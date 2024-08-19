15 beer Olympics game ideas and rules: how to stage your own event

Beer Olympics is a competition involving multiple alcohol-drinking games played by two individuals or teams. It is a fun game to play with friends and mates and brings people together. And there are many beer game ideas to consider when you want to have a great time with friends. This article has some of the best ideas that will make your gaming nights enjoyable.

Beer Olympic games bring people together. Photo: FG Trade (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Beer Olympic is an ideal game for anyone who loves beer. Participating in these games will make drinking more fun because you will interact with new people and make new friends. The friendly competition, variety of events and social fun makes the game even more entertaining. Nonetheless, beer Olympics are only for adults.

Beer Olympics games ideas

You need beer, drinks, chairs, cups, and containers to make a Beer Olympics event successful. What are some of the best beer Olympic games to engage in? Some of them include Beer Jenga, Flip Cup, and Can Bowling. Below are some more beer Olympic game ideas and how to play them.

1. Beer pong

Beer pong is one of the most exciting beer Olympic Games ideas. Here, two teams stand at either end of the table with their plastic cups filled with beer arranged in a triangle at the end of the table. Teams take turns tossing the ping pong ball across the table with the intent of landing the ball in the other team's cup of beer.

Every player should throw one ball per round, and the teams should take turns. When throwing, participants should ensure that the elbow stays behind the table's edge. If the ball lands in the cup and stays in it, the other team consumes the beer and removes it from the table. The first team to eliminate their opponent's cups from the table becomes the winner.

2. Beer twister

Beer Twister is one of the best beer Olympics games for adults. Here, the player has to twist their body in different positions while taking a large gulp of beer. If someone must place their hands or foot on a space with a shot glass, they must take the shot.

The goal of this game is to remain balanced, and if a player spills a drink or knocks over a cup, they should take an additional sip. If you fall, you are eliminated from the game. The one who can do it the longest without spilling becomes the winner.

3. Beer tasting contest

Beer Tasting Contest, as the name suggests, is a game where participants must identify the types of beer by tasting. Beer Testing is a fun and interactive game, and those who have tasted different types of beer will find it more enjoyable because identifying it will become easy for them.

When participating in this contest, one should remember the following: If blindfolds are not used, the beer samples should be poured into cups discretely. The drinks should be revealed when the tasting is complete. Different beers are poured into cups; the participants must identify them by taste, smell, or appearance. The team that correctly identifies the drinks wins.

4. Boat race

Young people with red plastic cups at the party. Photo: Image Source (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In the Boat race, teams of equal numbers race to finish their drinks in sequence. Each team opens a beer at the same time. All players should open it, and starting with one player from each team, scull the drink as fast as you can. Once the drink is finished, place it upside down on your head as the next player begins to take their gulps.

One of the rules of Boat Race is that players should stand side by side with their teammates and face the opposing team members. One person should signal 'GO!' so the first player consumes their drink.

5. Beer balance contest

The beer balance contest is also a fun beer Olympics game idea to consider. It is all about balance and tests how long you can balance a beer on your head without falling. The rule is that the player who can balance the beer on their head the longest becomes the winner. If the drink falls from your head, you are eliminated.

The game is hilarious and can be the best party idea. The participants and people watching would enjoy looking at a person trying to balance the beer on their heads

6. Beer chugging contest

A chugging contest is a game where contestants compete to see who can drink a glass of beer the fastest. Each team selects its most intimidating members to compete with the opponent team members. The players can use a straw for easier chugging.

The players should start chugging on a count of 3. The one to finish the drink first wins the contest. To win, you should ensure that you have emptied the bottle. Participants drink equal amounts simultaneously, and if you vomit, pass out or quit, you lose the game.

7. Beer bottle flip contest

This contest involves throwing a plastic bottle with a partial whole of beer into the air so that it rotates and stands upright on its base. You need to hold the bottle by the neck using your fingertips, swing and then release it in a spin to see whether it will stand upright by the base. The one who can do it many times becomes the winner.

8. Flip cup

This game requires both contesting teams to stand on opposite sides of the table. Each team member is given a cup of beer. They have to drink it and place the cup right side -up on the table. The player is then required to flip their cup so that it lands face-down on the table.

Once the cup lands upside down, the next player takes their turn. The team that flips their cups first wins. Both teams can play at the same time or have them play one at a time and have a timekeeper to record the time taken by each team to complete the game.

9. Can bowling

A young man throwing a red ball at the bowling alley. Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Can bowling is among the most exciting games to include in the Beer Olympics. Each team member sets up their beer cans to form a triangle. Like in a bowling game, they must knock it down using a ball. The team that knocks over the most cans wins the contest. It is simply a game that combines drinking with knocking down pins.

Each player gets one turn to knock down the cans. If one knocks all the cans, they play again, and the records of how many cans have been knocked down are put down. The team that knocks many cans after all members have played is declared the winner.

10. Beer Jenga

Beer Jenga is the best idea if you want people to have all the fun. In this game, Jenga blocks are required to build a tower. The players have to remove a block from the tower and drink the beer related to that block. One should be careful when removing the block so the tower does not fall. If the tower falls, the game is over. The game ends well when all the drinks are drunk.

11. Beer bottle ring toss

The game requires two players. Therefore, you can play with your best friend even when you are at home. Each team selects their best member to participate. The two team players stand on the opposite side of the table with a complete open beer bottle.

The player must toss a plastic ring around the other player's bottle. If the toss is successful, the other player drinks. The player who empties the other player's bottle first wins the challenge.

12. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is one of the best beer Olympics games and can be played by any number of people. One player starts by saying, 'Never have I ever…' and stating something silly, funny or scary that they have never done. The player who has done that deed must have a drink. The players take turns until everyone participates.

The game goes on like that until all participants make their statements. The one left with a drink in their can becomes the winner. The object is to see who can make the most rounds by saying, 'I have never.'

13. Chandelier

This game idea would be the best choice to ensure everybody is entertained at your event. Here, all participants should gather around a table. Count the number of players, bring each player a cup filled with beer, and arrange the cups in a circle. An extra cup should be placed at the centre.

Participants should bounce a ping pong ball into the cup before them. If they succeed, they drink the contents inside the cup. If the ball bounces into the centre cup, all the participants should drink their cup and place it upside down. The person who drains their cup is eliminated, and the cups are refilled for another round. The last player remaining standing wins.

14. Beersbee

A man Playing with a blue Frisbee in a Public Park. Photo: ProfessionalStudioImages (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Each team member is given an empty beer bottle placed on a stool. The teams throw a Frisbee to knock down the opposing team's bottle. The team with their bottle standing becomes the winner. To make the game more challenging and fun, the team members can attempt to catch the frisbee so it won't hit their bottle.

15. Keg toss

In Keg Toss, each team has to select the strongest member they believe in. The objective of this drinking game is to see which contestant can throw a keg toss as far as possible. They should all stand at the starting line. The one who throws the keg toss the farthest becomes the winner. Each player is given two chances to toss the keg.

What are the rules for the Beer Olympics?

The rules depend on the game being played because each has its own rules. However, some of the general rules include the following:

Every team must compete in every event. It does not necessarily mean that every member of the team must participate.

The number of males and females should be equal in all teams to avoid one team being disadvantaged.

There should be responsible drinking.

The rules of each game should be clearly defined before the game begins.

How many events can be there in a Beer Olympics?

No specific number of events should be held during the Beer Olympics. That depends on the participants' preferences and the creativity involved. Two to five games should be enough.

Beer Olympics is a drinking challenge everyone who loves to party will enjoy. It can include games such as Flip Cup, Never Have I Ever and Can bowling; the choice will depend on the participant's preferences. The rules differ from one game to another.

Legit.ng recently published an article with some cute couple games to play when bored. Spending quality time together can strengthen your relationship and create lasting memories.

These games are perfect for adding excitement and laughter to your time together. From classic board games to creative activities, you'll find plenty of ways to keep your relationship fun and engaging. Discover more about these games and how they can bring you closer as a couple.

Source: Legit.ng