Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently released a song with American singer, Brandy, and it has been making waves online

The international superstar, in an Instagram post, thanked Tiwa for putting her on the song seeing as the visuals just got released

Different comments flooded Brandy's post and rapper, Nicki Minaj, confessed that the song has been on repeat for weeks

Tiwa Savage's single, Somebody's Son with international superstar, Brandy, has gained a lot of attention both locally and internationally.

Different Nigerian celebrities have shared videos where they vibed to, and sang the song passionately.

Tiwa Savage, Brandy and Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj loves Somebody's son

International celebrities are also feeling the song, maybe because of the collaboration with Brandy.

In a recent post on Instagram, Brandy thanked Tiwa Savage for letting her jump on the song and urged her fans to watch the music video which also dropped recently.

"Thank you @tiwasavage for this beautiful moment. #somebodyson music video out now."

Award-wining rapper, Nicki Minaj, was spotted in the comment section gushing over the song as she revealed that it had been on repeat for weeks on her playlist.

"This song been on repeat for weeks."

Reactions

Apart from Nicki's comments, below are the other comments sighted on Brandy's post:

official2baba:

"Yes ooooo."

naturi4real:

"Y’all are LITERALLY inspiring people all over the WORLD!! Soooo proud of you @brandy & @tiwasavage."

officialgreyc:

"It’s the melanin for me."

williamthebaddest:

"Go offff I love u for all of this! Everything I needed!"

blackculturenews:

"This song is so spiritual. I’m just overwhelmed with the success you are having. Music and tv next week!!! Truly God in you as you."

ratherbebrandy:

"Beautiful representation of black love and sisterhood."

Tiwa Savage dances with Brandy

Nigerian singer Tiwa does not seem to be bothered by her blackmailer's threat over an intimate tape or the criticism of Nigerians including some of her colleagues over the matter.

A video that showed the mother of one and her American colleague Brandy was recently spotted on social media and Tiwa looked happy.

Both women were seen dancing to the song Somebody's Son they made together while showing off different dance steps.

