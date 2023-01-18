Big Brother Titans: Justin’s biography, age, origins, socials

BBTitans Justin is a South African photographer from East London. After being chosen as a Big Brother Titans contestant, his fame has grown significantly. He enjoys fashion and is a friendly person to be around with.

Photo: @justinpetersfr on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Justin from Titans of Big Brother was the 19th housemate out of the 20 contestants to be revealed. He describes himself as distinct, relatable, and simply a good time. He is not a troublemaker but a peacemaker.

Profile summary

Full name Justin Peters Gender Male Date of birth 2002 Age 21 years (as of 2023) Place of birth East London, South Africa Current residence East London, Eastern Cape Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Photographer

Big Brother Titans Justin's biography

The photographer was born in 2002 in East London, South Africa, where he currently resides. He is 21 years old as of January 2023. He is a South African national of African heritage.

Why is Justin from Big Brother Titans famous?

The South African aspiring reality TV personality recently rose to prominence after being named one of the contestants in the Big Brother Titans 2023 reality TV show. He is one of the show's 20 contestants from Nigeria and South Africa competing for a $100,000 cash prize.

Justin entered Big Brother because he has long been a fan of the show and wanted to be on it. He believes he will make a good housemate because he is easy to get along with, enjoys meeting new people, and enjoys being around people.

He is a peacemaker who wants everyone to get along, not a troublemaker. Danko, a Mzansi slime that means "thank you," is his favourite. He enjoys various musical genres, including R&B and piano afrobeat, Amapino is his best.

Justin Big Brother Titans' social media handles

The reality star is active on various social media sites. Her pages have grown dramatically since he joined the African reality TV program. His social media handles are:

FAQs

Who is Big Brother Titans Justin? He is one of the participants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans season 1, dubbed Ziyakhala Wahala. Where is Big Brother Titans Justin from? He was born and raised in East London, South Africa. What is Justin Big Brother Titans' age? He is 21 years old as of 2023. He was born in 2002. What is BBTitans Justin's full name? His full name is Justin Peters. What is Justin BBTitans' nationality? The reality TV personality is a South African national. Where does BBTitans Justin live? The South African personality currently resides in East London, Eastern Cape. Who is Justin BBTitans dating? He is not dating anyone at the moment; he is single.

Justin BBTitans is a contestant on the 2023 reality TV show dubbed Ziyakhala Wahala. He competes in the show with 19 other housemates from Nigeria and South Africa to win the $100,000 grand prize.

READ ALSO: Big Brother Titans: Yemi Cregx's biography, age, origins, socials

Legit.ng recently published Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx's biography. He is a Nigerian model, content producer, and influencer who was born on 20 March 1992 in Ekiti State. His social media following grew gradually after he was named one of the 2023 Big Brother Titans contestants.

Yemi Cregx describes himself as the first Mr University Africa and a former runner-up to Mr Ideal Nigeria. He intends to have fun, bring positive energy to Biggie's house, and eventually win the cash prize. The reality TV star tried out for the show for the past five years without success.

Source: Legit.ng