Fashion has no beginning or end, there is an endless list of how to show up as it could go from subtle and shy to eccentric.

For some people, if you have to show up, you should go all out with the colours and style, but for others like Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, she prefers subtle yet elegant.

Nse in her black elements Photo credit: @nseikpeetim

Source: Instagram

A quick look through her Instagram page reveals that the actress chooses simplicity, comfort and elegance in the fashion catalogue.

While most people wear black because it can stand on its own, Nse wears black to make a bold statement.

If you're looking to show up in black anytime soon, Legit.ng brings you some Nse Ikpe Etim inspiration.

1. The tux

That casual meeting doesn't need too much, just like Nse, throw on a shirt and tux on that jeans and you're good to go.

2. Gangsta

If you're more of a gangsta-rugged person, this look is perfect for casual slay and outings. There's always something great with pulling off this kind of look effortlessly, every detail matters.

3. Suit it up

As a boss babe, that corporate or semi-formal event definitely needs a great suit game, or you can be like the actress and show up at a birthday party all smart and chic.

4. Stripes

Everyone needs a little black dress or in this case, a striped gown for that subtle and minimalist look.

5. Two-piece

A two-piece is always a great idea, especially if you make it look effortless like this.

6. Ninja

If 'coming in hot' was a person, this is it. The net pants under the jacket is a really bold move, more like show some skin, but not too much.

7. Turban it

Who says a turban has to only stay on a dress? A black ensemble like this definitely calls for a statement headpiece.

8. Wear it different

Black does not have to be boring, all it takes is the right idea, design and a baddie like Nse to pull it off.

9. Casual

As much as black carries weight in the corporate world, casual pants and a top like this gives off that relaxed and ready to chill vibe.

