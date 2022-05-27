Olaniyi Ben Agboola’s bio: profile of PRP's Ekiti governorship candidate

Olaniyi Ben Agboola is a Nigerian politician vying for Ekiti governorship. He will run under the People's Redemption Party (PRP). The Nigerian politician is also a popular businessman. Olaniyi Ben will be contesting the seat alongside Ogidan Tolulope Oluwatoyin.

Olaniyi first stepped into the political sphere in 2018, when he was seeking the gubernatorial seat in Ekiti State. Then, he was contesting under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party.

Profile summary

Full name Olaniyi Ben Agboola Gender Male Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married University South London Bus. College South East, London, UK, and Ladoke Akintola University of Tech. Oyo State Profession Politician, Entrepreneur Net worth $360, 000

Olaniyi Agboola’s bio

The renowned entrepreneur’s full name is Olaniyi Ben Agboola. He was brought up in a Christian family in Nigeria, and his ethnic background is Black.

How old is Olaniyi Ben Agboola? He is 52 years old as of 2022. He was born in 1970, but his exact date of birth is not known.

Education background

The renowned Nigerian politician attended the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, from 1990 to 1992. There, he pursued a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration and Management.

Between 1997 and 1999, Olaniyi Ben attended the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Oyo State, where he had his master's in Business Administration in Marketing.

In 2004, the Nigerian politician travelled to the United Kingdom to further his studies. There, he obtained a diploma in Information Technology from South London Bus. College South East, London, UK.

Career highlights

Olaniyi Ben Agboola is an established entrepreneur and politician. He has spent over twenty-five years in the world of business.

From October 1992 to March 1997, he worked at MC & A Advertising Agency as a senior admin executive. Between January 1997 and December 2004, Ben joined Nigerian Breweries Plc, where he served in three positions; senior sales representative, key account executive, and retail trade executive.

In February 2004, he landed the position of manager at Globacom Limited V. He worked in the company for around seven months.

Later, he moved to the United Kingdom to work as a district sales manager at ASDA Walmart Stores Ltd S. He worked there from November 2004 to February 2006. Much later, he was promoted to the position of regional business coordinator.

In 2007, he returned to Nigeria. During the time, he worked at Mactay Consulting Limited, Lagos as a consultant. He worked in that company for four months before shifting to Signcom Nigeria Limited in August 2007. The entrepreneur worked at Signcom for a duration of eight months.

In March 2008, Agboola Ben landed another job at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company. He worked there for two years and one month as a senior manager.

Later, the Nigerian entrepreneur found himself working at Globacom Nig Limited. He joined the company in March 2010. There, he served in several positions; sales support manager, step and capability change manager, national sales support manager, state manager, sales project coordinator, and the head of retail expansion (May 2016 to present).

Olaniyi Ben Agboola joined politics in 2018 when he vied for Ekiti gubernatorial seat under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party. On Wednesday, 16 February 2022, the People's Redemption Party (PRP) declared him to vie for the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti Estate. He will be contesting for the political seat alongside Ogidan Tolulope Oluwatoyin as his running mate.

What is Agboola Olaniyi Ben’s net worth?

According to his AOB Profile, he has a net worth of around $360,000 (around 150 million Naira). However, this source is not reliable.

Fast facts about Olaniyi Ben Agboola

Olaniyi Ben Agboola is a Nigerian entrepreneur and politician. He is the flag bearer of the People's Redemption Party (PRP) for the Ekiti gubernatorial elections.

