What does S/U mean? Popular slang in texting and social media

Sometimes when texting your friends or using social media, you might come across the letters S/U. What does S/U mean? If you are one of the people who have been looking for the answer to this question, this article will help you understand more.

It can be challenging to understand some slang because some terms might have more than one meaning. You can easily confuse the meaning of a particular slang term with another. It is normal to get confused when you find your friend texting you using S/U, and you don't know what it means. What does S/U stand for? Below are various meanings of this acronym.

What does S/U mean?

SU can be used to mean more than one thing. It is widely used on messaging and social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, and also in texting. When SU is used, it can have several meanings depending on the context.

Definition of SU

According to Urban Dictionary, S/U is defined as “swipe up” or “shut up.” It is mostly seen on Snapchat or Instagram stories. The abbreviation usually leads to a link or directs people to chat with them. However, there might be other meanings to the acronym, depending on the platform.

What does SU mean in a text?

If you are wondering about S/U meaning in a text, the acronym can have several meanings depending on the context. SU in texting can stand for "shut up." It is a playful, lighthearted remark you can send to a friend if they tell you a funny joke or say something surprising. So, don't be surprised when someone messages you with the acronym SU.

When texting, this abbreviation might also imply "see you." Sometimes you may be just lying in bed chatting with someone, and suddenly, they send you a text with 'SU', and you wonder what to say to them. Don't overthink because that means they will talk to you later. It is another way of saying "bye" or "talk later." However, it is more common to use "c u" to mean "see you".

SU can also mean "straight up." "Straight up" implies that you are being honest with what you are saying. It also means honestly, definitely, precisely or without making a mistake. If you see a message on your phone with the abbreviation S/U, it might mean “straight up.” The best way to tell which of the aforementioned meanings is the one you need is from context.

What does S/U mean on Snapchat?

The abbreviation usually pops up on Snapchat. When used on Snapchat, it means "swipe up". It lets users or your followers know there is more content, and there is usually a link that leads to what you want them to see.

Snapchat allows users to add links to their stories. Usually, when you swipe up on a story, you will see an embedded link that will lead you to the site the user wants you to see. This feature was also popular on Instagram, but only users with over 10,000 followers could use it. These days, anyone can just add a link to their story, no swiping required.

What does SU mean on TikTok?

Unlike on Instagram and Snapchat, TikTok's swipe up motion will simply take you to a different video. This means that if you see SU in a TikTok, it probably doesn't mean "swipe up". Thus, when someone writes S/U in their video, they most likely mean "shut up" or "straight up", depending on the context.

what does S/U mean? SU is an abbreviation commonly used in texts and social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. It can have different meanings depending on the context in which it is used. It can mean "shut up", "swipe up", "straight up", or, in some cases, "see you".

