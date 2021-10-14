Nigerian Governor Reveals What He Did that Nearly Cost Him Re-Election
- Governor Nasir El-Rufai has disclosed the sacrifice behind his second term ambition regarding quality education in the state
- The Kaduna state governor said he was very willing to give it his all so that the children from his state can get quality education
- El-Rufai revealed he received threats regarding election defeat but maintained the teachers were tested at the long run just to achieve his aim
Kaduna- The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has explained how he was willing to sacrifice his second term ambition in order to give children from his state quality education.
Speaking during the Ekiti State’s Fountain Summit 2021 with the theme ‘Investment Attractiveness and Economic Development in Ekiti State’ which held in Ado-Ekiti, El-Rufai said he was threatened with an election loss, Channels TV reported.
El-Rufai said he insisted and eventually carried out the test on teachers in Kaduna notwithstanding the threat.
He said:
“My brother here was said to have lost his second term bid the first time because he threatened to test teachers.
“I tested them and fired them before our election. When I was asked that I would lose the second term, I said if losing second term in office will give Kaduna State children a future with better primary education, I am ready to let it go.”
