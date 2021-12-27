Kaylen Ward’s biography: what is known about the naked philanthropist?

Kaylen Ward is an American model, philanthropist and social media influencer. She is best known for raising $700,000 for Australia’s bushfire crisis victims in 2020. What else would you love to know about her?

The Naked Philanthropist. Photo: @lilearthangelk

Source: Twitter

Who is Kaylen Ward? She is an American model and social media personality. Kaylen is a controversial figure who occasionally appears in the limelight for both negative and positive reasons.

Profile summary

Full name : Kaylen Ward

: Kaylen Ward Nickname: The Naked Philanthropist

The Naked Philanthropist Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 6th May 1999

: 6th May 1999 Age: 22 years old (as of 2022)

22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Caucasian

: Caucasian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'7"

: 5'7" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 36-24-36

36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-61-91

91-61-91 Shoe size : 7 (US)

: 7 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Grey

Grey Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Model, philanthropist, social media influencer.

Kaylen Ward’s bio

The Naked Philanthropist was born on 6th May 1999 in the United States.

How old is Kaylen Ward?

As of 2021, Kaylen Ward's age is 22 years. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Kaylen is best known as the model who raised money for the victims of Australia’s bushfire crisis by sending nude photographs of herself to anyone who donated more than $10 to one of her chosen charities. Kaylen Ward's, the Australian model, work saw her raise more than $700,000.

She posts most of her photos on her different social media pages. Kaylen started her career as an adult model in 2019. Although she is a popular figure, she does not have an Instagram account. However, she does have which has over 380k followers.

The social media personality is also active on OnlyFans. She posts most of her content there. She has received over 522k likes on the platform. However, her fans have to subscribe to her content and pay a monthly fee of $15 to view her content.

Model Kaylen Ward's philanthropic work

Kaylen has stated that she found out about the Australian fires while on a vacation in the Caribbean. She said that she fell into a rabbit hole researching and trying to figure out how she could help both people and wildlife affected by the fires.

At the time, the model had only 30,000 followers and felt the urge to persuade her followers to chip in. In January 2020, she tweeted that she would send nude photos to anyone who sent more than $10 to one of her chosen charities. In an interview, Ward had this to say about the donations:

I got to see firsthand how fires like that can affect people and how devastating they are. So far, Australia’s bushfires have burned through more than 8.4m hectares..........We had some people who donated a lot of money. One person $5,000 and at least 10 people $1,000. Those we made sure we had their name and a second verification of the payment.

Kaylen Ward and Remington Leith dating rumours

There were rumours that Kaylen was dating Remington Leith. Remington is the lead singer in the Canadian-American rock band Palaye Royale. Rumours about their alleged romance emerged after Remington shared a picture of the two kissing. It is unknown whether they were dating or just kissing for the camera. The photo has since then been deleted.

Kaylen Ward's controversy

As mentioned earlier, Kaylen has been involved in a few controversies. For example, in early 2020, she was accused of sex trafficking. This was after she posted a tweet inviting women interested in sex work to audition for a position in a group called LA Dreamgirls.

She went on to state that she would help the girls establish themselves, learn how to make a living and be trained on how to be successful on OnlyFans and social media. Although Ward intended to help emerging sex workers by providing tools they could use to succeed, most of her followers did not see it that way. Kaylen has since deleted the tweet.

Kaylen Ward is an American model best known for her philanthropic work on social media. She managed to raise a considerable amount of money to help both humans and wildlife affected by wildfires in Australia in 2020.

