Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu could be on his way to Italian champions Inter Milan in January if things work out

Those in charge of Inter Milan are said to be satisfied with the performances of Paul Onuachu and want his signature

Paul Onuachu is also said to be a target for Premier League side Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the coming transfer window

Reigning Italian champions Inter Milan have reportedly joined Atletico Madrid and Arsenal in tough race to sign Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu in the January transfer window.

Recently, the Nigerian striker signed an extension on his contract at Belgian side Genk as the club's chiefs were impressed with his performances since joining them two years ago.

Last season, Paul Onuachu was super impressive for Genk netting more than 40 goals in all competitions and was tipped by many Nigerian football fans to join big European teams.

Paul Onuachu in action for Genk. (Photo by Joris Verwijst

Source: Getty Images

And so far this season, Paul Onuachu has been shining for Genk netting nine goals in 14 games and the Nigerian striker is still gearing to score more.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the report on Complete Sports, Alexis Sanchez is expected to leave Inter Milan when the January transfer window opens which would give space for another striker.

However, Inter Milan would have to submit big money to Genk for them to have the chance to sign Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu.

In the last two games Super Eagles played against the Central African Republic, Paul Onuachu did not feature because of the injury sustained.

And in his absence, Nigeria suffered home defeat against CAR in the first leg in Lagos before traveling to Cameroon to beat their opponents 2-0 in return fixture.

Gernot Rohr discloses the stunning secret that helped Super Eagles beat CAR in Cameroon

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Gernot Rohr who is the handler of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has stated clearly that changing his tactical system in the World Cup qualifier against Central Africa Republic helped his wards to win.

Nigeria last week Thursday suffered an embarrassing defeat at home against Central Africa Republic with the visitors netting their winning goal at the death at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

Fans of the Super Eagles and Nigerians in general were angry with the fact that the national team lost at home against unheralded Central Africa Republic.

Many were of the views that the Nigerian Football Federation should allow Gernot Rohr to leave, the Amaju Pinnick tendered apology on behalf of the team with the promise that they would win the return leg.

Source: Legit.ng