the mid fade separates from the top hair. Alternatively, you can have it extended into your hair, depending on how you style it on top of your head.
7. Mid burst fade with braids
Many people prefer braids. However, combining them with a fade style highlights them more, creating a polished modern appearance. The fade ends at the crown area of your head, giving way to your braided hair at the top.
High burst fade hairstyles
This fade style starts way higher than the earlobe and combines with a desired hairstyle on the top of the head. It involves shaving hair from the sides and back of the head and extending it towards the top with a fade ending at the top part.
1. High fade with quiff
This marvellous hairstyle is popular among men who want a classy but casual appearance. The fade ends near the temples and creates a contrast between the faded side and the hair on top. The hair on top is styled into a quiff using a hair tool by brushing it upwards and forward.
2. High fade with pompadour
This classic and timeless hairstyle combines a high fade and voluminous hair at the top of the head. The fade ends at the temples, transitioning into the long hair styled into a towering pompadour. It is created by combing the hair upwards and backwards.
3. High burst fade with mohawk
Mohawks are popular hairstyles, but they create a unique, contemporary look when combined with a high burst fade. The mohawk starts at the temple area where the high fade ends and may run from the front to the back of the head. You can style the mohawk according to your preference, including spiky or textured style.
4. High burst fade with afro
Rocking an afro hairstyle gives an edgy look, but combined with a high burst fade, it provides a fantastic polished appearance. The high fade makes the afro hairstyle at the top the focal point.
5. High burst fade with curls
Curls are stylish and a perfect choice for people with medium hair length. The hairstyle is enhanced when it complements a high burst fade, which becomes the centre stage. The fade defines the curls, showcasing their natural texture and shape.
6. High burst fade with a disconnected undercut
A disconnected undercut is a statement hairstyle because it is unique, and you choose where to place it on the fade. The undercut creates a distinct separation between the faded side and the hair on top.
7. High burst fade with spiky hair
The high burst fade tapers down at the temples to create a distinct separation between the faded side and the hair on top, which is playfully styled to create spikes. The combination gives a bold and modern look with a touch of precision and flair.
Is a low fade attractive?
A low fade is attractive when combined with the right hairstyle on top. It can complement several hairstyles, including spiky hair, curls, buzz cut, and textured crop. Additionally, it is less costly and easy to maintain.
What looks better, a high fade or a low fade?
Both haircut designs are attractive. Your choice depends on your hairstyle and the shape of your head. A high fade is ideal for highlighting a hairstyle as it creates a sharp contrast, while a low fade does not result in a defined style like the high fade.
Is a burst fade a mullet?
A burst fade is not a mullet. A burst fade refers to the gradual shortening of side hair on the head by shaving, while a mullet refers to a hairstyle created by cutting hair on the front, sides, and top and leaving it extending on the back.
Variations of high, mid, and low burst fades add a fresh look to your hairstyle of choice. These fade styles are an excellent way to transform traditional hairstyles into bold and contemporary styles. Whether you have short or long hair, you can always find a burst fade style that matches your preference to give you an outstanding look.
Legit.ng recently published a compilation of top goddess braid styles. Goddess braids are fast gaining popularity among ladies who want modern hairstyles. The braids have different variations to suit different head shapes and hair textures.
Are you wondering which braids to choose for your next hairstyle? Goddess braids are trending and are among the latest in the fashion industry. Find out which goddess braid designs you can choose from.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya has been a writer for more than three years. He graduated from Egerton University in 2014 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He is also a certified public accountant and tax expert. Muhunya joined Legit.ng in July 2021 and writes about various topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. In 2023, Muhunya finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com