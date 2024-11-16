16 smallest cat breeds in the world that stay tiny, cute and cuddly

Cats are known for their affectionate personalities and playful behaviour, which can bring joy to a household. Domestic cats come in various breeds, each with unique characteristics, appearance, and temperament. Small cat breeds make popular pets because of their compact size and cute features. Discover some of the smallest cat breeds that will be impossible not to fall in love with.

Singapura (L), Munchkin (C) and Cornish Rex (R) are one of the smallest cat breeds. Photo: Joe Sohm, Ryuichi Miyazaki, Nynke van Holten (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of the smallest cat breeds in the world, we used data from credible sources, including PetMD, ASPCA, Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA), and The International Cat Association (TICA). We also considered the cat's size, physical features and temperament.

Smallest cat breeds in the world

Small cat breeds stay little when fully grown but have just as much personality as their larger counterparts. Despite their small size, they are big in personality, have plenty of cuddles and love to give. From fluffy to short-haired and even hairless, below are some of the smallest cat breeds that are sure to steal your heart.

Name Height Weight Singapura 6’’–8’’ (15–20 cm) 4–8 Ibs (1.8–3.6 kg) Munchkin 5’’–7’’ (12–18 cm) 5–9 Ibs (2.3–4 kg) Cornish Rex 8’’–12’’ (20–30 cm) 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Devon Rex 10’’–12’’ (25–30 cm) 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg) American Curl 9’’–12’’ (23–30 cm) 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg) Japanese Bobtail 8’’–9’’ (20–23 cm) 6–12 lb (2.7–5.4 kg) Turkish Angora 9’'– 14’’ (23–36 cm) 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg) American Wirehair 9’’– 11’’ (23–28 cm) 8 – 15 Ibs (3.6–6.8 kg) Korat 9’’– 13’’ (23–33 cm) 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) LaPerm 6”–10” (15–25 cm) 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Burmese 10”–12” (25–30 cm) 6–14 lb (2.7– 6.4 kg) Siamese 8”–10" (20-25 cm) 8–10 lb (3.6–4.5 kg) The Balinese 8’’–11’’ (20–28 cm) 8–15 Ibs (4–7kg) Abyssinian 8”–10" (20-25 cm) 8–12 lb (3.6–5.4 kg) Javanese 9''– 12” (23-30 cm) 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Toybob 7''–9'' (18–23 cm) 4–9 Ibs (1.8–4.1 kg)

1. Singapura

The Singapura is considered the smallest cat breed in the world. Photo: slowmotiongli

Source: Getty Images

Height : 6’’–8’’ (15–20 cm)

: 6’’–8’’ (15–20 cm) Weight: 4–8 Ibs (1.8–3.6 kg)

4–8 Ibs (1.8–3.6 kg) Lifespan : 11 to 15 years

: 11 to 15 years Temperament: Curious, affectionate, active, playful

The Singapura is considered the smallest cat breed in the world. It is recognised for its large eyes, ears, ticked coat, and blunt tail. Its ancestors came from the streets of Singapore and have since been bred to show pure traits of their species. They are energetic, often seeking high places to climb and play, and tend to be loyal to their owners.

2. Munchkin

Munchkins are known for their short legs caused by genetic mutation. Photo: Jerry Jian

Source: Getty Images

Height : 5’’–7’’ (12–18 cm)

: 5’’–7’’ (12–18 cm) Weight : 5–9 Ibs (2.3–4 kg)

: 5–9 Ibs (2.3–4 kg) Lifespan : 12 to 15 years

: 12 to 15 years Temperament: Friendly, playful, outgoing, affectionate

Munchkins are a breed of cat that originated in the United Kingdom. They are known for their short legs caused by genetic mutation. Munchkins tend to have high energy levels and provide a great deal of love to their owners. They are also considered to be the original breed of miniature cats.

3. Cornish Rex

Cornish Rex possesses only the 'down' hair that makes up the undercoat of an average cat. Photo: Birute

Source: Getty Images

Height : 8’’–12’’ (20–30 cm)

: 8’’–12’’ (20–30 cm) Weight : 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg)

: 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 11 to 15 years

: 11 to 15 years Temperament: Curious, friendly, mischievous

Cornish Rex cats are a small breed known for their unusual coats and large ears. They possess only the 'down' hair that makes up the undercoat of an average cat. Their fine, light, naturally curly coats make them best suited for indoor living in warm and dry conditions, as they are sensitive to low temperatures. Cornish Rex cats are energetic and friendly.

4. Devon Rex

Devon Rex cats are characterised by their oddly shaped head, large eyes, and a short and wavy coat. Photo: Seregraff

Source: Getty Images

Height : 10’’– 12’’ (25–30 cm)

: 10’’– 12’’ (25–30 cm) Weight : 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg)

: 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 9 to 15 years

: 9 to 15 years Temperament: Companionable, intelligent, playful, mischievous

The Devon Rex is a tall-eared, short-haired cat from England. It is characterised by its typical appearance: an oddly shaped head, large eyes, and a short and wavy coat. Devon Rex cats are intelligent and adaptable and get along well with children and other pets.

5. American Curl

American Curl cats have large walnut-shaped eyes and a medium-sized rectangular body. Photo: White_bcgrd

Source: Getty Images

Height: 9’'–12’’ (23–30 cm)

9’'–12’’ (23–30 cm) Weight : 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg)

: 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 12 to 16 years

: 12 to 16 years Temperament: Friendly, curious, playful, and adaptable

American Curl cats are one of the cats that stay small and fluffy. They are most recognisable by their unusual ears, which curl back from the face toward the centre of the back of the skull. As one of the most expensive cat breeds in the world, these cute small cats are social and affectionate. They enjoy interacting with people and adapt well to various households.

6. Japanese Bobtail

Japanese Bobtails have soft and silky short or long coats. Photo: fuiyau yap

Source: Getty Images

Height : 8’’–9’’ (20–23 cm)

: 8’’–9’’ (20–23 cm) Weight : 6–12 lbs (2.7–5.4 kg)

: 6–12 lbs (2.7–5.4 kg) Lifespan : 9 to 15 years

: 9 to 15 years Temperament: Active, affectionate, intelligent, social

Japanese Bobtails are small to medium-sized cat breeds with soft and silky short or long coats. Their distinct small pom pom tail is a natural feature, adding to their unique look and appeal. Due to their affectionate nature, they are well-suited pets for children and communicate with people using soft, chirpy noises.

7. Turkish Angora

Turkish Angoras are known for their slender frame, muscular build, and long tails. Photo: Amir Mukhtar

Source: Getty Images

Height : 9’’–14’’ (23–36 cm)

: 9’’–14’’ (23–36 cm) Weight : 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg)

: 5–10 Ibs (2.3–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 15 to 20 years

: 15 to 20 years Temperament: Curious, devoted, intelligent, active

Turkish Angoras are one of central Anatolia's ancient, natural cat breeds. They are known for their slender frame, muscular build, and long tails. They are also fine-boned, with long legs slightly longer in the back than in the front. These cats are also known for being playful, social, and intelligent.

8. American Wirehair

The American Wirehair is known for its wiry fur and crinkly whiskers caused by a genetic mutation. Photo: slowmotiongli

Source: Getty Images

Height: 9’’–11’’ (23–28 cm)

9’’–11’’ (23–28 cm) Weight: 8–15 Ibs (3.6–6.8 kg)

8–15 Ibs (3.6–6.8 kg) Lifespan: 14 to 18 years

14 to 18 years Temperament: Friendly, adaptable, calm, playful

The American Wirehair is a small breed of domestic cat originating in upstate New York. It is characterised by its wiry fur and crinkly whiskers, which are caused by a genetic mutation. This cute small cat is affectionate with its owners but can be shy with strangers. It is ranked as the rarest of the 41 Cat Fanciers' Association breeds.

9. Korat

Korat cats are smart, playful, and active and form strong bonds with their owners. Photo: Nynke van Holten

Source: Getty Images

Height : 9’’–13’’ (23–33 cm)

: 9’’–13’’ (23–33 cm) Weight : 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg)

: 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 15 years

: 10 to 15 years Temperament: Affectionate, intelligent, playful, reserved

Korat cat is a silver-tipped blue-grey, short-haired breed of domestic cat with large eyes. They are smart, playful, and active cats who form a strong bond with their owners and are considered reasonably easy to care for. These cats are also considered symbols of good luck in their home country, Thailand.

10. LaPerm

The LaPerm are characterised by their tightest curls on the throat and at the base of the ears. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Height : 6”–10” (15-25 cm)

: 6”–10” (15-25 cm) Weight : 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg)

: 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 12 to 15 years

: 12 to 15 years Temperament: Affectionate, friendly, intelligent, playful

The LaPerm is a small cat breed with the tightest curls on the throat and at the base of the ears. They come in many colours and patterns and are known for being friendly and affectionate. They often follow their owners around and enjoy interactive play. Linda and Koehl developed the breed in Oregon in the early 1980s.

11. Burmese cat

The Burmese cats are highly affectionate, social, and vocal. Photo: Alexandra Draghici

Source: Getty Images

Height : 10”– 12” (25–30 cm)

: 10”– 12” (25–30 cm) Weight: 6–14 lb (2.7–6.4 kg)

6–14 lb (2.7–6.4 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 16 years

: 10 to 16 years Temperament: Sociable, intelligent, playful, people-oriented

The Burmese cat is a medium-sized breed with a strong, compact body. Their legs are delicate, but their oval-shaped paws are neat. They are highly affectionate, social, and vocal cats. They like to stay close to their owners but also have an adventurous and fearless nature.

12. Siamese cat

Siamese cats are one of the oldest breeds in the world. Photo: Tsuji

Source: Getty Images

Height : 8”–10" (20-25 cm)

: 8”–10" (20-25 cm) Weight : 8–10 lb (3.6–4.5 kg)

: 8–10 lb (3.6–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 15 years

: 10 to 15 years Temperament: Intelligent, vocal, affectionate, social

Siamese cats are one of the most recognisable small cat breeds. They are also one of the oldest breeds in the world and are believed to have descended from the sacred temple cats in Thailand. Depending on their gender, they are small to medium and weigh between 6 and 14 pounds. They can easily be trained to walk on a leash and make loyal companions.

13. The Balinese

Balinese cats are intelligent and playful, enjoying interactive activities. Photo: aleishaknight

Source: Getty Images

Height : 8’’–11’’ (20–28 cm)

: 8’’–11’’ (20–28 cm) Weight : 8–15 Ibs (4–7kg)

: 8–15 Ibs (4–7kg) Lifespan : 18 to 22 years

: 18 to 22 years Temperament: Intelligent, vocal, affectionate, social

The Balinese is a long-haired breed of domestic cat with Siamese-style point colouration and sapphire-blue eyes. They have long, tubular bodies and delicate bones and are known for being muscular but slender. Balinese cats are intelligent and playful, enjoying interactive activities. Their long, silky coat requires regular trimming but is one of their most striking features.

14. Abyssinian

Abyssinian cats are intelligent and have active minds. Photo: Nan Liu

Source: Getty Images

Height : 8”– 10" (20-25 cm)

: 8”– 10" (20-25 cm) Weight : 8–12 lb (3.6–5.4 kg)

: 8–12 lb (3.6–5.4 kg) Lifespan : 9 to 15 years

: 9 to 15 years Temperament: Active, intelligent, playful, and affectionate

The Abyssinian is one of the oldest and most distinctive breeds, known for its sleek coat, elegant body, and short hair. Abyssinian cats are intelligent and have active minds. They do not sleep as much as other breeds. They are the perfect companion for almost anyone due to their unusual loyalty.

15. Javanese

Javanese cats have a semi-long coat that is fine and silky, perfect for cuddling this affectionate cat. Photo: Agency Animal Picture

Source: Getty Images

Height : 9”–12” (23-30 cm)

: 9”–12” (23-30 cm) Weight : 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg)

: 6–10 Ibs (2.7–4.5 kg) Lifespan : 10 to 15 years

: 10 to 15 years Temperament: Refined, intelligent, playful

The Javanese is a long-haired breed closely related to the Siamese and Balinese. One of the fun facts about Javanese cats is that they are friendly and outgoing, forming strong bonds with their family members. Their semi-long coat is fine and silky, perfect for cuddling this affectionate cat.

16. Toybob

Toybob cat is often considered one of the most miniature breeds of cats due to a spontaneous mutation. Photo: Seregraff

Source: Getty Images

Height : 7''–9'' (18–23 cm)

: 7''–9'' (18–23 cm) Weight : 4–9 Ibs (1.8–4.1 kg)

: 4–9 Ibs (1.8–4.1 kg) Lifespan : 14 to 15 years

: 14 to 15 years Temperament: Friendly, playful, affectionate, social

The Toybob is a breed cat known for its small size and short kinked tail, and it originated in Russia. Due to a spontaneous mutation, it is often considered one of the most miniature breeds of cats. Despite its small size, the Toybob cat has a strong body with legs that are excellent musculature and proportionate to the body.

What is the teacup's smallest cat breed?

The Singapura is considered the smallest natural domestic cat breed and is often considered the smallest cat breed in the world.

What are some of the cats that stay small forever and don't shed?

Such cats include the Singapura, Munchkin, Cornish Rex, and Devon Rex. These breeds stay small and shed minimally, making them ideal for low-maintenance owners.

Which are the smallest wild cat breeds?

The smallest wild cat breeds include Black-footed cat, Rusty-spotted cat, and Margay.

What is the smallest species of cat?

The smallest cat species is a tie between the rusty-spotted cat and the black-footed cat, both wild cats.

Some cat breeds are loved for their cuddly nature, offering companionship and fostering deep connections with their owners. Domestic cats often vary in size, but some are bred to remain small. These smallest cat breeds are perfect indoor pets, combining low maintenance with endearing personalities, making them ideal for those with limited space.

