Old money style guide: what it is and how to pull it off

Fashion and style are more than just trends; they are more about lifestyles. Old money style represents principles and values passed on from generation to generation. It is classic, featuring well-tailored and modest outfits that exude style and social grace. If you want to immerse yourself in this timeless fashion, here is an old money style guide to get you started.

From (L-R), a Polo shirt, jeans, and a blazer bring out the old money style. Photo: @cantimagineit, @cinocci, @_leeesss on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you love standing out with a classic look and embodying the art of fine living, the old money aesthetic is a good place to start. The style will help you achieve distinction and refinement in your fashion essentials. Old money style is also a great way to achieve a greater sense of fashion permanence and enduring sophistication without trying.

What is the old money style?

Old money style is a timeless fashion trend and lifestyle that exudes an appreciation for elegance, grace, and tradition. It is traditionally linked to upper-class women with inherited wealth. The style leans more towards quality over quantity and commits to good manners.

How to pull old money style off

You need a few staples and classic clothing pieces. These timeless pieces will form the backbone of your wardrobe, which you can grab to achieve elegance and class.

Quality, classic, and impeccable cut fabrics are the foundation of old money fashion. To achieve long-lasting value and bestow a sense of luxury, you must invest in durable materials such as linen, silk, cashmere, and fine wool.

Well tailored suit

A well-fitted suit never goes out of style. Photo: pexels.com, @7lat (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Suits are the foundation of elegance and power in old money style. Each suit piece should be perfectly tailored to bring out your individuality and complement your body. If done correctly, it will create a polished and confident look.

The patterns on the suit should be subtle, like herringbone, pinstripes, and classic checks. The patterns add sophistication and depth to your suits. The fabric could be one of the classics, like tweed, linen, wool, or others that fit the old money vibe.

The best colours are neutrals like navy, charcoal grey, and dark brown. These colours allow you to dress them up and down to suit different functions. Adding a long coat will bring out the old money style for men in winter.

Although a classic suit might be expensive, it is a worthwhile investment, as it will make you shout class and authenticity.

Throw in blazers

A blazer adds a touch of class to an outfit. Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blazers are a versatile must-have in your wardrobe when rocking old money aesthetics. They are pivotal in elevating your look to greater sophistication and elegance, allowing you to transition from official to casual with minimum effort.

The blazer should be well-tailored to fit seamlessly and express your unique personality. This wardrobe essential will allow you to make a statement without saying a word, conveying your timeless style and grace.

The best colours are neutrals, and a navy blazer is a classic. A double-breast blazer adds a hint of formality and is adaptable to various occasions.

Dress shirts and blouses

A shirt dress is an essential timeless piece that elevates your style. Photo: pexel.com, @arminrimoldi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dress shirts and blouse styles are crucial players in the old money look. It embodies understated elegance, comfort and excellence. Fabrics like Egyptian cotton, silk, oxford, and linen as they speak quality and durability.

The shirts should fit like skin and align perfectly with your silhouette. If you wear them for formal events, ensure they have clean lines and a well-structured design.

Dress shirts work seamlessly with suits, blazers, and even jeans. Paying attention to the finer details, such as collar styles and subtle patterns like stripes, will add depth and sophistication.

You can throw in accessories like ties and cufflinks. Consider adding stitched monograms, which are subtle but symbolic of tradition.

Polo shirts

Polo shirts are timeless casual wear that can be worn on different occasions. Photo: pexels.com, @edmonddantes

Source: UGC

Polo Shirts are great for casual elegance. They effortlessly embody old money with a touch of refined flair. These shirts express adaptability and are not confined to formal or casual events. Choose a well-crafted polo shirt in muted neutral tones. You can pair them with jeans, chino pants, or skirts and add a blazer and loafers.

Dress pants and skirts

Dress skirts are a definition of refined class. Photo: pexels.com, @matvalina (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dress pants and skirts are among the classic old money styles for girls. They are the foundation for a refined old money wardrobe. The key to these pieces is the tailoring, which should fit your unique vintage style. Pair these pieces with a well-fitted shirt or blouse, and throw in a blazer. Add some strapped shoes to finish off the look.

Dresses and gowns

Dress gowns bring out femininity and elegance. Photo: pexels.com, @jennifermurray

Source: UGC

Dresses and gowns are elegant and hold a special place in fashion. The old money style dresses bring out femininity and elegance. When settling on flowy dresses, choose timeless designs and pay attention to the fit and fabric quality.

Chinos

Chinos are easy to wear and allow you to attend any function effortlessly. Photo: @danmuji723, @cluelmagazine on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chinos revel in and encapsulate the old money aesthetics. They are adaptable and comfortable, allowing you to attend any function without much struggle. The style feels more natural and effortless.

Regardless of the hues chosen, the trick is in tailoring the chinos. It should be effortless and perfect. The colour combination ranges from khaki to black, navy blue, and white. Finish the look with a well-fitting shirt, polo shirt, and loafers.

Jeans

Jean are timeless wardrobe essentials that never go out of style. Photo: pexels.com, @salamullah

Source: UGC

Although jeans are not the first thing that comes to mind when considering old money style, they bring out the classic look when worn appropriately. Choose a high-quality, well-fitting pair of jeans with a dark wash. Pair the jeans with a well-fitting blazer, a white shirt, and casual shoes. This look illustrates the evolution of the old money style.

Tuxedos

Tuxedos are timeless outfits that symbolise tradition and elegance. Photo: pexels.com, @mnvshr (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuxedos reign as the pinnacle of the old money style. They show refined taste and sophistication and are among the popular men's old money styles. A tuxedo is an elegant outfit symbolising a commitment to timeless values and an unwavering dedication to tradition.

These ensembles are mainly reserved for formal and prestigious events such as black-tie affairs and dinner galas. An ideal black tuxedo features a single-breast jacket and satin lapels. It is paired with a tuxedo shirt, a bow tie, and cufflinks.

Subtle, elegant accessories

Elegant accessories are an addition to the old-money style. Photo: pexels.com, @69816215 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When choosing accessories, ensure you select understated pieces. Whether it's earrings, handbags, or scarves, ensure they are not flashy. Simplicity will make you look classy and bring out the old money style for a girl. For men, wear a watch and keep accessories minimal.

What is the old money style manner?

Old money style clothes manner is characterised by the following:

The style prioritises quality over quantity or flash. It emphasises enduring classics instead of trends and disposable fashion.

The style reflects a particular lifestyle which values tradition and class.

Old money style goes beyond clothing, with manners playing a significant role.

The old money aesthetic is a commitment to timeless grace and social poise.

How to dress old money country?

The trick is to stick to classic, neutral colours because they always stay in style. Avoid trendy, flashy ensembles because they become outdated. Choose classic accessories by selecting silk scarves, leather goods, and minimal jewellery.

Who started the old money style?

The style traces its roots in the European aristocracy, primarily the British and French royalty. However, Ralph Lauren is credited with popularising the aesthetic in fashion.

Few styles can compare with the old money style in terms of exuding elegance, grace, and timelessness. The style is steeped in refinement and tradition, blending the past and present. If you are wondering how to get a sophisticated look, the above article will guide you.

Legit.ng published an article about short gown styles. Women have been the epitome of fashion for ages. They have created different fashion trends that other ladies highly regard. Recently, short gowns have become trendy and essential in a woman's wardrobe.

Short gown styles have instilled confidence and flair in modern women. Women of all shapes and sizes can wear these gowns. The short gowns have been showcased in major runways around the world. Find out which short gown styles are worth your money.

Source: Legit.ng