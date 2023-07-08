Emme Maribel Muñiz’s siblings: who are their brothers and sisters?

Emme Maribel Muniz is famous for being the child of the well-known singer Jennifer Lopez and salsa artist Marc Anthony. The young celebrity came into the limelight when they sang with Jennifer and Shakira at the Super Bowl 2020. Fans have been curious to know more about their family, particularly their brothers and sisters. Who are Emme Maribel Muñiz's siblings?

Emme Maribel Muñiz became interested in music at a young age and took piano and singing lessons. Muñiz is also a writer and has published a book titled Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day. The book is about their relationship with their twin and mom. Other than their twin, they have other siblings. Who are Emme Maribel Muñiz's brothers and sisters?

Profile summary

Full name Emme Maribel Muñiz Nickname Lulu Gender Non-binary Date of birth 22 February 2008 Age 15 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence Bel Air, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latinx Height in inches 4'11" Height in centimetres 150 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Mother Jennifer Lopez Father Marc Anthony Siblings 9 Profession Singer, writer

Emme Maribel Muñiz’s siblings

Emme Maribel Muñiz has a twin brother, five half-siblings and three step-siblings. Find out who their siblings are, ranked from oldest to youngest.

Arianna Muñiz

Arianna Muñiz Rosado is the eldest of Marc Anthony's children and Emme's older half-sister. She was born on 26 June 1994 to Marc Anthony and Debbie Rosado. She is 29 years old as of 2023. Her parents separated when she was one year old.

Alex Chase Muñiz

Alex is the adopted son of famous singer and songwriter Marc Anthony. His mother is Debbie Rosado. He is the younger brother of Arianna. Chase was born on 9 June 1995 and was adopted the same year. He is 28 years old as 2023.

Cristian Marcus Muñiz

Cristian Marcus Muñiz was born on 5 February 2001 to Marc Anthony and Puerto Rican model and actress Dayanara Torres. He is 22 years old as of 2023. Christian recently graduated from Parsons School of Design, the New School in New York City.

Ryan Adrian Muñiz

Ryan Adrian Muñiz was born on 16 August 2003 in Long Island, New York, USA. He is the second son of Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres Delgado. Ryan is 20 years old as of 2023.

Maximilian David Muñiz

Maximilian David Muñiz is Emme's twin brother. Max and Emme are Jennifer Lopez's children that she had with Marc Anthony. He was born on 22 February 2008 and is 15 years old as of 2023.

Max is very close to his twin; they were home-schooled together. Unlike his sibling, he has taken an interest in acting. He debuted as an actor when he appeared in the 2022 movie Marry Me alongside his famous mother.

The youngest of Marc Anthony's children

On 18 June 2023, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira Muñiz welcomed their first child together. This means that Emme has one more half-sibling now. The child's name and gender have not yet been revealed to the public.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's step-siblings

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married, Emme has three step-siblings. They are Violet Anne (born 2005), Seraphine (born 2009) and Samuel (born 2012). Emme and Seraphine have become close friends, as they are around the same age and are both non-binary.

FAQs

Who is Emme Maribel Muñiz? Emme is a celebrity child, singer and writer. How many siblings does Emme Maribel Muñiz have? They have nine siblings. Who are Emme Maribel Muñiz's parents? Their parents are singers Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony. How old is Emme Maribel Muñiz? They are 15 years as of 2023. They were born on 22 February 2008. How many children does Jennifer Lopez have? The American singer and actress has two children. They are twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel. How many kids does Marc Anthony have? The singer has seven kids. They are Ariana, Alex, Christian, Ryan, Maximilian and Emme, as well as his child with Nadia Ferreira. What are Emme Maribel Muñiz's pronouns? Their pronouns are gender-neutral they/them.

Who are Emme Maribel Muñiz’s siblings? Emme Muñiz is a singer and writer famously known as Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's child. Other than their twin brother, Maximilian, they have eight other siblings, including step-siblings.

