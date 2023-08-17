What is the pretty privilege concept, and does it actually exist?

Ever had favours that you think are uncalled for? People deemed physically attractive by society seem to get a lot of favours than others deemed less attractive. The preferential treatment of people in different circumstances based on physical attractiveness is called pretty privilege.

A young man and woman leaning on a handrail. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbrostudio

Source: UGC

People have different perceptions of how others are physically attractive. Depending on their perceptions, they judge how to treat those they think are appealing or less appealing. Find out what pretty privilege is and the signs that you could be a beneficiary.

What is pretty privilege?

The meaning of pretty privilege is confusing to some. It is a phrase used to refer to how physically attractive people, according to socially-accepted beauty standards, are likely to have an advantage over their unattractive counterparts. As a result, attractive people can get more favourable opportunities than people perceived as less attractive.

How to know if you have the pretty privilege

Pretty privilege comes in different ways; sometimes, you might not be aware that you are a beneficiary. Here are some signs you are benefiting from pretty privilege.

A red-haired woman in a white and black floral sleeveless dress. Photo: pexels.com, @godisablejacob

Source: UGC

People compliment your personality before they know who you really are. People are likely to tell you how awesome you are without knowing more about you.

Getting jobs seems easier for you compared to others who may have the same qualifications.

People are nicer and friendlier to you than your friends. You notice that you seem to get more favours, many little gestures that are not always necessary, than other people accompanying you.

People feel you are intimidating, even if you are nicer to them. Since you are more appealing than some people, they tend to have an inferiority complex that makes them feel intimidated.

You can easily get away with things. For instance, a traffic officer may warn a physically attractive individual and penalise a less attractive individual for overspeeding.

You get a lot more freebies than other people.

What can you do about pretty privilege?

Does pretty privilege exist? It exists, and you can either be favoured or unfavoured by it, depending on circumstances. Since it exists in society and may lead to negative consequences, finding ways to manage or prevent it is essential. Here are ways you can deal with it.

A bearded man in an elegant blue shirt. Photo: pexels.com, @gustavofring

Source: UGC

Untrain pretty privilege bia s: Pretty privilege is entrenched in society, and combating it will help reduce the stereotype. Creating awareness and untraining the bias towards physically attractive people can stop it.

s: Pretty privilege is entrenched in society, and combating it will help reduce the stereotype. Creating awareness and untraining the bias towards physically attractive people can stop it. Embracing body positivity : You feel comfortable in your skin and embrace your body. You also avoid comparing yourself with other people in terms of looks.

: You feel comfortable in your skin and embrace your body. You also avoid comparing yourself with other people in terms of looks. Building self-esteem: Do not undermine yourself and feel that other people are better than you are.

FAQs

What is the definition of pretty privilege? It is the preferential treatment people deemed to be attractive get. Those considered less attractive are disadvantaged. Is pretty privilege real? It is real and in existence in society. Physically attractive people in society will get more favours in different circumstances than their less attractive counterparts. What is a halo effect? It is how positive impressions of a person influence another person’s perception of the person in other areas. How does pretty privilege affect? You will likely lose an opportunity if you are not attractive, and someone considered more attractive will get the opportunity. Is pretty privilege the same as beauty premium? Beauty premium is due to pretty privilege, and it refers to the incremental income a person considered to be physically attractive gets compared to the incomes of those less attractive. What are signs of pretty privilege? There are numerous signs, including unnecessary compliments, getting uncalled favours and freebies, and intimidation.

Pretty privilege is prevalent in society, and you may fail to notice it in different circumstances. However, with the above definition and signs, you should be able to identify it whenever it happens.

