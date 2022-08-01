BBNaija Kess’ biography: age, state of origin, wife, socials

Kess is an entrepreneur and social media personality from Nigeria. He gained stardom after he was announced as a Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) contestant, which premiered in July 2022.

Kess is a businessman and man who enjoys living life to the fullest. He is active on various social media platforms with a considerable following. According to the BBNaija contestant, family means the world to him.

Profile summary

Real name Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu Nicknames Sir Kess Gender Male Date of birth 11 December 1994 Age 28 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Delta state in Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse AngelBaby Dee High school Our Lady Of Mercy Secondary School Orerokpe University Delta State University Profession Businessman, social media personality, reality TV star

BBNaija Kess' biography

Who is Kess? He is a businessman born in Nigeria's Delta State. He has also lived in Warrington, England. His real name is Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu. He has three sisters, Ann, Nora, and Vee, and a brother named Erus.

Educational background

The Big Brother Naija season 7 contestant attended Our Lady Of Mercy Secondary School Orerokpe in Orerokpe. He later joined Delta State University, Abraka.

How old is Kess from BBNaija?

The Nigerian businessman was born on 11 December 1994. As of 2022, Kess Adjekpovu's age is 28 years.

Rise to fame

Adjekpovu lately attracted more attention from his followers after he made it onto the list of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) contestants.

The BBNaija (Level Up) has 24 new housemates who are battling it out for this season's N100 million grand prize. As the only married man in the house, Adjekpovu hopes to be the winner.

Is Kess Adjekpovu married?

The social media personality is married to His wife is a clinical psychologist and a professional photographer. She owns DM7 Studios.

Although Angel currently resides in Laguna Beach, California, she was born in San Diego, California. Adjekpovu and Angel have been together since 14th May 2021. They enjoy spending time together and travelling. Kess has the full support of his wife to be on the show.

Adjekpovu's social media presence

The businessman from Nigeria is active on a number of social media sites. His old Instagram page was hacked, and so he created a new one. His social handles include:

Fast facts about Kess from BBNaija

What is Kess from BBNaija's real name? His real name is Kesiena Tony Adjekpovu. When is Kess' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 11 December every year. What is Kess' age? As of August 2022, the social media personality's age is 28 years. What is Kess' zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. What does Kess do for a living? He is a businessman. Where is Kess from BBNaija from? He is a Nigerian native who was born in Delta State. Who is Kess' wife? The BBNaija contestant is married to an American photographer and clinical psychologist who goes by the user name AngelBaby Dee on Facebook. How tall is Kess? He is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres.

The Big Brother Naija (Level Up) season has already kicked off to the delight of fans. Kess is the only married man on the team who is certain of his victory and eager to gain money. He also has the full support of his wife.

