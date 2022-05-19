Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide’s bio: profile of AAC's Ekiti gov candidate

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide is a Nigerian established pastor and politician. The Independent National Commission (INEC) confirmed him as the African Action Congress Party candidate for the 18 June governorship position in Ekiti State.

Photo: @Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ajagunigbala serves in the African Apostolic Church, and he is based in Igede-Ekiti in Ekiti State. Learn more about his age, political ambitions, and personal life here.

Profile summary

Full name Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1964 Age 57 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Aramoko, Nigeria Current residence Ado-Ekiti Nigeria Nationality Nigeria Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Adetolani Funmito Profession Preacher, politician

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide's bio

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Nigerian pastor on 15 August 1964 in Aramoko, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian citizen of black ethnicity. So, what is Ajagunigbala Moses's age? The Nigerian politician is 57 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Regarding his educational qualifications, he has a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC), General Certificate of Education (GCE), and Bachelor of Theology (B. Th). According to his Facebook profile, he attended the University of Calabar.

Career

Ajagunigbala Moses is a pastor and a politician. He ministers at the African Apostolic Church in Igede-Ekiti State.

He developed political interests in 2016 when he the Secretary-General for directors forum in 36 states in Nigeria. In 2018, he was appointed the State Publicity Secretary of Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN) during the Ekiti State governorship election on 14 July 2018.

The Nigerian politician is set to contest in the forthcoming 18 June governorship election under The African Action Congress Party (AAC) in Ekiti State. His running mate is Oludele Oluwabunmi.

The AAC candidate has promised that he would improve the health care facilities and redesign the transportation sector of Ekiti State. Additionally, he stated that he would consider the issue of security in the Ekiti state.

Who is Ajagunigbala Olajide's wife?

The Nigerian pastor is married to Adetolani Funmito. The couple has children, one of them being Abiola Tolulope.

Fast facts about Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide

Who is Ajagunigbala Moses? He is a Nigerian pastor and politician. How old is Moses Olajide? He is 57 years old as of 2022. What nationality is Ajagunigbala Moses? He is a Nigerian national of black ethnicity. Where does Moses Olajide come from? The Nigerian pastor comes from Aramoko, Nigeria. Who is Ajagunigbala Moses' wife? Her name is Adetolani Funmito. Who is Ajagunigbala Moses' running mate? His running mate is Oludele Oluwabunmi.

Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide is a Nigerian politician and pastor. He is vying for the Ekiti State governorship for the first time.

READ ALSO: Ademola Adeleke's bio: profile of PDP's Osun governorship candidate

Legit.ng recently published . He is a renowned businessman and politician from Nigeria. Ademola is the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the forthcoming Osun State election.

The politician was born Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke in Enugu, Nigeria. Ademola studied at Jacksonville State University, Alabama, United States, where he pursued Criminal Justice and Political Science. The politician served as Osun West senator from 2017 to 2019. He also ran for the Osun State governorship election on 22 September 2018 under the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng