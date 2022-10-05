Fun Libra facts: what you need to know about this zodiac sign

Astrology has been used to group people according to their birth date. Different people under different signs often display different personalities and character traits. Understanding these personalities makes interacting with different people easy. Learning some fun Libra facts about this zodiac sign may help you understand them better.

Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac of western astrology, cardinal and air, from 23 September to 22 October. Coloured version of the woodcut of 1942. Italy, Milan 2012. Photo: Fototeca Gilardi

Source: Getty Images

Libras were born between 23 September and 22 October. It is the only zodiac sign that is represented by an object. The air sign is ruled by the planet Venus, the planet of love. However, there are many more facts about Libras that make them unique.

Libra facts

Libra is the most balanced zodiac sign and is known to be great with people. Below are some lesser-known facts about this cardinal sign.

1. Well balanced

This is the only zodiac sign interested in the scales of justice. They understand that things need to be balanced in order to achieve equilibrium and inner harmony.

2. Well-mannered

They are horrified by uncouth behaviour and disgusted by tacky, loud, or overly crude behaviour. They mostly behave with the utmost decorum and expect the same from others.

3. Peaceful

Naturally, Libras are very peaceful, gentle, and lovable. They don't like confrontations and prefer to walk away from drama.

4. Flirtatious

Libras flirt with everyone and everything on their way. They are born to flirt, making them very attractive to women.

5. Charming

They have great personalities and great communication skills, making them likeable and popular. They also like to gossip with their friends, although they claim not to like it.

6. Love fashion

They like to be at the forefront of the latest fashion styles and always look sleek and well put together. Catch them dead wearing ill-matched outfits or any colour-clashing outfits.

7. Intelligent

They are wise and listen to all sides and all angles of a story before deciding. This makes their approach just and fair.

8. Self-motivated and independent

As a cardinal sign, they are self-motivated go-getters who love a challenge. They are leaders who lead by example and love it when others look up to them.

9. Great negotiators

Individuals under this sign make great salespeople, customer service advisors, or public relations people. This is because they easily gain people's trust and attention quickly.

10. Diplomatic

They love mediating between conflicting parties since they love harmony and use their negotiation skills. They don't yell out things and think carefully before speaking.

11. Generous and caring

They are always willing to go the extra mile to help others and love to be needed. Sometimes they are taken advantage of as they try to please other people.

12. Loyal

They always treat others how they want to be treated and are very loyal. They take relationships and friendships very seriously once they get into one.

Random things about Libras you should know

Photo: pexels.com, @nappy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Individuals born under this sign are known for many interesting things, such as loyalty and intelligence. Below are some things you might know about this airy sign.

They hate confrontations and unnecessary conflicts.

They hate texting first because it makes them feel like they are annoying.

They can't stand selfish people.

They fall fast, forgive easily and care too much for others.

You yearn for harmonious and balanced relationships.

They are great teammates with Scorpio.

They act pricey when pissed off.

They get angry when they feel someone is going after something that belongs to them.

They are good at staying neutral, stylish, and away from unwanted things.

Some of the fun things they like to do are boat rides and attending live concerts.

They love to be gifted with gourmet food, stylish attire, and tickets for a live concert, movie, or art exhibition.

Fun facts about Libras

A stylish black man. Photo: pexels.com, @olanmaetigweuwa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People under this sign are fun and interesting people to be around. They get along with everyone everywhere. Here are some fun facts you did not know about them.

They bring conflicting forces together.

They are good storytellers and the biggest rants. They love talking and debating when around other people.

They seek balance and harmony in life.

They match well with Sagittarius and Leos.

They appreciate beauty, in all aspects, like arts, design, and aesthetics.

They have great emotional intelligence and know how to read other people's emotions and feelings.

They have difficulty letting their guard down and sometimes can be shy.

Facts about a Libra man

When a Libra man walks into the room, everyone wants to be with him. He has personality traits and behaviours that are attractive to everyone around him. Here are some more facts about this man you should know.

They have a calm disposition, and their kind acts make them attract people. They build new friendships easily and get along with everyone.

Men of this sign are very smart and imaginative. They like to research things before making a conclusion.

One of their weakness is that they are very indecisive. They look at things from all angles before making a decision. In many situations, they depend on others to decide for them.

These men are very creative. They make fantastic authors, artists, and painters.

Their approach to life is mostly balanced, and they never make hasty decisions in life.

They are the most charming men of the zodiac signs. This makes them extremely attractive to women.

Facts about a Libra woman

Photo: pexels.com, @viniciusaltava (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Understanding a Libra woman is crucial if you want to get along with her. Below are interesting facts you need to know about her.

These ladies are charming and charismatic. They impact people, and it might feel like the entire world is in that person.

These women love and enjoy themselves. Their smile alone is charming and seems to make new friends easily.

This woman has an incredible personality that is likeable to everyone.

She has an ambitious outlook on life, but a Libra woman is capable of arguing.

They avoid conflict and favour peace and harmony whenever possible.

These ladies don't settle down quickly and want to have a taste of the dating pool before settling down.

This woman loves to be adored, but she needs a patient man.

Famous celebrities who are Libras

Which famous people are born between 23 September and 22 October? Here is a list of some of those celebrities.

Will Smith

Kim Kardashian

Cardi B

Bella Hadid

Dakota Johnson

What is Libra known for?

They are known for being charming, intelligent, humorous, and hardworking. They make friends very easily and can fit into any situation.

What is Libra's weakness?

They like to avoid conflict at any cost, which means they usually put others before themselves. Their self-sacrificing nature often leaves them feeling burnt out and unappreciated.

What is Libra's biggest fear?

What they fear the most is fear itself because they love diplomacy and balance. Libras are people-pleasers therefore don't like to let other people down.

Who is Libra's soulmate?

This sign can get along with three zodiac signs Sagittarius, Leo, and Gemini. However, Libra's perfect soulmate is Sagittarius.

What do Libras do for fun?

They enjoy gourmet food, music shows and plays, painting and travelling. They also enjoy going to social clubs and collecting memorabilia.

What is Libra's favourite sign?

They get along with other airy signs regarding friendships and romance. Their favourite signs are Gemini and Aquarius.

What is Libra's lucky day?

Every sign in the zodiac has a lucky day. Libra's lucky day is Friday, just like Taureans.

Astrological signs have been used to explain different personalities and character traits depending on the date of birth. Libra is known for being charming, peaceful, and balanced. They thrive on making things aesthetically pleasing and orderly. These Libra facts will help you interact and understand them better.

