How to tell a boy you like him in person, online or over text

You feel great when you like a guy, and your heart skips a bit every time you see him. However, knowing you like him is one thing and telling him you like them is another. It is difficult to confess your feelings to a guy since, traditionally, guys are known to make the first move. But this tradition has changed over time. Therefore, knowing how to tell a boy you like him is necessary.

You have a crush on this guy, and he seems unaware of your feelings. You are there wondering how to make the first move on him. You are not alone, as many girls have been through these murky waters. It is not weird, but you should be careful before opening your heart.

Should I tell my crush I like him?

If you like a boy, sometimes it is better to wait, and sometimes you should go ahead and let him know how you feel about him. Here are the signs that you should tell your crush you like him:

You can't hold yourself back, and you feel you must tell him.

It's becoming awkward between you because you don't say how you feel.

You want to touch him or kiss him whenever he is around you.

You know he likes you too but is too scared to tell you.

He is naturally a shy person and won't make the first move.

These are also signs that you should not tell him you like him:

You have just met and have known each other for a few days.

He has made it clear he wants to be friends with you.

You are unsure how he feels about you as he doesn't reciprocate flirting.

You do not talk to each other often, and you hardly see each other.

He already has a girlfriend.

How to tell a boy you like him in person

Nowadays, women make the first move and express their feelings to guys they like. If you want to know how to tell a guy you like him in person, below are some tips.

1. Assess your feelings for him

It is important to assess your feelings for this guy before acting on them. Take time to ensure the feelings are real, as feelings can change over time.

2. Start having conversations with him

Starting small talks about things you share in common. For example, ask him about his likes, pet peeves, and hobbies to see why you like him.

3. Show interest in things he likes

Once he tells you his passions, show him you are interested in them and encourage him. This will make him comfortable around you and even make him notice you.

4. Surprise him with a thoughtful gift

Before you tell your crush you like him, do sweet and thoughtful things for him. Simple things like buying him coffee or gifting him a book if he is a reader will show you are interested.

5. Ask him for help

Men respond well when they feel needed. You can bond in the process of him helping you with something.

6. Be yourself

When hanging around your crush, don't pretend to be someone you're not. Let him know you for who you are and see if he's worth the confession.

7. Give him compliments

If he is a sharp dresser, tell him. There is no one who doesn't like being complimented. If he is smart, he will start picking up the hints you like him.

8. Have a positive mindset

Having a positive mindset is crucial on so many levels. Regardless of the outcome of your confession, remember that you're still worthy.

9. Don't be afraid to flirt with him

Flirting is one of the best forms of communication when interested in someone. Tease him playfully and make him smile; this will open his heart for you.

10. Communicate through your body language

Your body language can say what words cannot. If you are shy, tell him how you feel by using subtle body language as a cue to send the message.

11. Write a note to him

Write him a note expressing your feelings for him. This might be an old school of doing things, but it's a thoughtful way to let him know how you feel.

12. Be bold and just say it

Eventually, you will need to gather the courage and tell him exactly how you feel. Be bold and just say it no matter how scary it is. It is better to say it than regret it later.

13. Accept rejection graciously

There is always a chance that the odds will sometimes not be in your favour. When that happens, all you can do is be civil and gracious enough to stay as friends.

How to tell your crush you like them over text

Text messaging is a great alternative to communicating your feelings if you are shy or nervous to say them in person. Here are some easy tips for speaking your heart out through text.

Be brave and send a text first. If you have a crush, there's no reason why you should wait for them to reach out first.

Send him an open-ended question to get him to open up. There are many questions you can ask to initiate a conversation.

Reply to his texts with detailed responses rather than one-word answers. One way to kill a conversation is to send one-word replies.

Compliment him to flatter him over text. A good compliment should be sincere and short.

Include funny emojis and GIFs in your texts to show your funny side. A sense of humour is a great way to melt the tension so you can finally express your feelings.

Send him funny memes and videos with a coded message. The next time you find a funny meme or video, send it and say, "This made me think of you!".

Refrain from overthinking the text. Overthinking can spoil the fun, and you will never be able to send the message.

Tease them about their quirks and things you disagree on. Ensure you keep it light and avoid hurting their feelings.

Ask for their opinion or recommendation for something cool to do over text. You can ask about a new TV show to binge and see what he recommends.

Send flirty texts and see how he reacts. If he flirts back, then it's a good sign to proceed and confess you like him.

Send a short text that tells your crush you like him, and don't go into detail. Short and simple is the best way to say what you feel.

Be as clear as possible in your text. There is a chance your text could be misinterpreted differently.

When sending the text to your crush, ensure the conversation is light and relaxed. This way, he is more open and engaging.

Don't declare your love. Being the first time you are telling him about your feelings, take things slowly. Do not confess you love him in your first text.

Only send follow-up texts once you get a response. It is hard to wait for a response after you confess, but follow-up texts make you look desperate.

Pay attention to your crush's texting habits when reading their reply. This could give you a clue about their thinking.

If the response is negative, give him some space. Don't send follow-up texts asking why he doesn't like you.

Pat yourself on the back for opening up, no matter the outcome. Whether he likes you back or not, you did something hard, and you must be proud of yourself.

How to tell a guy you like him online

Starting a conversation can be tricky if you're looking for a date online after spotting a cute guy on social media. Below are some tips on how you tell a guy you like him online.

Follow him on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and any others he is on.

Like his photos and comment on his posts to create rapport with him.

Talk about something on his profile on his wall.

Break the ice with a GIF. A funny GIF is one of the great conversation starters, so pick a silly, flirty GIF for him.

Say nice things about how he looks online.

Post a picture of the two of you and tag him if you have them.

Send a DM or message to his inbox and tell him you like him.

Don't take it personally if you get a negative response.

If he responds positively, ask him out on a date.

Cute ways to tell a guy you like him

Telling a guy you like him should not be boring. Here are a few ways to share your feelings with the man of your dreams.

I always smile when I think of you.

You are my favourite distraction.

Every time I am around you, I feel special.

You are my first thought when I wake in the morning.

I am so lucky to have you in my life.

You are my best friend, and I appreciate you so much.

You are my favourite person.

I love it when you come close to me.

You make my heart skip.

My stomach fills with butterflies when I see you.

I feel electricity all around me when I am with you.

I am crazy about you.

I am so happy I know you.

You mean so much to me.

Telling someone you like them takes a lot of courage, and it is important to prepare yourself mentally. This is because the response could be positive or negative. You can express your feelings to him in different ways, such as online, in person or over text. And the above are some tips on how to tell a boy you like him.

