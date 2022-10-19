What is a queerplatonic relationship? The modern term explained

Relationships come in all shapes and forms, from friendly, romantic, and professional, to familial. Sometimes, a relationship can border two or more types of relationships. The relationship could feel super close, more than friendship but not quite romantic. What is a queerplatonic relationship?

Have you ever been so close and attracted to someone but not in a romantic way? You cannot tell exactly the feeling because it is more than friendship but not quite romantic. This is nothing to be ashamed of as it is a queerplatonic attraction.

What is a queerplatonic relationship?

Many people have heard the name queerplatonic but have yet to learn its meaning. But what does queerplatonic mean? A queerplatonic relationship is a union that borders the lines between a close friendship and a romantic affair.

It could also mean a form of tertiary attraction for a-spec individuals. For some, it is similar to a platonic one, but others have a clear distinction. It is described as stronger and more intim*te than friendship.

The term is sometimes used instead of a best friend by people who consider it more special. It is a pact where two people are so close it almost seems romantic but is completely non-sexual.

Characteristics of queerplatonic relationships

Other names such as QPR, Quirkyplatonic, quasiplatonic, and platonic relationships are also used to describe this affair. The relationship's structures are non-exclusive but usually follow the model that feels okay for the people involved. Here are additional characteristics of the relationship:

Individuals in this affair may be of any gender or sexual orientation. Anybody can be in this union regardless of sexual preference and gender.

The people involved are the ones that determine the level of intim*cy in the union.

It can be structured in many ways, such as cohabitation, co-parenting, etc.

Individuals in this union value their independence. They also prefer not to compromise on their needs or restrain their choices.

Individuals mostly experience a level of attraction on the asexual spectrum.

This kind of affair goes beyond society's acceptable normal friendship.

The queerplatonic affair is also a term used to describe non-romantic affairs.

A crush in this affair is known as a squish, a plush, or a squash.

Individuals in this union address each other as a marshmallow or mallowfriend.

Signs to recognize a queerplatonic relationship

A queerplatonic relationship can be confusing since other people might think it is unnatural. You should not be afraid to let the closeness and connection make you happy. Here is how you recognize a queerplatonic affair:

You get all excited when they text you or call you. When your quirkyplatonic partner calls or texts, you immediately think of all the possibilities the call may bring. This strange feeling is almost like your first crush.

When conversing with your mallowfriend, you get deep quickly. You overthink what you said to avoid being too intim*te.

They are the first to know when something happens. When something happens, you notify them first, even before your romantic partner.

You complement each other so well that you are the only one who understands each other.

You wonder what your friend will think about how you look.

You dress for your partner because you want them to think you look hot. You are ecstatic when they compliment you and don't care, even if someone says you look bad.

You watch out for what you say when they are around.

You finish each other sentences. This can be weird because you are always on the same page, and you even complete each other's sentences.

Nothing feels good to you as hanging out with your quirkyplatonic partner. You like to do the same things and never bore each other.

You feel butterflies when they are around but can't quite tell why. You get excited when you are together but not romantic, not weird and awkward.

When the two of you make plans, you can't wait for the day. You always look forward to the plans you make with your marshmallow and set aside ample time.

You get jealous when they get close to other people. You feel threatened when they get closer to other people.

You call each other cute nicknames, which is mostly seen in dating couples.

Other people suspect you are dating and see the two of you as too close, which is weird.

They already know how you feel and don't need to explain how you feel. They can sense instantly how you feel about them.

Your boyfriend or girlfriend thinks you are cheating when you hang out with your marshmallow because they are jealous.

You may have made out with them sometime. It could have been a drunken kiss or a cuddle in bed.

Queerplatonic relationship vs romantic relationship

Although a queerplatonic and romantic relationship can be confusing, there is a slight difference. Here is a comparison between the two types of relationships.

In both relationships, the partners are emotionally close and loyal, but the only difference is QPR is not sexual.

With romantic affairs, even though they are different, a common narrative is generally followed, and expectations are the same. A QPR means different things to different people.

A QPR is a mix and match of relationships, while a romantic affair is properly defined from the beginning.

There are no rules binding people in QPRs, but in romantic pacts, there are clear rules guiding individuals.

QPR breaks down boundaries and blurs the lines between friendship and romance, but romantic lines are very clear.

A QPR can be monogamous or polyamorous, but a romantic union is purely monogamous.

In a QPR, intensity, and intim*cy provide you with more security and fulfillment than in a romantic affair.

Queerplatonic relationship vs friendship

There is a thin line between a queerplatonic affair and a normal friendship. Here is a comparison between the two.

This relationship may involve a greater level of intim*cy or commitment than a normal friendship. The level of commitment in a QPR is very strong, and the connection is deep.

Clear lines separate a normal friendship, but in QPRs, there are no lines. It is hard to tell the difference between a QPR and a romantic affair, but friendship is clearly defined.

In a QPR, you recognize the other person as your partner. But in friendship, you are not partners but just friends.

Other people see people in QPR as lovers, but for friends, they see individuals as just friends. It is hard to explain to your friends that the two of you are not dating.

Human beings have complex feelings and desires, and sometimes it's hard to put labels on some of them. A queerplatonic relationship is one that is intense and exhilarating but not sexual. Only the two of you can understand the attraction and closeness in this relationship. If you find yourself in one, it's nothing to be ashamed of or confused about because it's natural.

