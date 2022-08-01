BBNaija Pharmsavi’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Pharmsavi is a licenced pharmacist, aspiring actor and reality TV star. He is a Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) contestant, which premiered on 22 July.

Photo: @pharmsavi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Pharmsavi is a man of the people and has a large social circle. His real name is Saviour Ikin Akpan. He hopes to outlast the 24 contestants in the reality show and win the grand prize of N100 million.

Profile summary

Full name Saviour Ikin Akpan Nickname Pharmsavi Gender Male Date of birth 10 July 1996 Age 26 years (as of August 2022) Place of birth Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current resident Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Professional Pharmacist, aspiring actor, reality TV star

BBNaija Pharmsavi's biography

The BBNaija contestant was born in Akwa Ibom State in southern Nigeria. He grew up and schooled in Lagos. He is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity. He comes from a Christian family.

How old is Pharmsavi from BBNaija?

The BBN reality TV star is 26 years old as of 2022. He was born on 10 July 1996. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Why is Pharmsavi BBN famous?

Saviour Ikin Akpan is a licensed pharmacist and an aspiring actor. He is also known for running campaigns against the abuse of dr*gs and other controlled substances among young people in Nigeria. He became famous after making it through into the Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) in July 2022.

Akpan is an extrovert and has an exceptional sense of humour. He is passionate about acting and hopes to be an actor in the future. His hobbies include playing table tennis, making graphics, travelling, dancing and playing video games.

His friendly and cheerful personality has earned him a large social circle. However, he describes himself as competitive, sensitive, and hates hypocrisy and lies.

Many say he is a perfectionist who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Nevertheless, he promises to bring some pinch of positive vibes and drama into the house.

Pharmsavi BBN's social media presence

The Big Brother contestant is active on social media. His following has increased tremendously since he entered Big Brother Naija season 7. He is active on Instagram, and his account has close to 40k followers at the time of writing. His social media handles are as follows:

FAQs

Where is Pharmsavi from? The BBN contestant hails from Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria. What is Pharmsavi's age? The Nigerian reality star is 26 years old as of 2022. What is Pharmsavi from BBNaija's full name? His full name is Saviour Ikin Akpan. Who is Pharmsavi dating? The reality star is currently single. Where does Pharmsavi live? He currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria. What is Pharmsavi's nationality? He is a Nigerian citizen. What are Pharmsavi's hobbies? He enjoys playing table tennis, travelling, dancing and playing video games.

The Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up) is already bringing lots of fun and drama. Some contestants, such as Pharmsavi, are known for their sense of humour. He also has the medicine for all the madness of the house.

