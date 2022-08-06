Axel Webber: 10 facts about the TikToker who didn’t get into Juilliard

Axel Webber is a young Tiktok star and social media influencer from the United States. He is widely known for sharing lip-syncing, dancing, and comedy-related videos on Tiktok. His consistent uploading of videos on the platform has enabled him to acquire a substantial online audience.

Photo: @theaxelwebber on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Axel is a popular social media influencer who has won many people's hearts with his diverse and engaging content on social media. He commands a significant following across various social medial platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Axel Webber Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 1999 Axel Webber's age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Georgia, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Uknown Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Relationship status Single University Western Governors University Profession TikTok star, social media influence YouTube Axel Webber TikTok @axelwebber Instagram @theaxelwebber

10 interesting facts about Axel Webber

Who is Axel Webber? He is an American TikTok celebrity best known for his comedy videos, daily vlogs, and dance videos on Tiktok and YouTube. Here are some fascinating facts about Axel Webber:

1. He was born in 1999

When is Axel Webber's birthday? He marks his birthday on 13 August every year. He was born in Georgia, United States. His zodiac sign is Leo.

How old is Axel Webber? As of 2022, his age is 23 years old. The TikTok star currently lives in New York City, but his parents live back in Georgia, United States.

2. He is not the only child in his family

Axel Webber's family consists of 7 members; him, his parents and his four siblings. His sisters are Ronnie and Maddie, and his brothers are Zach and Jack.

Axel Webber's parents occasionally appear in his TikTok videos. Additionally, he has a sister-in-law. His parents live in Georgia.

3. He graduated from the university at 19

The American social media sensation graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Western Governors University, an online college. It was self-paced, so he took the shortest period to complete his degree. As a result, he graduated at the age of 19 years old.

4. He has the smallest apartment in Manhattan

In December 2021, Axel shared a video of his Manhattan apartment on Tiktok and YouTube. The video went viral and caught many of his followers' attention. The small room has a TV, fridge, sink and bunk bed. It also has a communal bathroom. Interestingly, he pays a rent of $1,200 per month. Initially, he lived in his car for three weeks before moving to his apartment.

5. He was rejected from joining Juilliard

Axel Webber from TikTok had applied to the Juilliard School in New York City to acquire acting skills. He posted a video on YouTube and Tiktok when undergoing auditions. Unfortunately, his application was rejected.

He shared the news with his fans, who tried to petition for him to be accepted through their comments on the school's social media accounts. He said he was denied the chance because he did not have a proper English accent.

6. He worked as a bouncer in a club

Aside from being a Tiktok star and social media influencer, Axel Webber from Juilliard auditions worked as a bouncer in a New York City club. He also worked in a warehouse before he made it to New York City.

7. Axel wears many hats

How did Axel Webber get famous? Axel is a viral sensation on social media. He has been active on Tiktok since 2019. The TikTok star is famous for his music videos, lifestyle, dance and comic videos that he shares on TikTok. He presently has over 4.3 million followers and more than 229 million likes.

He is also famous for the vlogs he uploads on his YouTube channel, which he created on 28 July 2015. Aside from Tiktok and YouTube, Axel is a famous Instagram personality with 248 thousand followers at the time of writing.

He is also a professional model. In January 2022, he signed a modelling contract with The Society Management, a New York-based modelling agency.

8. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall

How tall is Axel Webber? He stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms. He has brown hair and eyes.

9. He is single

The social media sensation is not in any romantic relationship. His last relationship was when he was in grade 7, he had a girlfriend who was in grade 8, but they broke up after two weeks. He is at the present concentrating on pursuing his dreams.

10. He is aspiring to be an actor

The professional model has a passion for acting. He wanted to learn acting skills at Juilliard School though he was denied the chance. Maybe, he will reconsider it someday.

Axel Webber is a Tiktok celebrity who is popular for his music videos, lifestyle, and comic videos on Tiktok. The above crucial facts about Axel give an in-depth view of his life.

