Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has been hailed by Jesse Lingard who called him a good manager

The England international and Jose Mourinho won three titles at Manchester United before the latter departed

Jesse Lingard explained that Jose Mourinho gave him lots of confidence years back at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has hailed his former manager at Old Trafford Jose Mourinho claiming that the now Roma boss played a significant role towards helping his football career at Man United.

Between the year 2016 to 2018, Jose Mourinho was the gaffer at Manchester United and the Portuguese recorded his name in gold as he won three titles with the Red Devils.

During Jose Mourinho's reign at Manchester United, Jesse Lingard enjoyed his best time so far at Manchester United winning the Europa League title.

According to the report on Mirror and Players Tribune, Jesse Lingard explained that Jose Mourinho used to monitor him and would call him on video for discussion.

Jesse Lingard's reaction

"Me and Jose had a good relationship generally, though, I have to say. He was good to me. Before all the injury stuff, he trusted me, put me in for important games.

''We won trophies and he made me a winner. He could just bring out that side in you.

"He also liked to have a personal connection with his players. Sometimes I’d look at my phone and I’d be getting a random FaceTime from him. Just out of nowhere — just to check in.

"I used to find it so strange at first. He’d call and be like, 'Hey Jesse, what are you doing?''

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be facing Leicester City in their next Premier League game.

