Snapchat Planets order and meaning explained: how does it work?

Snapchat is a social media app for sharing beautiful moments with friends and family. The app recently launched Snapchat Planets, an additional Friends Solar System feature. However, most people do not understand the feature and how to use it. Learn more about the Snapchat planets, including their order, meanings and how to use them.

Snapchat has introduced the Plus subscription to make its app more fun to use. There are great features that come with the subscription, such as Planets and the Friends Solar System. You may not know what the features do and how to utilise them. Here is the Snapchat Plus Planets order and meaning explained.

What are Snapchat Planets?

Snapchat Planets is an exclusive feature of Snapchat Plus, a premium service that grants users additional advantages. The feature allows users to rank their top eight best friends on the app. Your buddies are given positions depending on how frequently you connect with them on the app. These planets correspond to the Solar System, each with pictorial characteristics.

Snapchat Planet order

The arrangement of the planets corresponds to the actual Solar System, and each one stands for a different spot on your list of best friends. The closer it is to the Sun, the tighter your relationship with your best friend. Below are the Planets in order and their meanings.

Mercury

Mercury is the first planet in the Friends Solar System. It represents your number one pal. The one you communicate the most with. It has red hearts surrounding it, and it is colour pink.

Venus

Venus represents your second-best pal on the app. It has green hearts surrounding it on a green world.

Earth

Earth is one of the Snapchat Best Friends planets. It is number three and represents your third closest buddy. It has blue hearts surrounding it, and its colour is blue.

Mars

Mars is the fourth planet and represents your number four ally on the app. It has yellow hearts surrounding it and is colour red.

Jupiter

Jupiter is number five in the Snapchat Solar System order. It represents your fifth pal on Snapchat. It is purple with purple hearts surrounding it.

Saturn

Saturn planet comes in sixth, representing your sixth-closest buddy on the app. It has yellow hearts surrounding it and is yellow.

Uranus

Uranus is number seven and represents your seventh best buddy. It has light blue hearts surrounding it and is light blue.

Neptune

Neptune is number eight, representing your eighth-closest pal. It has dark blue hearts and colour surrounding it.

How does the Snapchat Plus Friends Solar System work?

Snapchat Plus subscribers can access a Friends Solar System with several planets, like Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, etc., to represent their best friends. Your friends' profiles will display a best friends or friends badge with a gold ring.

The best friends badge means that both of you are among the eight closest friends to each other. The friend's badge means that you are one of their eight closest buddies, but they are not one of yours.

By pressing the badge, you will know your position in your Friends' Solar Systems on the messaging app. You can also discover which of your pals are in your Solar System by clicking on your badge. As your relationship grows, the planet gets closer to the Sun.

FAQs

What is the meaning of Snap Planets? It is a Snatchap Plus feature on the app that represents your closest buddy in the Solar System. Each position indicates how close your relationship is with a person. What is Snapchat Planet order? It is a ranking of the planets in the Friends Solar System that indicates how close you are to someone or vice versa. How can I see the planets on Snapchat? Open the app and go to the conversations section. Tap your pal’s chat, click the friendship badge and check which number in their Solar System you are. What does Neptune represent in the Snapchat Solar System? Neptune is the eighth blue planet, meaning the eighth position in the friendship list. Are you able to see planets without Snapchat Plus? No, it's not possible to see them without a Plus membership. What is represented by Jupiter on Snapchat? Jupiter represents someone's fifth closest friend on the app.

One of the best social media networks with a global following is Snapchat. The app has introduced planets to rank friendships. You should get the Snapchat Plus membership to take advantage of this feature. Hopefully, you have now understood the Snapchat Planets better and what each represents in the Friends Solar System.

