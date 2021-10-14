A former speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly is set to join the Peoples Democratic Party

Monday Igbuya would be reportedly defecting to PDP alongside a former federal lawmaker, Solomon Edoja and their supporters

The duo and their team would be received by the governor of Delta state at an already scheduled mega rally in the state

As the political plot thickens ahead of the 2023 general elections, some political party members have been defecting from one party to the other.

These politicians have always had one reason or the other for their defection; some for the political alignment in preparation for the elections ahead, others to garner support for their preferred candidate vying for key positions.

Okowa will be receiving the new PDP members in Delta state. Photo: Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Source: Facebook

However, on Thursday, October 14, Punch reported that the former Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya and an ex-lawmaker of the House of representatives, Solomon Edoja, have reportedly defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The report said that the duo has perfected all the necessary plans needed for them to join the PDP from the All Progressives Congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In a statement the Delta state PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso, said all preparation for the party's mega rally is in top gear.

Esiso's statement which was signed by the state party's publicity secretary, Latimore Oghenesivbe, said the rally would hold at Sapele Township Stadium on October 23.

According to Esiso, the said rally is a welcome event for all former party decampees who were returning with the teaming supporters.

In the statement, he noted that the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Okowa would be present at the event to receive the decampees into the PDP fold.

He also said that the Delta central chairman, Chief Fovie and all the members from the zone have concluded plans for the mega rally.

The statement :

"The mega rally is obviously one of the series of programmes lined up to showcase the political supremacy of PDP as the only party having a deep-rooted political relationship with the good people of Delta State, ahead of 2023 general elections.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a meeting between APC's caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni and the governor of Adamawa state, Umaru Fintiri has raised some political concerns.

These concerns were raised as the PDP had been pushing for alignment for more strong political members ahead of the party's convention.

Legit.ng also reported that Fintiri who is the committee chairman of the PDP northern leaders forum had announced the adjournment of the zonal meeting slated to hold in Abuja on Wednesday, October 13.

The governor while adjourning the meeting said the adjournment would allow the northern leaders of the party time to make some consultation ahead of the decision to nominate a candidate for the PDP's chairmanship position.

Source: Legit