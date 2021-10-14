Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Tega Dominic, has had quite a rough start into fame following her controversial relationship with Boma on the show.

However, it appears she is ready to start afresh and we are totally here for the rebranding.

The reality star recently returned to social media. Photo credit: @itstega_dominic

Tega, who had deactivated her account a week ago, recently made a social media comeback with some beautiful new photos of herself sporting a refreshing look that spelt elegance.

The reality star and mother of one, in the photos, donned a metallic sequin dress with a sheer fabric making the bottom half of the dress.

She accessorised her strapless outfit with a choker and small hoop earrings.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"The ladder I never got by holding hands, I got by struggle. Here I am, ready to hand as many ladders as possible. So help me God "

Sharing a portrait shot, she wrote:

"I am a flower that can still grow after a forest fire. Remember, a diamond is a coal that did well under pressure. Let’s bloom!"

