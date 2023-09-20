What is Gen Z humour and how does it compare to other generations?

Humour is supposed to bring everyone laughter, joy, and a sense of relaxation. However, Gen Z humour often sounds like a coded language only understood by Zoomers. This generation was born in the technological era, hence getting and sharing most of their jokes on the internet.

Generation Z represents the demographic cohort born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s. They were brought up differently as compared to the millennials and the boomers. This is the generation behind the content creation on fast-growing social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

What is Gen Z humour?

Have you ever heard someone joke about something and laugh about it, yet you don't get it? Yes, that is the kind of humour Gen Z smiles about. The jokes this generation tells can only be understood by their mates due to their complexity. The following is Gen Z humour explained through a few key points.

Gen Z jokes thrive on viral challenges, trends, and platform-specific humour that comes with technology. It also depends on viral challenges, trends, and platform-specific humour. If you constantly follow the latest trends on social media platforms, these jokes will leave you wondering what kind of world these kids come from.

Gen Z humour can provoke laughter, joy, and amusement by presenting unexpected, inappropriate, or absurd elements within a familiar context. For a joke to be more effective, it should cut across language and cultural boundaries, serving as a universal connector of shared experiences and emotions.

Gen Z makes it difficult to enjoy their jokes if you are from the other generations, which removes the aspect of humour altogether. Their humour is only confined to their generation.

While humour should foster human connection, encouraging empathy and understanding through the shared recognition of the human experience, their jokes only confuse other generations.

Boomer humour vs. millennial humour vs. Gen Z humour

Boomers are born between 1946 and 1964, while millennials are born between 1981 and 1996. Gen Z are those born between 1990 and 2010. All these generations derive their humour from the dominant force speaking in their lives as they grow up. For boomers, their funny jokes evolve around tradition, while millennials get theirs from irony and internet culture.

As for Gen Z, they thrive on social media platforms, such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. Here are some of the characteristics of Gen Z humour:

1. Digital centred

Gen Z has grown with social media, smartphones and the internet as part and parcel of their lives. As a result, they are heavily dependent on technology for everything, including entertainment.

Therefore, their humour does not connect with people directly or with what is happening in the community but revolves around online culture, memes, and viral trends. Internet platforms are their source of inspiration, making it a defining feature of their humour.

2. Absurdity and surrealism

What is wrong with Gen Z humour? This generation's humour is heavily loaded with absurdism and surrealism. It takes ordinary situations or concepts and exaggerates them to absurdity. Their memes are loaded with anti-humour that only tickles them.

For instance, a meme of an oversaturated image of a man with the head of a cat gripping a baseball bat beneath the words soup time. That meme leaves this generation in stitches, while others may not get the joke in the meme.

This surrealism can be humorous precisely because it is unexpected and diverges from conventional comedic norms. Gen Z's willingness to explore the bizarre and unexpected sets their humour apart.

3. Layers of irony

Gen Z's sense of humour is layered with irony, also known as meta-irony. This is where one will say one thing but mean another; normally, they use sarcasm to convey their message or create humorous situations that subvert expectations.

Mixing too much irony in a joke makes it unclear to the person with a sincere thought. However, this works for this generation. Most of their content creators thrive on creating awkward videos and memes

4. Using humour as a coping mechanism

Why is Gen Z humour broken? Unlike the boomers and millennials, zoomers use their humour as a coping mechanism, making it dark and broken. Jokes made by them are often the opposite of funny; they turn difficult situations into memes for self-soothing purposes.

Most of these jokes revolve around bad economy, declining mental health, current life crisis and climate change. Gen Z has fast internet and social media access, constantly being updated by the global and local news.

However, since they are young and process the burdensome news with difficulty, they manage to alleviate the gravity of the situation by incorporating humour. This allows them to discuss difficult circumstances with a smile, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

5. Rapid evolution and trends

Gen Z humour evolves quickly and thrives on trends. Memes, viral challenges, and internet fads spread like wildfire among this generation.

This rapid evolution keeps their humour fresh and relevant to the times, but it can also make it challenging for those from older generations to keep up.

Funny Gen Z memes

These are some of the funniest Gen Z memes are memes told by Gen Z that resonate with many current situations.

1. Distracted boyfriend meme

This meme tries to explain how infidelity has become normal in society. It showcases a man checking out another woman while walking by his girlfriend's side. The irony is that infidelity is wrong but still happens anyway, so Gen Z laughs about it.

2. Ight imma head out

The meme features a character from the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants; this meme is used humorously to express a desire to exit a situation. It is a variation of Alright Bro I'm Boutta Head Out.

3. Expanding brain

This is one trending Gen Z meme. It is used to depict increasing levels of insight or absurdity. The meme is frequently employed for satire, social criticism, and general mockery of others.

4. Woman yelling at a cat meme

This meme is a pair of photos of a woman shouting while pointing and a picture of a confused cat with a plate of vegetables before it. It's used to serve as a humorous representation of conflict and indifference in various relatable situations.

5. Surprised Pikachu memes

Pikachu is a character from Pokemon. A picture of Pikachu with a surprised expression is used to depict moments when someone reacts surprised over something expected humorously.

6. This is fine meme

This is one of the timeless memes with loads of irony. It explains how people's brains react when a matter is too difficult. It features a dog sitting in a room engulfed in flames, yet it looks seemingly pleasant.

Gen Z humour is a dynamic and evolving reflection of the digital age of this generation. It is rooted in the internet culture, absurdity and layers of irony that millennials and boomers find difficult to understand. These generations' humour changes as fast as they come, thriving on trends, memes, and content evolution.

