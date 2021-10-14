Popular Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, is definitely a force to reckon with as well as a great example for upcoming actresses

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has put in years of hard work to rise to the pedestal of role model and influence.

One of her junior colleagues, Funmi Awelewa recently gushed over her and like many others, pledged loyalty.

Funke Akindele and Funmi Awelewa

Source: Instagram

Funmi Awelewa loyal to Funke Akindele

Funmi's gesture was a reply to Akindele celebrating her on her birthday. The filmmaker put up a photo of Funmi to mark her special day.

"My darling Funmi, happy birthday to you. May the Lord continue to abide with you and yours. Love you Gurl @funmiawelewa."

In a reply to the post, Awelewa thanked her colleague whom she tagged a mother, leader and role model for all she does for her family.

Pledging her loyalty, she noted that it is a privilege to be close to Akindele.

"Thank you so much MOTHER, a Queen I stan, a leader, adviser and a role model. Thanks for all you do for me and my family Maami. Thanks for letting me get close to you, it’s a great privilege for me knowing you ma. I love you Lefty Omo baba oni baba. I remain Loyal ma’am."

Funmi Awelewa thanks Funke Akindele

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

