Victor Osimhen of Nigeria has been in blistering form for Italian Serie A league leaders Napoli so far this season

Former Italy striker Luca Toni has showered encomiums on the Super Eagles striker tipping him for 25 goals this season

Luca Toni likens Osimhen to Andriy Shevchenko as he said the Nigerian who joined Napoli last year has improved tremendously

Former Italian striker Luca Toni has likened Nigerian international Victor Osimen to Ukrainian great Andriy Shevchenko, saying the Nigerian youngster has improved, All Soccer reports.

Toni who scored over 300 career goals during his playing days stated that Osimhen is capable of scoring at least 25 Serie A goals this season.

The Nigerian star endured a stuttered start to life in Italy overcoming injuries and Covid-19 last year, but he still managed to score 10 goals in the Italian topflight during the last campaign.

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Napoli. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

Source: Getty Images

Toni has now stated that he believes Osimhen is capable of doubling that tally under new Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti who is more demanding.

Toni told Corriere della Sera via Soccernet:

“Before he arrived in Italy, I didn’t know him well. I find him much improved from last year and I think it’s thanks to Spalletti, who is very demanding.

“In speed, then he’s devastating. He reminds me of Andriy Shevchenko for the way he varies in attack and for his great speed.

“Only he and (Tammy) Abraham can guarantee 25 goals in Serie A.”

Osimhen has so far netted four league goals for table toppers Napoli in the ongoing season.

Osimhen bags Serie A player of the month award

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has been named the Serie A Player for the Month of September following his brilliant performances.

Despite being red-carded in Napoli's first game of the season against Venezia in August, Osimhen bounced back to produced eye-catching displays.

The Nigerian international scored seven goals in September with four of them coming in the Italian top-flight division.

And the 22-year-old was selected ahead of the likes of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, AC Milan's Brahim Diaz and Fiorentina's Giacomo Bonaventura to clinch his first individual award.

