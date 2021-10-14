Lionel Messi deserves to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award according to Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino

The Argentine tactician stated that he believes his fellow compatriot will take home the coveted award on November 29

Pochettino was quick to point out that even if Messi had not joined PSG during the summer, he would still have rooted for the former Barcelona captain

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has emphatically stated that the 2021 Ballon d’Or should go to his fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

The manager stated that even if his club had not signed the former Barcelona captain, he would still have picked him for the prestigious award.

According to the 49-year-old, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo will finish in second and third positions respectively on the award day.

Lionel Messi tipped to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Photo: Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

A 30-man shortlist for the prestigious 2021 Ballon d’Or award was earlier released by France Football as the most sought after individual prize in football and the winner of the men’s and women’s categories will be named on November 29.

The award ceremony which has enjoyed the duo poly of Messi and Ronaldo is billed to hold at the lavish at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

But Pochettino says it should go to Messi:

The PSG boss El Partidazo de Cope via Sport Skeeda:

“The Ballon d’Or should go to [Lionel] Messi without any doubt. And if I didn’t coach Messi, I would say Messi. I answer with my heart.

“I always say what I feel. On the podium would have to be [Robert] Lewandowski and Cristiano [Ronaldo].”

Despite a slow start to his PSG career, Lionel Messi remains one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Messi to vote for his PSG teammates

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of nominees who he will vote to win this year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Argentine has won the award a record six times while playing for Barcelona, followed by Ronaldo, who has won five (one with Manchester United and four with Real Madrid).

And as we build up to yet another edition of the award, Messi says he would rather give the award to one of his PSG teammates - Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Koeman speaks on Messi’s attitude at Barcelona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the manager of Barcelona football club of Spain, Ronald Koeman, has branded ex-captain Lionel Messi as ‘a tyrant’ who wants to win everything; even in training.

The Argentine legend was forced out of the club following financial problems between the club and the La Liga board during the summer.

According to Koeman, Messi’s attitude in training spurred his teammates to become better players, helping to raise the standard of their game as a unit.

