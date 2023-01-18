Big Brother Titans: Olivia’s biography, age, origins, socials

BBTitans Olivia is an aspiring actress, fashion designer, influencer, and makeup artist from Imo State, Nigeria. After being announced as one of the Big Brother Titans' housemates, she continues to gain popularity as a reality TV star.

Big Brother Titans Olivia first gained fame as a social media influencer sharing engaging content, including modelling and lifestyle pictures. She has auditioned three times unsuccessfully for the reality TV show. Currently, she is among the 20 participants in the reality TV show.

Profile summary

Full name Olivia Chioma Okoro Gender Female Date of birth 25 December 1999 Age 23 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Kano State, Nigeria Current residence Imo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship Single College Federal Polytechnic Nekede Profession Actress, fashion designer, influencer, makeup artist

BBTitans Olivia’s biography

The fashion designer was born Olivia Chioma Okoro in Kano State, Nigeria. She grew up in Nigeria until 2018 and moved to Ghana. Currently, she resides in Imo State, Nigeria, where she pursues multiple careers.

As for her education, she studied microbiology at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede.

How old is Big Brother Titans Olivia?

The aspiring actress is 23 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 25 December 1999. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

How did Olivia from Big Brother Titans become famous?

Her journey to fame began on social media, specifically on Instagram. She is a regular Instagram user, sharing pictures and sometimes videos about fashion displaying different outfits. She is also an online influencer and has captivated many people with engaging content, such as modelling and lifestyle pictures.

The Nigerian entertainer’s popularity on social media recently increased after she was announced as one of the contestants in the 2023 reality TV show BBTians.

Social media presence

She boasts a considerable audience on different social media platforms. To keep tabs on her updates, you can follow her using the following handles:

Fast facts about BBTitans Olivia

What is BBTitans Olivia’s full name? Her full name is Olivia Chioma Okoro. How old is Olivia from BBTitans? She is 23 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 25 December 1998. What is BBTitans Olivia's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. What is Big Brother Titans Olivia’s nationality? She is a Nigerian national. Where does Olivia from Big Brother Titans come from? The fashion designer hails from Kano State, Nigeria. What is BBTitans Olivia’s profession? She is an aspiring actress, fashion designer, influencer, and makeup artist. Is Olivia from Big Brother Titans dating anyone? The entertainer is seemingly single at the moment.

The 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans is organised by MultiChoice and sponsored by three main companies, Flutterwave, Lotto Star, and Bamboo. The show airs on DStv 198 and GOtv 29, 129, 329, and runs for 72 days. It features 20 participants from Nigeria and South Africa, and the winner takes home $100 thousand.

BBTitan Olivia is one of the housemates of the 2023 Big Brother Titans season 1, and she hopes to win the $100 thousand cash prize. Before the show, she was known on social media for her posts about fashion and modelling.

