Arnaut Danjuma has made his debut for Holland national team and even scored after snubbing the Super Eagles

The Villarreal forward explained thay he did not reject Super Eagles for hatred sake, but he did because of his dream to play for Holland

Super Eagles of Nigeria have also in the past lost some players' allegiances to other nations like England

Arnaut Danjuma has finally explained reason behind his season to snub the Super Eagles of Nigeria claiming that playing for the Holland national team has been his dream since childhood.

The Nigerian Football Federation are said to have tried their best to convince Arnaut Danjuma to play for the Super Eagles, but Villarreal forward wan not convinced enough and then decided to follow his heart.

Danjuma was born in Lagos to a Nigerian mother and Dutch father, and by virtue of that, he had the right to play for the Super Eagles and also Holland national team.

Louis Van Gaal who is the gaffer of Holland national team decided to hand Arnaut Danjuma a call up to his side and the forward grabbed the chance.

Danjuma has also made his debut for Holland by scoring in the 6-0 win Gibraltar after being introduced in the second half.

According to the report on Daily Post, Danjuma explained that although he loves Nigeria, but he added that choosing the Super Eagles ahead of Holland was hard.

Arnaut Danjuma's reaction

“I feel Dutch and I have always wanted to play for the team after my heart.

“Nigeria is a country I love but playing for them is an option I see as a fall back if I don’t get my chance here. I’m here now and I want to make it count.”

FIFA Recognises 101 Caps for Ahmed Musa As Super Eagles Captain Equals National Team Record

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how FIFA stated that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa now has 101 caps for the Nigerian senior national team, as he joins two other players who reached such feat.

Former captains Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama also finished on 101 caps for the Super Eagles before they retired from football.

Musa achieved the feat during a World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic which was played in Douala, Cameroon as Nigeria defeated their opponents 2-0.

Musa made his senior team debut at the age of 17 on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

