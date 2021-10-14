Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Ka3na Jones, recently traveled to Turkey to have a dental surgery

Following the surgery, the Lockdown star took to her Instagram Story to announce to her fans the criterion for any man who will kiss her

Her post has sparked mixed reactions as the reality star in December 2020, celebrated her wedding anniversary with her white husband

Ka3na Jones recently had dental surgery in Turkey and is certainly feeling on top of the world if her recent post is anything to go by.

The Big Brother Naija reality star and entrepreneur - following her surgery - took to her Instagram Story to share the condition under which anyone would kiss her.

According to her, the first guy to kiss her following the surgery must be favoured.

In her words:

"The first guy that will this my million dollar mouth must be favored."

See post below:

However, the fact that she is still with her white husband and father of her daughter considering that they marked their wedding anniversary in December of 2020, has caused mixed reactions online.

Check out some comments:

nanak_organics:

"Wetin do your oyinbo husband mouth ❔"

lblplace:

"Guy? Shouldn’t your husband be the only one kissing you?"

tc_jewelries:

"Haaaa wey her million dollars husband."

runorlistic_runor_oru:

"So una day say marriage no day sacred again Abi watin??"

frida_sly:

"Shay she get husband abi my eyes de pain me."

_sylviee_01:

"I thought she’s married "

