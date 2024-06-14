Tragus piercing 101: everything you need to know about them

Tragus piercings have become popular in modern times. They are one of the most stylish trends because they add an edge to your look. Tragus piercings serve as a chic choice to enhance your ear adornment ensemble. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Are you looking for a unique piercing? Try a tragus piercing. This stylish body art has existed for centuries. However, celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Chloe Moretz, and singer Rihanna have taken the style a notch higher.

What is tragus piercing?

It is an ear piercing that goes through a cartilage located just in front of the ear canal, known as the tragus. The tragus is typically a rounded triangle that varies in size from person to person.

Meanings of tragus piercings

Tragus piercing holds different meanings in different cultures. In some cultures, it was performed under various ceremonies and rituals. The Ancient Egyptians associated the trend with the upper class.

The tragus piercing was reserved for warriors and heroes in ancient Rome and Greece. It is believed that it gave them strength and courage during their missions.

Tragus piercing procedure

Tragus piercing is a body modification procedure like any other. Here is the step-by-step process for how it is done.

Prepare the area by cleaning it using a medical disinfectant. Using the nontoxic marker, mark the exact place to be pierced. The piercer may place a barrier like a cork in your ear canal for protection. Inserted a sterile needle through the tragus to create the piercing. It can be done from the outside in or from the inside out. A stud or a large hoop is placed on the pierced tragus and allowed to heal.

Tragus piercing aftercare rules

The healing process varies from person to person and requires strict aftercare. The location and its susceptibility to bacteria make it more vulnerable to infections. Below are some tips to follow:

Be careful when using headphones until you have healed. Since the piercing is still fresh, putting pressure on it may cause trauma to the area and provoke complications. You can instead wear earbuds and ensure you don't put pressure on your jewellery.

Be cautious when you sleep. One of the most critical care steps after the piercing is to watch how you sleep. Don't sleep on your side, as this will pressure the area. The bedding used should be clean and free of bacteria to avoid infection.

Don't move your tragus jewellery. This is more than just a standard rule for cartilage piercing. It is essential to allow healing and avoid bumps and other skin traumas.

Keep the ear extra clean. Earwax should not come near the area. It is used to keep your ear bacteria-free but could contain harmful entities. Additionally, keep the ear canal and jewellery clean.

How painful is a tragus piercing?

Any piercing is painful, but the levels of pain may vary. The tragus doesn't have many nerves, which makes the pain manageable. However, the area has a cartilage, which makes it challenging to penetrate compared to other places.

During the procedure, one will likely feel like a sting as the needle gets through the skin. The pressure exerted makes it a bit painful since the cartilage is more complex than normal skin as the needle enters.

The professional must ensure the needle is sharp enough to ensure a smooth and short procedure, minimizing discomfort. The pain does not last long and subsides after a few hours.

What is the tragus piercing healing time?

The piercing takes a few months to heal completely. Different cartilages vary in healing times, but healing usually takes 2 to 3 months. However, some people may take up to a year to heal completely.

What are the benefits of having a tragus piercing?

The procedure has both aesthetic and potential wellness benefits. Here are some of the benefits of tragus piercing.

It enhances one's aesthetic appeal, especially when adorned with other jewellery.

Self-expression. People use this body art as a fashion statement to express their personalities.

Potential migraine relief. Although little medical evidence shows that the piercing relieves migraines, the theory is primarily anecdotal. Some believe it stimulates pressure points and nerve endings, thus reducing migraines.

What are the best tragus piercing earrings to wear?

Once the cartilage is penetrated, a hoop or stud is inserted. Clicker hoops or studs are the best jewellery for this look. The tragus has a small surface area, and these earrings provide the best comfort.

The process is usually done with a longer stud or large hoop to allow swelling that is likely to happen. After healing, you can adjust to the small stud or small hoops.

Are there any risks with a tragus piercing?

Various risks may arise after having the procedure. They include the following.

If a qualified person does not perform the procedure, it is prone to infection. The infections are bloodborne and can be painful.

There is potential to get bumps, including keloids, granulomas and pustules.

Some people experience complications such as scarring, irritation, and migration.

Some people get allergic reactions to certain jewellery, mostly metals like nickel.

What are the downsides of tragus piercing?

Although the trend is a great way to express yourself, it has some downsides you need to consider. They include:

Some people find it painful, especially during the piercing. The needle must pass through the cartilage, which is more complex than regular flesh. However, the pain doesn't last long.

The procedure takes longer to heal than regular ear piercings and can take longer if complications occur.

There is a high risk of infections since the tragus is open and susceptible to bacteria from hair strands, sprays, and makeup. However, with proper care, you may prevent infections.

Potential cartilage scarring, which may lead to hypertrophic scarring.

It is unsuitable for everyone as people have different tragus sizes and shapes.

Getting a tragus piercing is a personal decision. People get them for aesthetics or as a way of self-expression. The procedure needs to be done by a reputable professional, and the pain is manageable. With proper aftercare practices and the right jewellery, healing may take 2 to 3 months.

