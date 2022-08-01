BBNaija Kess’ biography: age, state of origin, wife, socials
Kess is an entrepreneur and social media personality from Nigeria. He gained stardom after he was announced as a Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) contestant, which premiered in July 2022.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Kess is a businessman and man who enjoys living life to the fullest. He is active on various social media platforms with a considerable following. According to the BBNaija contestant, family means the world to him.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu
|Nicknames
|Sir Kess
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 December 1994
|Age
|28 years as of 2022
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Delta state in Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'11"
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|176
|Weight in kilograms
|80
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|4
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|AngelBaby Dee
|High school
|Our Lady Of Mercy Secondary School Orerokpe
|University
|Delta State University
|Profession
|Businessman, social media personality, reality TV star
BBNaija Kess' biography
Who is Kess? He is a businessman born in Nigeria's Delta State. He has also lived in Warrington, England. His real name is Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu. He has three sisters, Ann, Nora, and Vee, and a brother named Erus.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Educational background
The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant attended Our Lady Of Mercy Secondary School Orerokpe in Orerokpe. He later joined Delta State University, Abraka.
How old is Kess from BBNaija?
The Nigerian businessman was born on 11 December 1994. As of 2022, Kess Adjekpovu's age is 28 years.
Rise to fame
Adjekpovu lately attracted more attention from his followers after he made it onto the list of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) contestants.
The BBNaija (Level Up) has 24 new housemates who are battling it out for this season's N100 million grand prize. As the only married man in the house, Adjekpovu hopes to be the winner.
Is Kess Adjekpovu married?
The social media personality is married to AngelBaby Dee. His wife is a clinical psychologist and a professional photographer. She owns DM7 Studios.
Although Angel currently resides in Laguna Beach, California, she was born in San Diego, California. Adjekpovu and Angel have been together since 14th May 2021. They enjoy spending time together and travelling. Kess has the full support of his wife to be on the show.
Adjekpovu's social media presence
The businessman from Nigeria is active on a number of social media sites. His old Instagram page was hacked, and so he created a new one. His social handles include:
- Instagram: @officialking_kess
- Facebook: Kess Adjes
- TikTok: @sirkess
- Twitter: @Kess_Adjekpovu
Fast facts about Kess from BBNaija
- What is Kess from BBNaija's real name? His real name is Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu.
- When is Kess' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 11 December every year.
- What is Kess' age? As of August 2022, the social media personality's age is 28 years.
- What is Kess' zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
- What does Kess do for a living? He is a businessman.
- Where is Kess from BBNaija from? He is a Nigerian native who was born in Delta State.
- Who is Kess' wife? The BBNaija contestant is married to an American photographer and clinical psychologist who goes by the user name AngelBaby Dee on Facebook.
- How tall is Kess? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres.
The Big Brother Naija (Level Up) season has already kicked off to the delight of fans. Kess is the only married man on the team who is certain of his victory and eager to gain money. He also has the full support of his wife.
READ ALSO: BBNaija Cyph's biography: age, state of origin, socials
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Bright Hidi Nwekete, popularly known as Cyph. He is a Nigerian TV personality, software developer, electrical engineer, and graphic designer.
He gained notoriety after he was revealed to be a contestant in the reality TV show Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up). He was the fifth housemate who made it onto the show. Discover fascinating information about him by reading his biography.
Source: Legit.ng