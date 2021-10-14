Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been hailed as a unifier and an example for upcoming leaders

The vice president was commended by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who noted that Osinbajo is a leader worthy of emulation

The Ekiti state governor made the comments at an investment summit hosted by his administration

Ado Ekiti - The governor of Ekiti state and chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a "huge bridge builder," and a leader worthy of emulation.

Fayemi made the comment on Thursday, October 14 in Ado-Ekiti where Osinbajo was a special guest of honour at the Ekiti State Economic Development and Investment Summit.

VP Osinbajo continues to attract praises from all parts of the country. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

His words:

“We have for a VP someone who is a huge bridge-builder, someone who is able...he's got shock absorbers to withstand the pressures from the states.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The vice president delivered the keynote address at the summit and also joined a panel discussion involving the Ekiti governor and other governors from Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna.

Governor Fayemi who had spoken earlier to welcome participants to the summit also spoke right after the vice president delivered his speech, commending the leadership of Osinbajo as chairman of the National Economic Council.

He said:

“At this point, I would specially acknowledge the role of our keynote speaker, His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in implementing the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which played a significant role in restoring the economy back.”

He praised the leadership role of the vice president in ensuring the states of the Nigerian federation survived the pandemic.

Governor Fayemi said the vice president has used his office and leadership capabilities to develop a bipartisan approach to administration and implementation of the ESP which led the nation out of the pandemic-induced recession.

He added:

“With sincerity of purpose and partnership between the federal and state governments, we can achieve results.”

Group says Osinbajo is best qualified to consolidate the legacies of Buhari

Meanwhile, a group, The Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG), has insisted that Osinbajo is the best-qualified person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group made this known via its convener, Aliyu Kurfi, in a letter to the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The letter dated Friday, October 8, and seen by Legit.ng, was in response to the APC's recognition of the PCG as a support group within the party.

How the pro-Osinbajo group was recognised by the APC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ongoing mobilization towards ensuring that Vice President Osinbajo succeeds President Buhari received a further boost with the APC national headquarters formal recognition of the PCG.

A letter dated Monday, October 4 issued by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally makes the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege by the Buni-led leadership of the ruling party.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, October 9, Bala Gide who heads the Progressive Civil Society Group (PCSG), one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG, emphasised that the development has further justified optimism towards the realisation of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

Source: Legit