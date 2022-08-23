Ryan DeBolt’s biography: who is Sara Ramirez’s ex-husband?

Ryan DeBolt is a Mexican-American business analyst and banker based in the United States of America. He came into the spotlight due to his romantic relationship with the prominent Mexican-American actress and singer Sara Ramirez.

Ryan DeBolt is an experienced businessperson who gained popularity because of his celebrity wife. He married Sara Ramirez on 4 July 2012 and separated in 2021. His ex-wife has been featured in various notable television shows and films such as Grey's Anatomy and Lady of the Lake.

Full name Ryan DeBolt Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1980 Age 41 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Irish-Mexican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Separated Ex-wife Sara Ramirez Profession Business analyst, banker, music editor Net worth $4.5 million

The businessman was born in Mexico City, Mexico and later relocated to the United States of America with his family. He is a Mexican-American national of Irish-Mexican ancestry. He follows Christianity as his religion.

How old is Ryan DeBolt?

The Mexican-American businessman is 41 years old as of August 2022. He was born on 25 September 1980. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Ryan DeBolt do for a living?

Ryan is a professional business analyst, banker, and music editor widely known as the ex-husband of Sara Ramirez. Presently, he works as a business analyst at TIME Inc.

What is Ryan DeBolt's net worth?

The American-based businessperson has an alleged net worth of $4.5 million. However, this information is not verified, therefore, not reliable. He primarily earns his income as a business analyst.

Is Ryan DeBolt still married?

No, he is currently separated from Sara Ramirez. His ex-wife is widely known as Callie Torres, a role they played in the Netflix series Grey's Anatomy.

Sara Ramirez and Ryan DeBolt got engaged on 27 June 2011 while on vacation in Paris, France. After dating for one year, the pair exchanged their wedding vows on 4 July 2012 in a private beachside ceremony in New York.

Ryan’s ex-wife came out as an LGBTQ member in October 2016 during a conference at the True Colors Fund's 40 To None Summit and non-binary in 2020 and uses they/them pronouns. They are also a member of True Colours Fund's Board of Directors and have been vocal about protecting the rights of the LGBT community.

On 6 July 2021, via an Instagram post, Sara confirmed that they were no longer together with Ryan after being together for a decade. They posted a photo with the following captions:

Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families’ privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms.

What is Ryan DeBolt’s height?

Sara Ramirez’s ex-husband is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ryan DeBolt

Ryan DeBolt is a professional businessperson based in the United States of America. He is well-known for being the ex-husband of the renowned Mexican-American actress and singer Sara Ramirez.

