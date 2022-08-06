Latest traditional marriage blouse styles that will stun everyone

Traditional weddings are large events, and everyone in attendance should always look great. While most people, including brides, choose gowns for such occasions, wearing something different, such as a traditional blouse, is a way to stand out. Here are some of the best blouse styles for traditional weddings.

Photo: @ankarafashionanddesigner, @Igboweddingng, @Heenastylecom on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

At a traditional wedding, your appearance should be flawless, including your hair, makeup, shoes, top, wrapper, and jewellery. The best thing to do is carefully select each piece. Below are some of the best blouse styles for a bride or a guest.

Latest George blouse styles

George wrappers and styles are very common in Nigeria. These styles are trendy; any woman can rock them during a wedding. Check out some of the latest George styles you can wear

1. Off-shoulder George blouse

Photo: @igboweddingng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Deep blue or green is a dazzling colour that will make your skin colour look even more beautiful. This off-shoulder outfit is perfect for the bride-to-be. You can match it with good headgear of the same colour and few traditional accessories.

3. Traditional George blouse with long sleeves

Photo: @igboweddingng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Instead of the common short-sleeved blouses, you can try one with long lacy sleeves. They can be simple, ruffled, puffy or asymmetrical to add to the look. This is a good look for either a bride or a guest invited to the wedding.

4. George blouse with matching headgear

Photo: @igboweddingng on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can wear a top with bold patterns, vibrant colours, and matching headgear for a classic look as a bride. You can choose different headgear depending on your outfit design. You can wear accessories of your choice with flat shoes.

Latest styles for traditional marriage blouses for guests

If you are searching for the latest traditional marriage blouse styles, you are in the right place. Here are some of the latest traditional wedding blouses that you can rock at a wedding. You can choose an Ankara design as the ones below.

1. Blouses flowing at the bottom

Photo: @nguoaffordable, @ankara.africa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigerian traditional marriage blouses can enhance the figure by accentuating the waist and hips when they end right at the midsection. The blouse doesn't have to be the same colour as the tail, and it goes great with plain trousers.

2. Simple one-arm blouse

Photo: @mishantygroup, @ansabasetem, @oyalowoopeyemi27 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you are a guest at a traditional wedding, and the weather is unbearably hot, a nice little one-sleeved blouse will help you stay cool. Bright patterns and asymmetric shapes will definitely attract attention.

3. Matching Nigerian traditional marriage blouses

Photo: @ruthyole, @psrgalleria on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can match the top with your partner during a wedding ceremony. Alternatively, matching designs are a great option if you are a guest and want to show off your +1.

4. Crop Ankara tops

Photo: @ankara.africa, @slimzyapparel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Crop tops are purposefully cut short to expose the midriff. You can alter your clothing to match one of these stunning women or mix and match several designs to create your own look.

To wear this style and look great, you should research how other fashionistas achieve it. Ankara crop tops provide you with an attractive figure by complementing all of your body's curves. You can also wear a headgear that matches your top and look extra in that wedding.

6. High low blouses

Photo: @ankara.africa, @ankarafashion on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In terms of fabric, high-low tops are the most popular fashion item in 2022. High low tops are typically focused on the backside of the top, but if you want to stand out, have your tailor place the low part of the top on the side or either hip.

7. Peplum Ankara blouses

Photo: @ankara.africa, @nguoaffordable on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peplum tops are not only fashionable, but they will also give you a modern appearance. The best feature of Ankara fabric is its flexibility, which allows designers to create the best look possible, especially if the outfit is custom-made.

This design is ideal for wearing during a wedding occasion and looks great with black trousers. Ankara peplum tops are also among the best blouses for women in 2022.

7. Blouse with splits

Photo: @nguoaffordable on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A versatile split top and black jeans combination makes it one of the most preferred among trendy modern-day women. This combination is ideal for anyone attending a wedding function.

Styles for traditional marriage bride

Are you looking for traditional blouse styles for your upcoming wedding as a bride? These tops are designed to highlight your best features.

1. Saree traditional wedding blouse

Photo: @Heenastylecom on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

To stand out and ensure that you have stunned everyone, you must ensure your attire is unique and elegant. Indian saree is a great option for brides who want to look different. If the fabric features traditional Nigerian patterns, it is a great way to marry two cultures together.

3. Embroidered blouse

Photo: @zest.vintage, @caroletanenbaum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A common blouse style for traditional marriage is an embroidered one. It can have a simple pattern and bright colours, or it can be very elaborate, with beads and gems in addition to the regular thread.

The more intricate the embroidery, the more expensive the garment. Thus, you can either go for something machine-made and save some money or splurge and have a hand-made, one-of-a-kind blouse to commemorate your wedding.

4. Long-sleeved blouse

Photo: @slimzyapparel, @ankarafashionanddesigner on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Making your traditional top long-sleeved is another good option. When selecting one, keep the colours of your choice in mind.

5. Lace blouse styles

Photo: @Igboweddingng on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lace-on-lace is sophisticated, elegant, and it will never go out of style. These tops look fantastic on brides and go well with a wrapper in the same colour.

When choosing a beautiful blouse for a traditional wedding day, there are many options for you as a bride or as an attendee. There are numerous top designs to choose from, so always choose one that matches your taste.

Source: Legit.ng