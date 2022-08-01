BBNaija Khalid’s biography: age, state of origin, socials

Khalid is a graphic designer, NFT artist, model, coach, entrepreneur and reality TV star. He is a car dealer and reportedly established his own company in 2012. Recently, he was announced as one of the 24 contestants of Big Brother Naija season 7 (Level Up).

Photo: @therealkhalid (modified by author)

Khalid's real name is Ismail Rukuba Ahalu Khalid. He hopes to emerge top among the 24 contestants in the reality show and bag the grand prize of N100 million. Generally, he enjoys spending time with people and having great conversations.

Profile summary

Full name Ismail Rukuba Ahalu Khalid Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1999 Age 22 years old (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Lancaster Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Abuja & Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Father Alhaji Samaila Achigak Ahalu Siblings 7 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Graphic designer, model, coach, entrepreneur and reality TV star

BBNaija Khalid's biography

The BBNaija housemate was born in Lancaster Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria. He is a native of the Buhit district of Rukuba, Plateau State in Northern Nigeria.

His father is Alhaji Samaila Achigak Ahalu aka Alhaji Rukuba. He is a Nigerian national of African ethnicity and comes from a Muslim family. He is the third born and has six siblings; three boys and four girls. He is the thirdborn in the family.

Regarding his educational background, he went to El-Amin International School, MAITAMA, Abuja. Later, he proceeded to Airforce Military School, Ibadan. BBNaija's Khalid is also an Ahmadu Bello University alumnus. He graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering Design. He also loves playing basketball.

How old is Khalid from BBNaija?

The BBN reality TV star is 22 years old as of 2022. He was born on 11 August 1999, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Khalid BBN famous?

His fame skyrocketed following his entry into Biggie's house in July 2022. According to his introductory video, he enjoys spending time with the right people, having deep conversations and playing sports. Some of his hobbies include skateboarding, archery, and basketball. He also enjoys mythology and fantasy literature.

His fame skyrocketed following his entry into Biggie's house in July 2022. According to his introductory video, he enjoys spending time with the right people, having deep conversations and playing sports. Some of his hobbies include skateboarding, archery, and basketball. He also enjoys mythology and fantasy literature.

On day 9, he was nominated alongside Amaka, Christy O, Cyph, and Phyna. They are the first group of housemates to be nominated in Biggie's house.

Khalid Ahalu from BBN's social media presence

The Big Brother contestant is active on various social media platforms. Since he entered Big Brother Naija season 7, he has become very popular. He is active on Instagram, and his account has over 35k followers at the time of writing. His social media handles are as follows:

Fast facts about Khalid Ahalu

Who is Khalid from BBNaija? He is a graphic designer, NFT artist, model, coach, entrepreneur, and reality TV star. What is Khalid's age? The Nigerian reality star is 22 years old as of 2022. His Zodiac sign is Leo. What is Khalid BBNaija's state of origin? He is from Plateau State. What is Khalid BBNaija's full name? His full name is Ismail Rukuba Ahalu Khalid. Is Khalid dating? The BBN 7 contestant is currently single. Where does Khalid currently live? He resides in Plateau State, Nigeria. What is Khalid's nationality? He is a Nigerian citizen. How many siblings does Khalid have? He has six siblings.

