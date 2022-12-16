Popular sushi types and how to tell them apart from one another

When you hear the word sushi, what comes to your mind? Many think of rice well rolled up in a thin layer of seaweed. It is correct because that is just one type of sushi among different sushi types. There are unlimited flavour combinations of sushi to try.

Sushi is among the most famous international dishes in the world. It originated in Japan. It combines medium-grained sushi rice, vegetables, raw or cooked food, and various toppings. You can never get bored eating sushi since there are various sushi types to select from.

Types of sushi

If you are planning to add sushi to your menu or are interested in opening a sushi restaurant, check out the following different types of sushi to consider.

1. Sashimi

Sashimi is a popular dish served in a sushi restaurant, although it's not technically a type of sushi. It is a thin slice of raw fish or meat with no rice. It does not necessarily have to be fish; it can be any meat, but fish and seafood are common types of sashimi.

It can be seasoned with soy sauce. However, no other toppings or fillings are added so that it retains its fresh fish flavours. Salmon, tuna, and mackerel are the common types of fish used in sashimi.

2. Maki

Maki is the most common kind of sushi that is eaten by people worldwide. Maki roll is made by layering a sheet of thin edible seaweed called nori, and vinegared rice and fillings are layered on top of it. Then maki is firmly rolled and sliced into several bite-sized pieces. There are different kinds of maki rolls, including hosomaki, kappa maki, tekka maki, and futomaki.

3. Nigiri

Nigiri is one of the simplistic sushi delicacies in Japan. Unlike maki sushi which is rolled into a tube and sliced into rolls, Nigiri is an oval-shaped mound of vinegared rice with a slice of seafood. There are various types of nigiri such as ebi nigiri, tomago, unagi, sake and maguro nigiri.

4. Uramaki

Chef Machita Ichiro created this kind of sushi in Los Angeles to appeal to American customers, making it famous in the United States. An uramaki is a rolled sushi with rice on the outside and nori on the inside. It's pretty similar to Maki. However, it's a bit more solid than traditional Maki. Some typical toppings for uramaki include kewpie, mayo, fish eggs, and sesame seeds sprinkled on the sticky rice.

5. Chirashi

The term chirashi means scattered, referring to the raw or cooked fish placed on the vinegared rice. It can be served with vegetables, fish eggs, depending on customer preferences.

6. Temaki

Temaki is a hand-rolled sushi type with a large seaweed coned stuffed with rice, fish, and other fillings. Unlike traditional maki rolled in tight cylinder shapes, temaki is loosely wrapped and not rolled with the precise method that produces uniform pieces of sushi. Temaki is eaten by hand.

7. Gunkan

Gunkan is a type of sushi that resembles a ship, as the name gunkan means in Japanese. It consists of a nori seaweed pouch filled with rice and topped with roe. In most cases, sushi chefs add different types of roes, such as salmon roe, sea urchin roe, or flying fish roe. Chopsticks are preferred when eating this kind of sushi.

8. Inari

Inari has two ingredients, sushi rice and tofu, making it less expensive than other sushi types. It is mainly fit for vegans. Sushi rice is enclosed in a pocket of deep-fried tofu simmered in a sweet broth of dashi, soy sauce, and mirin.

9. Oshizushi

Oshizushi is a type of sushi that is moulded in a rectangular shape. It has a base layer of vinegared rice topped with various raw fish.

Types of sushi rolls

Sushi rolls are the most widespread type of sushi consumed worldwide. There are a variety of sushi rolls to select from based on their calories or contents. Have a look at the different sushi rolls you can choose from.

1. California roll

California roll is a popular type of sushi roll that is rich in flavours and textures. It contains a filling of crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber. This perfect combination is then rolled into sushi rice and topped with either roe or sesame seed.

2. Rainbow roll

Just like its name, rainbow rolls are aesthetically pleasing to the eyes. It is a multi-coloured roll that gives you the best Instagram-worth food pic. Like California rolls, rainbow rolls contain imitation crab, meat, avocado, and cucumber. What makes it slightly different is the various fish options.

3. Vegetarian roll

If you are a vegetarian person, worry no more because sushi restaurants provide you with a vegetarian roll type of sushi. It consists of different types of vegetables, such as cucumber.

4. Spider roll

Spider roll has an addictive combo taste that will leave you wanting more. Spider roll is quite similar to California roll. However, tempura soft-shell crab filling is what makes it distinctive. In addition, cucumber and avocado accompany the tempura crab.

5. King crab roll

King crab meat and mayonnaise are contents used to make king crab roll. It is common for king crab roll to be sprinkled with sesame seeds to give it an extra delicious taste.

6. Spicy tuna roll

Spicy tuna roll is easy to prepare, and you can give it a try to prepare it at home. Its spicy and tasty tuna combination gives it a beautiful flavour that will leave you finger-licking for more. Sesame seeds and extra spicy mayo are popularly used to garnish these sushi rolls.

7. Boston roll

Boston roll is popular among sushi rolls due to shrimp which is part of the contents used to make it. Other contents include cucumber and avocado. Shrimp is a sizeable favourite sushi roll non-stop, which you can have on the inside and the outside of the roll. The flavour is added by coating the rice in flying fish roe.

8. Philadelphia roll

Philadelphia is a unique roll since many wonders if sushi and cream cheese can go together. Philadelphia roll contents include salmon, avocado, and philadelphia cream cheese, giving it a unique taste that will make you water your mouth. Sesame seeds are used for topping this kind of roll.

9. Shrimp tempura roll

Crunchy shrimp tempura and avocado are what make shrimp tempura roll. Eel sauce is used for topping the roll, giving it a unique look. A tempura fried shrimp roll is an uncommonly cooked type of sushi roll.

10. Alaska roll

Smoked salmon makes this kind of roll unique. Smoked salmon, cucumber, and avocado are the contents that make Alaska rolls. A layer of sushi rice is used to wrap it up, and depending on the consumer's choice, asparagus is added.

11. Dragon roll

A dragon roll contains fillings of cucumber, avocado, grilled eel, and shrimp tempura. The dragon roll is also referred to as a caterpillar roll due to the sliced avocado topping that resembles dragon scales.

Now that you know different sushi types, you can comfortably walk to any sushi restaurant worldwide and order your preferred sushi dish. Remember that sushi meal is not only incredibly tasty, but it also has a ton of health benefits.

