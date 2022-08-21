Jumbo box braids: 25 interesting looks to try out in 2022

Jumbo box braids are the perfect choice when you want a quick and super pretty look for your hair. The braids are not only quick to style, but they are also easy to maintain. When you want to take a break from slaving on your natural hair regimen, you can pick a jumbo box braids style that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Photo: @anelym_studioafro, @trancasdodiaa, @letstalkhair_ng, @da_natural_you, @trancista.karool, @gingahair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jumbo box braids are versatile; there are different styles of braids you try out. Here are some amazing and trending jumbo box braids in 2022.

Unique and interesting jumbo box braids

Every woman can experiment with hundreds of attractive, stylish jumbo box braids. If you enjoy trying out new hairstyles, take a look at some of these new hairstyles for inspiration.

1. Red jumbo box braids

Photo: @hairtouchedbyanangel, @braidsby.myraa, @lilydreads, @infinitemound_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This style is for you if you are bold enough to wear a red look. You can accessorize the red jumbo braids with accessories to add to the glamour. These accessories may include cuffs, rings, and cords. Accessories make this style stand out.

2. Triangle jumbo box braids

Another box braids, which is trendy, involves cutting out the sections of the hair into triangle shapes instead of the usual square shapes. It is another bold yet trendy look for all ages.

3. Straight black jumbo box braids

Photo: @braidsbykie, @frotrancasjp, @qb.braidz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you don't like multicoloured braids, you can opt for simple straight black jumbo braids. This unique style is simple and outstanding. You can match it with any outfit of your choice.

4. Ultra long jumbo box braids

If you don't mind the weight of your hair, then these ultra-long jumbo braids are good for you. They are elegant and classy. You can do an updo or a ponytail on them.

5. Golden jumbo box braids

Photo: @braidsbykie1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A golden hairstyle shows that the person wearing it is bold and confident. If you are bold enough, you can start dying your hair golden before installing the braids.

6. Black and golden jumbo box braids

Mostly the combination of these two colours is available for ombre braids. While many rock them in normal-size box braids, you can choose to be different. The different colours are also versatile for any skin tone.

7. Twisted jumbo box braids

Teyonah Parris attends the world premiere of "Chi-Raq" at The Chicago Theatre on November in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt

Source: Getty Images

This is another style to go for. It is simple, and the braids are twisted against each other. Styling it as a bun makes it more stylish and classy.

8. Purple big box braids

If you don't mind the teenage girl look, you can be bold with purple colour on your head. This is a good look for a college student or a teenager. However, it is not limited to young people; anyone can wear them.

9. Layered jumbo box braids

Photo: @marcustellestrancista on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Instead of having the same length for the rest of the braids, you can try some different sizes of the braids. Layered jumbo box braids look artistic, making them hairstyles that most people would turn their heads to look at.

Jumbo box braids with curls

Remember jumbo box braids are versatile. You can incorporate some long jumbo braids with curly ends. Here are some super styles you can try when you want jumbo box braids with curly ends.

10. Box braids with chin-length curls

According to your box braids length, this style involves the curls beginning at the middle of the braids. This style can fit any occasion and is also easy to maintain.

11. Brown braids with curls

Photo: @ghanaianhairstyles, @alinejorgefundosdequintal, @afro_odessa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Why don't you try out a brown look with curls? The super long jumbo box braids with curls at the end are awesome for the summer season and excellent for parties. But, of course, you can also dye your hair for a whole brownly look.

12. Long jumbo braids bob with curls

This long bob with curls on it creates a pretty and chic look. It is especially beautiful when more accessories are added to it.

13. Triangle and box part braids with curls

Photo: @boxbraidsinspiracoes, @finessedbydeb, @stylesbyliyahnicole, @paulineattih on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Instead of the small square parts that most people are used to, why don't you try triangle parts or large square parts on your hair? This amazing hairstyle is unique in that it has so many style options within it.

14. Long and large box braids with loose curls

Photo: pexels.com, @yr_braids (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is the one for you if you are looking for a chic yet sophisticated look. These long jumbo box braids incorporating loose curls are perfect for you.

15. Long twisted pink jumbo braids

You could try out a new bold colour like light pink. Pink is a beautiful colour, especially for outdoor activities. Any woman at any age can wear this style, especially young women.

16. Normal jumbo box braids with curly ends

Photo: @braidsbykie1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The braids are not supposed to be rigid. Instead, you can try out some long jumbo box braids and add some curls to create a unique look.

You can also do jumbo box braids with beads to create a more beautiful look on the braids. Or you can try out these styles with medium jumbo box braids in the bob style.

17. Chunky jumbo box braids with curls

You can try out extra big box braids. These are big enough if you don't mind the weight. They also feature some loose curls on them to create that chic look.

Jumbo knotless braids

Knotless braids are a trend, and you can see this from the countless knotless braids styles on the internet. They are easy to install, less painful, and are good protective hairstyles to maintain a healthy hairline. Here are the top jumbo knotless braids you may be interested in for your next look.

18. Knotless jumbo braids with a bun

The knotless jumbo box is not painful; you can style it into a bun. This is a versatile style meaning it can be an excellent office hairstyle. Making a bun with jumbo braids might seem to be a painful affair but the braids contribute to the not-so-painful updo.

19. Twisted knotless braids

Photo: @braiding_art_by_clarissa, @ateliedasfibras, @_mary_bleegam, @ebano_braids, @joguesuastrancas027, @boxbraidsinspiracoes, @anelym_studioafro on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Another trending look is the twisted jumbo braids. You can have these box braids if you are looking for a protective look. If you want a fun look, you can have rainbow braids installed. There is a wide array of coloured extensions to choose from, so you can choose your favourite colours.

20. Blue knotless jumbo box braids

Photo: @azalea_canbraid, @beautyby_fana on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Among many colours, blue is the colour that goes so well with the melanin African colour. This look will turn heads if you are a young, black, and bold girl. Make them super long if you want to be bold than usual.

21. Burgundy knotless jumbo box braids

Burgundy is a trending colour in weddings, and why not try it out on your hair? If you are invited to a burgundy-themed party, you can try incorporating the knotless burgundy long jumbo box braids and be unique.

Jumbo goddess box braids

These braids can last only for a short while. However, with goddess box braids, you have the liberty to choose the size and colour of the braids to give you a unique look. Here are some of the best jumbo goddess box braids.

22. Blonde jumbo goddess braids

This hairdo allows you to pop and stand out among the rest. Some people may not see it fit for a black woman to go for a blonde look, but for those who have tried the look, it simply looks beautiful on them.

23. Bob goddess jumbo box braids

Photo: @hairstylesandmore, @latestfashionandhairstyles, @be_liev_it on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yes, you can also try out bob goddess jumbo box braids. You can achieve a soft, chic look with this hairdo. You can also add the box braids with rubber bands to make them more appealing.

24. Coloured jumbo goddess braids

Photo: @starz_ofbeautii, @julieyoung, @braidsbychar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for styles that will enhance your femininity, then pink is the colour for you. The pink colour shouts feminine, so you look and feel more feminine.

25. Straight and long coloured braids

Photo: @garagemdapretta, @braidsbykie1, @trancas_afro25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The colours you choose for yourself don't matter - just make sure it complements your skin colour.

These days there are so many trending hairstyles that anyone can try out. Many of them are easy to wear and maintain. Out of the 25 jumbo box braids listed here, which one will you choose as your next hairstyle?

READ ALSO: 20+ male and female two braids hairstyles for any occasion

Legit.ng recently published an article about stunning male and female two braided hairstyles for any occasion. Braid hairstyles are adaptable since they may be changed to suit the wearer's preferences. They often range from cornrows to false locks to Ghanaian designs.

For many years, African women and men have worn braided hairstyles. Without a doubt, the hairstyles are unusual and appealing, especially when combined with different-coloured hair extensions.

Source: Legit.ng