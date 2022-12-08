65 tasty facts about pizza that will make your mouth water

Pizza is a traditional Italian dish that has become popular worldwide. It is made with different toppings and some of the most common toppings include pepperoni, cheese, mushrooms, sausages, vegetables, tomatoes and pineapple. These toppings are added over a piece of bread covered with sauce. There are so many facts about pizza that will not only surprise you but will also leave a delicious taste in your mouth.

Pizza is among the world's most popular food. It’s affordable and delicious, and there’s an option for everyone. Pizza became famous in the late 19th century and early 20th century, as Italian immigrants made their way to the US, they brought their pizza skills with them.

Interesting facts about Pizza

Pizza is a staple and important food for Italians. In Italy, it is one of the main courses that the Italians will serve for their meals together with side dishes like garlic bread and mushroom soup.

On average, each American eats 23 pounds of pizza every year.

The top 5 pizza sales days are Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, The night before Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Day.

The first pizza is thought to have been invented in the early 1500s.

The first documented pizzeria in the world was opened in Port'Alba in Naples, Italy during the late 1800s.

The Italian city of Naples is usually regarded as the birthplace of pizza and is considered the place where the first pizza was made.

Deep-fried pizza is sold in Scotland. You can easily find deep-fried pizza in many chip shops throughout Scotland.

The dish was nothing more than a peasant meal for most Italians in the 1800s.

The first restaurant to deliver pizza to space was Pizza Hut. The chain shipped a pizza to the International Space Station, to astronaut Yury Usachov.

Pizza Hut is undoubtedly one of the most famous pizza restaurants all around the world.

Pizza toppings are different all over the world. Cheese and tomato is the classic Italian way, but over time, people all over the world have added their favourite toppings and flavours to the dish.

The first frozen pizza hit the market in 1962. Totino’s, which started as Totino’s Italian Kitchen was the first company to offer frozen pizza in 1962.

The world record for the largest pizza is 122 feet, 8 inches in diameter.

The meal was first developed as an easy and affordable meal for low-income families.

Over 17% of all restaurants in the U.S. are pizzerias.

There's a 35% rise in pizza delivery sales on Super Bowl Sunday. The pastry is one of the biggest staples to any Super Bowl Sunday gathering, and it's a big business day for most pizzerias.

The first pizzeria in the United States was opened by Gennaro Lombardi in 1895 in New York City.

93% of Americans have at least one slice of pizza per month. The majority of the American population consumes at least one slice of pizza a month.

Approximately 1 billion frozen pizzas are sold in the US each year.

There are more than 34 million ways to create the meal from Domino's. Domino's gives its customers a variety of pizza combinations.

Fun facts about pizza

Almost everyone around the world enjoys pizza. Check out some fun facts about pizza below.

Americans eat approximately 100 acres of pizza a day or about 350 slices per second.

More than 2 million Pizza Hut pizzas are sold during the Super Bowl.

36% of people consider the dish the perfect breakfast.

The most popular pizza size in the U.S. today is 14 inches in diameter. The average pizza is usually 14 inches in diameter with eight slices.

The longest pizza delivery was from Cape Town, South Africa to Sydney, Australia.

The most expensive pizza in the world costs $12,000.

Most Americans prefer meat lovers pizza.

The first pizzeria in the United States opened in 1905.

The shape of the original Italian pizzas was square. Today, it is more recognized as the Sicilian cut.

Pizzas in Italy were originally square-shaped.

Eating pizza once a week may reduce the risk of oesophagal cancer.

There are approximately 70,000 pizzerias across the United States.

New York City was home to the first pizzeria in the United States.

October has been celebrated as national pizza day since 1987. Many pizza lovers celebrate this month by visiting various pizza restaurants and trying new varieties of pizza.

Chicago deep-dish pizza puts the sauce on top of the cheese!

Facts about pizza for kids

Kids love pizza, and taking them on pizza dates will make their day. These pizza facts for kids will keep them bouncing off the walls while they wait for the meal.

The world record for the largest pizza weighed over 25,000 pounds.

44 % of pizza among children is consumed at lunchtime, and 42% at dinner.

There’s a pizza museum in Philadelphia. Pizza Brain is home to the world’s largest collection of pizza memorabilia.

Mozzarella accounts for about 80% of cheese in production in America. Mozzarella is by far the most popular pizza cheese, and it has soon become the cheese of preference for other kinds as well.

The world record for pizza eating is 40.5 slices of pizza in ten minutes!

The average slice of pizza is 25% protein. The average pizza slice's nutritional content is mostly protein-based.

The US Military Lab recently invented a ready-to-eat pizza.

One of the first documented Internet purchases was a pizza. Pepperoni with mushrooms and extra cheese was one of the first recorded purchases made online around 1994.

There is a mathematical theorem named after pizza, It’s called the Pizza theorem.

Mayo Haga is a popular pizza in Japan. It has onion, corn, potato, pancetta, paprika, and mayonnaise on top.

The first American pizza shop was Lombardi’s in New York City. Lombardi’s was the first pizza shop opened in the United States back in 1905.

Its consumption in the United States is very high. Americans eat a total of 3 billion pizzas each year.

One in six males aged 2 to 39 eats the dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on any given day.

The average pizza slice in New York City usually matches the price of a subway ride.

About 36% of all pizzas contain pepperoni, making it the most popular topping in the United States.

Random facts about pizza

It’s no secret that pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. However, there’s much more to pizza than the great taste.

Halloween night is the most popular night for ordering the meal.

Each person in America eats an average of about 46 pizza slices a year.

93% of Americans order the pastry at least once a month.

The first North Korean pizzeria opened in 2009.

Cristian Dumitru of Romania ate 200 pounds of pizza in a week.

About 13% of Americans eat pizza on any given day

14-inch pizzas are the most popular size in the United States.

In India, the most preferred pizza topping is tofu.

The dish became popular in the United States after World War II.

Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada.

A calzone is a folded pizza.

There are 9,000 pizzerias in New York State.

Eggs are a common pizza topping in Australia.

61% of Americans prefer thin-crust pizza.

Saturday night is the most popular night to eat the dish.

Frozen pizzas tasted like cardboard when they hit the market in 1962 until inventor Rose Totino altered them.

Pizza is a favourite luxury dish for many people. You can either order it online or make one at home to enjoy a great evening with your friends and family. Whether it is just a plain margarita pizza or one with numerous toppings, pizza can touch your soul like no other comfort food can. If you're a true pizza lover, these facts about pizza will excite you.

