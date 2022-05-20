Kemi Elebute-Halle’s bio: profile of ADP's Ekiti governorship candidate

Kemi Elebute-Halle is a Nigerian engineer and politician contesting the Ekiti gubernatorial seat, which will be held on 18 June 2022. She is among the few women set to vie for the seat. Her political party is Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Photo: @kemijokyy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kemi Elebute is a Nigerian politician who comes from a political family. She intends to bring change, good leadership, and developments to Ekiti State if elected in the forthcoming election.

Profile Summary

Full name Elebute-Halle Josephine Kemi Gender Female Date of birth 11 June 1982 Age 40 years old as of 2022 Place of birth Ikole, Ekiti State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja Nigeria State of origin Ekiti State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Adeniran Elebute Marital status Married Husband Haim Halle Education High School Ijesa Isu Ekiti, Federal University of Technology Profession Politician, philanthropist, engineer

Kemi Elebute-Halle's biography

How old is Kemi Elebute? The Nigerian philanthropist was born in Ikole, Ekiti State on 11 June 1982. Thus, the Nigerian politician's age is 40 years old. She comes from a family of politicians. Her father is Chief Adeniran Elebute.

Educational background

Her educational journey started at St.Anthony Primary School, Alisha Ekiti, and proceeded to high school at Comprehensive High School Ijesa, Isu Ekiti.

After high school, she was enrolled at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti where she studied Civil Engineering. Later, she joined the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) in Niger State to further her studies in Civil Engineering.

She won the State's Best Corps Member of the Year 2009 Award during her mandatory year of Youth Service with PW Nigeria Limited, a Construction Company in Adamawa State.

Career

The Nigerian philanthropist is the founder and grand matron of the Dominion Group. The organization seeks to impact the lives of her community through empowerment programs. Additionally, she helps the needy and the orphans by providing them with food and clothes.

The Nigerian politician has worked in the Nigerian government since 2001 and has worked in different departments such as the Ministry of Environment assistant quantity surveyor from 2001 to 2002. She has also worked as the assistant site engineer at the Ekiti State Ministry of Work and Transport.

Between 2010 and 2012, she served as the quantity surveyor at Julius Berger Plc Abuja. Engineer Kemi Elebute Halle is also a Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Chief Kemi emerged as a winner on the 7 February gubernatorial primaries under Action Democratic Party. She is among two women vying for the gubernatorial seat in Ekiti State in the forthcoming election. Her running mate is Afuye Idowu Sunday.

Quick facts about Kemi Elebute

Who is Kemi Elebute? She is a Nigerian politician, philanthropist, and engineer contesting the Ekiti State gubernatorial seat. Who is Kemi Halle´s husband? Her husband is engineer Haim Halle. When was Kemi Halle born? The Nigerian politician was born on 11 June 1982. When is Kemi Elebute's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 11 June every year. Where was Kemi Elebute born? She was born in Ikole, Ekiti State, in Nigeria. Who is Kemi Elebute's father? Her father is Chief Adeniran Elebute.

Kemi Elebute Halle is a Nigerian politician and an engineer. She is famous for coming from a political background. She is currently contesting the Ekiti State governorship under the Action Democratic Party (ADP), and she happens to be among the two women contesting the seat.

