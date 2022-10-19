How soon is too soon to move in together? Find the right time

Living together with your partner is the next big step after being in a relationship for a while. And many people have normalized moving in together before marriage. There are various reasons couples cohabit instead of waiting to officialize their union. But how soon is too soon to move in together?

You have been dating your partner for a while and feel it's time to move in together. You may wonder whether it is the right time to make this step. There are various factors and questions you should ask yourself before taking this huge step.

How soon is too soon to move in together?

When should you move in together? The next question for couples dating for a while is whether they should move in together. While there's no specific timeline or rules for moving in, you should follow some general guidelines before taking that step.

Although timelines vary for different people, experts suggest you must have dated for at least a year before moving in. Couples who have dated for more than two years have a much better chance of success.

Be on the same page with your partner regarding the move. You should both want to move in together, not just one person.

Discuss important issues before making the big move, like chores, finances, and alone time.

Only move in when you can fully trust your partner and know them inside and out. Moving in with a person you don't trust can be stressful along the way.

You should wait before living with your partner if you have unresolved issues such as unhealthy jealousy.

To ensure a smooth transition, ensure you fully understand what you're getting into.

Understand how your partner lives. That means you know their behaviour well and have spent time in their house.

You may have difficulty living with your partner if you do not see eye-to-eye. But if you are of a similar mindset, you will find that life much more smoothly.

Couples should ultimately decide the perfect time they should move in together.

Living with your partner will make you see them at their best and worst. So, know what to expect regarding pet peeves and what they like.

Questions to ask before moving in together

Asking yourself questions before making a big move is normal. Moving in with your partner is no different. Below is a list of questions you can ask before taking the step.

What do you want your future to look like?

Knowing what you want your future to look like is very important. Therefore, getting on the same page ahead of time is important. Where do you see yourselves in 5, 10, or 20 years?

Why do you want to stay together?

Ask yourselves why you want to cohabit with your partner. If the answer is for cheaper rent or out of pressure, take a step back and wait. If the answer is want-based instead of need-based, that is a good sign, and you can move forward.

How will the household tasks and financial responsibilities be shared?

Division of labour and financial responsibilities is one of the biggest issues for couples after they cohabit. It is, therefore, a crucial question that needs to be answered before the big move.

Are you anxious about anything?

Moving can be exciting and frightening at the same time. Being a big decision, it creates a set of anxieties, which should be communicated beforehand. If you know what your partner is nervous about, you can address it.

Do you handle stuff as a team?

Teamwork makes the dream work more so in a committed relationship. Think back to your dating days and see if you handle things as a team. If yes, you are ready; if not, you have some work.

What is a successful relationship, according to you?

Think about how you will define success if your goal is to test the waters before getting married.

Do you want a joint bank account?

Finances are one of the major causes of breakups; if you plan well, it could save your relationship. Agree with your partner if merging your finances is a good move or not.

Additional questions to ask include:

Do you have debt, and will you be paying off debt factor in with joint finances?

What do you consider a deal breaker in your relationship and living space?

What are your expectations, and what constitutes cheating?

What do you think about having guests over?

What time will you be going to bed and waking up?

Things to discuss before moving in together

Moving in together is a huge step, and there are things you need to discuss beforehand. Below is a list of things you should discuss before moving in together.

What motivates you to start living with your partner? Having an open and honest discussion about your motivation for moving in is important. Make sure you are on the same page.

Discuss what living under the same roof will look like. Create a scenario of what you want when you move in and how you want to see things.

Talk about the future. Before moving in, it is great to think about your future plans and see how you fit into each other plans.

Discuss who does what chores around the house. Chores are a huge part of your day-to-day life and deciding who does what is important.

Talk about finances. This is the most important discussion you should have before moving in. Discuss who pays what bill and if the money should be split in half.

Discuss when and how long each of you gets some alone time. Everyone needs alone time, especially since you will spend most of your time together.

How long should you date before moving in together?

While there is no specific timeline for when to move in, it is advisable that you wait until you feel ready. This could be anything between 1-2years or more. This is ample time to know each other well.

When is a good time to move in together?

There is no good time to move in together as couples are different. Below are pointers for when a good time to move in together is.

The best time is when you are both ready.

The experts advise waiting at least a year, although every couple's decision differs.

Some couples move in together within a month and last a lifetime.

Others wait a long time to move in and break up shortly after.

How soon is too soon to move in together? Relationships are different, and there is no timeline for when couples should move in together. While every couple is at liberty to decide when to move in, there are questions and things to look out for before the move. Whatever you decide to do is right for you and your partner.

