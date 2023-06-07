How old is Barbie supposed to be? An overlook of her life

Barbie is an 11-inch-tall plastic doll resembling an adult woman. The doll's physical appearance was inspired by a German adult novelty doll named Bild Lilli (produced and sold as a gag gift for men between 1952 to 1964). Unlike Lilli, Barbie debuted in 1959 as a blonde or brunette-haired doll to target the young demographic. But how old is Barbie supposed to be? And is this iconic doll still as popular as it used to be?

The Barbie doll.

Who created Barbie? The doll is a product of Mattel Inc., which also created the famous American Girl and Polly Pocket dolls. The principal architect of the Barbie was Ruth Handler, who also co-founded the company alongside her husband, Elliot. Barbie is an iconic and universally renowned doll, with over 1 billion units sold since its inception. Here is an overlook of her life, including her age in the shows she has been featured in.

How old is Barbie supposed to be?

The doll has shaped most girls' childhood, and it is no surprise that most are curious about the doll's age, both in real life and in the movies. How old is Barbie doll? To establish the dolls age, two clues can be used; her character in the franchise and the actual date she debuted.

According to its creator, Barbie is supposed to be 19. Even in her movies and series, she appears as a young adult. Even so, the doll is pretty fashionable and continues to evolve to keep up with modern times. The reality, however, is that she is much older than that.

The doll debuted on 9 March 1959, making the doll at least 64 years old as of 2023. However, she has donned different hair colours, body types, complexions, and roles in her films, which keeps her age fluctuating.

Barbie's age in her debut film

The first movie, Barbie in the Nutcracker, was released in 2001. The movie centres around Barbie and her young sister Kelly. In the film, she narrates folk stories to her sister–a role that most would agree is often the responsibility of adults. That means she is an adult.

In terms of human years, at the time of her introduction in 1959, Barbie's age was at least 41 years by the time her first movie came out in 2001.

The creation of Barbie

The Barbie doll.

The doll debuted in 1959 at the American International Toy Fair in New York. At the time, its creator Ruth Handler said that Barbie symbolised the independent woman. She recognised that in the 1950s, girls were limited to playing with baby dolls, which meant they could only act as mothers or caregivers.

She, therefore, sought to design a doll that would see girls re-imagine themselves as teenagers or adults experimenting with their futures. That led to the creation of the doll.

Handler observed that her daughter Barbara (Barbie) was limited in her toy choices. Therefore, she modelled a three-dimensional doll when she saw her daughter playing with paper dolls, pretending they were career women, students, or cheerleaders.

Despite the cut-throat competition in the doll industry today, the Barbie doll continues to be a popular choice, with over 58 million units sold yearly in over 150 countries. The doll has a dedicated holiday on her birthday, National Barbie Day, celebrated every year on 9 March.

How old is Barbie in the movies?

The doll has been around for more than half a century now. And in response to the growing digital and interactive media, Mattel Inc. collaborated with animation studios to produce animated feature films. These CGI films depicted Barbie as a glamorous girl and were broadcast on Nickelodeon between 2002 to 2017.

In subsequent years, Mattel Inc. expanded the franchise to include streaming TV content, web series, TV shows, and other online streaming platforms to offer more coverage. However, one question that is still of great interest to fans is "how old is Barbie in the shows she has been featured in?"

For instance, her age keeps fluctuating in the series Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse. Mattel Inc. may describe Barbie's age as a 19-year-old transitioning into adulthood.

However, she is often portrayed as a much older character as she pursues her adult career. For example, in the show's first episode, entitled Closet Princes, which aired on 11 May 2012, she is cast as a 43-year-old.

How old are Barbie's siblings?

Barbie's siblings dolls.

In the show Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, the doll lives in a huge bungalow with her younger sisters, Skipper, Stacie, and Chelsea. In the show, Chelsea turns six years old in the episode entitled Happy Birthday Chelsea, and she is the only sibling whose age is known for sure.

The ages of her other siblings, Skipper and Stacie, remain a point of contention. Though from watching the show, you can tell that Skipper is cast as a 14-year-old, while her sister Stacie is presumed to be between 9 to 12 years old.

Another Barbie character is Ken. Although technically a doll, Ken was introduced as the doll's boyfriend on 11 March 1961. The doll has been around for at least 62 years, but no official age exists. However, he is cast in the show as a teenager transitioning into adulthood, and he is younger than Barbie.

Through doll play, children can figure out future roles and careers by mimicking social norms regarding gender, gender roles, and stereotypes. This is what Barbie's creator Ruth Handler recognised in 1959. The confusion over how old Barbie is supposed to be isn't going away soon because more shows are still in production.

