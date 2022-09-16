Andres Baida’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Andres Baida is a renowned actor, model, and social media influencer from Mexico. He is popularly known for portraying Pablo in the Netflix show Control Z. He is also famous for appearing in Like, la leyenda, and Los elegidos.

Andres Baida made his acting debut when he landed a minor role in the TV series La rosa de Guadalupe. He currently has seven credits under his name and has gained the attention of many people in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Andres Baida Gender Male Date of birth 28 February 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Cancun, Mexico Current residence El Paso, Texas, United States Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 184 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Mother Lily Baida Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Maria Moreno College The University of Texas, Center for Artistic Education (CEA) Profession Actor, model, social media influencer Instagram @andresbaida

Andres Baida's biography

The Mexican actor was born in Cancun, Mexico. His mother is Lily Baida, a single mother. He currently resides in El Paso, Texas, United States.

He graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Texas, El Paso, United States. He later enrolled in a 3-year course in acting at the Center for Artistic Education, Mexico City.

What is Andres Baida's age?

The actor is 27 years old as of 2022. He was born on 28 February 1995. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Andres initially worked in the finance sector before venturing into the acting industry. He began his acting career as a theatre artist while studying at the Center for Artistic Education. The actor made his television debut when he was featured in the TV series La rosa de Guadalupe, taking a minor role.

He is widely known for his appearances on Los elegidos and Like, la leyenda. However, his breakthrough came when he was featured in the TV series Control Z, where he played Pablo. Here are Andres Baida's movies and TV shows, according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2022 Mi Secreto Rodrigo Carvajal Rivero 2020-2022 Control Z Pablo 2021-2022 Who Killed Sara? Rodolfo Joven 2022 Los ricos tambien lloran Tomasito Veron Ortega 2019 Los elegidos Hector 2018 Like, la leyenda Pepe Toledo 2018 Como dice el dicho Octavio

The actor is a professional model. He has worked for Hollister Co, a teen and young adult retail brand based in New Albany, Ohio. Besides acting and modelling, Andres is a social media influencer with a significant following on Twitter and Instagram.

Who is Andres Baida's girlfriend?

The Mexican model seems to be dating Maria Moreno. Maria is a digital creator and entrepreneur.

What is Andres Baida's height?

The actor is 6 feet or 184 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 172 pounds or 78 kilograms. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Fast facts about Andres Baida

Who is Andres Baida? He is an actor, model, and social media influencer. Where is Andres Baida from? He is from Cancun, Mexico. When is Andres Baida's birthday? He marks his birthday on 28 February each year. How old is Andres Baida? The Mexican model is 27 years old as of 2022. What is Andres Baida's nationality? He is a Mexican national. What is Andres Baida's height? He is 6 feet or 184 centimetres tall. Where does Andres Baida live? He currently resides in El Paso, Texas, United States.

Andres Baida is a model and actor from Mexico. He is best known for his role as Pablo in the Control Z television series. He is also recognized for his appearances in TV shows Like, la leyenda (2018) and Los elegidos (2019).

