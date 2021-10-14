Spanish giants Barcelona want to tie young midfielder Pedri down and has agreed new five-year deal with him

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly agreed new five-year contract with young midfielder Pedri and the Catalans are said to have slapped massive one billion euro release clause on him.

Barcelona chiefs are said to have done this because they want the Spanish midfielder to be at the Nou Camp for a longer period and if possible retire at the club.

Barcelona youngster Pedri in action for the Catalans. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun who are citing Fabrizo Romano, they claimed that the transfer guru disclosed the latest development about Barcelona and Pedri.

Fabrizo Romano's statement

"Barcelona have reached total agreement with Pedri to extend his contract until June 2026, here we go. New deal to be signed in the next hours/days.

"Final clauses agreed and fixed too. EXCL: new release clause for Pedri will be €1B (one billion). His current deal expires at the end of this season.''

In a great breakthrough campaign, Pedri made 37 League appearances for Barcelona last season even though the Catalans failed to win the La Liga title.

However, the 18-year-old has just made four appearances for Barcelona this season as the club are currently struggling since the departure of Lionel Messi.

After seven games played so far this season, Barcelona are currently occupying ninth position on the Spanish La Liga table and manager Ronald Koeman is under pressure.

