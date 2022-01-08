Miranda McKeon’s biography: age, height, net worth, parents

Who is Miranda McKeon? She is an American actress and social media personality. Her fame skyrocketed following her character, Josie Pye, that she played in the television series, Anne with an E.

Miranda McKeon made her acting debut in 2016, and since then, her popularity has grown immensely. She is famous on Instagram with a decent number of followers. Learn more about the American actress in her biography below.

Miranda McKeon’s biography

She was born on 22 January 2002 in New Jersey, United States of America. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

Miranda McKeon’s age

The young American actress is 19 years old as of 2022. Her birthday is celebrated on the 22nd of January each year. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Miranda McKeon’s parents

Who are Miranda McKeon’s parents? His mother and father's names are Jill and Paul McKeon, respectively. The actress' father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker.

She has an elder brother whose name is Sam. The actress was raised in a Christian family. Miranda is close with her family members and usually posts their photos on her Instagram page.

Where does Miranda McKeon go to school?

Anne With an E’s actress Miranda McKeon is a student at the University of Southern California, pursuing a communication course.

Career

She is an actress and social media influencer. McKeon has always been interested in acting. She made her debut in acting in 2016.

Here is a list of Miranda McKeon’s movies and TV shows.

Anne With an E (2017-2019) - Josie Pye

(2017-2019) - Josie Pye Little Boxes (2016) - Julie Hanson

(2016) - Julie Hanson Good Morning America (2021) – self

She is also popular on Instagram. The actress uses the platform to share her photos with friends and family. Her Instagram account has attracted an extensive following. She currently has over 1.1 million followers.

Does Miranda McKeon have cancer?

Yes, the American internet personality was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer on June 2021. It all started with an unusual lump in her chest, and when she went for a test, she found out that it was cancer. She shared the sad news via an Instagram post on 18 June 2021.

Pink is my new color!!!!! It is with a heavy yet hopeful heart that I share news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer….

Since her cancer diagnosis, she has been sharing updates about her chemotherapy sessions. On 11 October 2021, she posted a photo of her with her brother, Sam showing her bald head for the first time on social media and explaining how she felt about it.

According to her, since the day she found out about her cancer illness, her hair has been falling off, and that is why she decided to shave. However, McKeon said that she still feels beautiful without her hair.

She has received lots of love from her fans. One of her followers said the following,

Accept the disease that is in you and that you are too…and you are a strong person…You really can beat this…You are very strong and do not put yourself in front of you…Remove the barrier of weakness.

Personal life

The American actress usually posts photos on Instagram with her fellow co-actors and male friends. For instance, on 17 July 2020, she posted a photo that got her fans asking whether that was her boyfriend. However, the actress has not revealed whether she has a boyfriend or not on social media.

Body measurements and statistics

Miranda McKeon’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). She weighs 105 pounds (48 kilograms). She has blonde hair, and her eye colour is grey.

Miranda McKeon’s net worth

There is no official information concerning Miranda McKeon's net worth. However, according to Famous Birthdays, she allegedly has a net worth of $ 1.5 million as of 2021. Her leading source of income is acting.

Miranda McKeon is an American actress renowned for the television series Anne With an E. She began her acting career in 2016, and since then, her fame has been increasing tremendously. Despite her being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, she remains strong and has not neglected her career in acting.

